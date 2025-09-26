2025-09-29 Monday

Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped under $109,000 as long-term holder profit-taking hit levels historically seen during market cycle tops, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows are beginning to slow down. The alpha cryptocurrency has now fallen below its key support levels at around $112,000, hitting a four-week low of $108,700 on Thursday, before bouncing back above $109,000. ... Read more The post Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 20:27
Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback

The post Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins falling. Some mid-cap altcoins might offer opportunities amid the downturn. Three projects have strong fundamentals and growth potential despite overall market weakness. The crypto market has slipped over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin dipping slightly below $109,000 and Ethereum testing its key $4,000 support level. Most altcoins are deep in the red, including XRP and BNB, which saw declines of 2.7% and 5% respectively.  Heavy liquidations in leveraged positions, particularly $330 million in Ethereum longs, have added pressure, while institutional buyers quietly accumulate off-exchange. Despite the current pullback, experts say that these dips align with normal market volatility, historical seasonal patterns, and upcoming catalysts, hinting at rebound opportunities in the coming weeks and months. Within this context, a handful of mid-cap altcoins stand out for fundamentals that could outlast short-term price weakness. Related: From Extreme Greed to Extreme Fear—What Can Crypto Investors Learn from the Index Trend? Walrus: Positioning as Web3’s Data Backbone Walrus is a decentralized storage protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Its latest feature, Seal, adds encryption and access control, making it possible to share sensitive data securely. This allows users to grant or revoke access to information like medical records or AI training datasets. The project is positioning itself as a Web3 version of Amazon Web Services. Partnerships with Google, AI projects, and decentralized applications are expanding its reach.  Walrus is currently trading at $0.37, giving it a market cap of about $530 million. That places it firmly in the mid-cap category between $100 million and $1 billion.  The token’s all-time high was $0.73 in May, nearly double its current level. The analyst expects Walrus to retest and break past that high as adoption grows and supply gradually unlocks from its recent token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:25
Pepe Dollar Presale Buzz vs BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Rollout

The post Pepe Dollar Presale Buzz vs BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 Learn why Pepe Dollar presale sparks curiosity, but BlockDAG shows delivery with $410M+ raised, 20K X Series miners shipped, 3M mobile miners, and 26.4B coins sold.  The race between speculation and delivery is playing out again in crypto’s presale arena. Pepe Dollar is the latest contender, pitching itself as a meme token with real-world utility and drawing attention through its presale and rising curiosity about the Pepe Dollar coin price. But against BlockDAG(BDAG), the difference is already striking. BlockDAG isn’t waiting for validation; it’s producing it. With over $410 million raised, 26.4 billion coins sold, and miners already shipping worldwide, the project has moved past storytelling into tangible proof. Millions of users are mining through its ecosystem, making BlockDAG one of the few projects where adoption is happening before the exchange listing. Pepe Dollar’s Push for Utility The Pepe Dollar presale is attracting attention for trying to shift meme coins beyond simple speculation. Branded as a token that blends culture with functionality, it aims to prove that meme-driven communities can support real utility. Investors are watching closely, with much of the conversation now circling the Pepe Dollar coin price and whether its exchange debut will reward early buyers. The presale has gained momentum by promising practical use cases such as smoother crypto payments and engagement tools that go beyond memes. Supporters see this as the next step in evolving meme tokens into something more enduring, pointing to the strong community backing as proof of early traction. Still, the challenge remains clear: utility projects live or die on execution, not narrative. For Pepe Dollar, the presale buzz is only the first step in proving it can grow from a meme with potential into a token with adoption. Why BlockDAG’s Mining Ecosystem Fuels Unbreakable Confidence…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:13
Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation

The post Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venice, a city that for centuries has been a symbol of art, culture, and innovation, became the host of Game Changer Venice – a conference that bridged rich tradition with the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of urban life. The program was moderated by Arch. Ph.D. Carlo Federico Dall’Omo, expert from the IUAV University of Venice and coordinator of the UNESCO Chair on Cultural Heritage and Urban Regeneration. From Heritage to the Future The opening panel explored how technology can revitalize historic complexes while preserving the authentic identity of cities. Prof. Fabrizio Panozzo from Ca’ Foscari University and Sergio Calò, Director of the Venetian Cluster, presented solutions that connected Venice’s rich past with emerging technological communities. Game Changer Promo Urban Energy Ecosystem Marco Ferrero, President of the Fenice Onlus Foundation and spokesperson for the Community-CER network, showed how electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming part of sustainable energy systems, turning ecological challenges into opportunities for innovation. Meaning and Sustainability Sergio Pascolo, founder of Venice Urban Lab and professor at IUAV University of Venice, introduced the concept of regenerative design – an approach to urban development that gives back more to the community than it takes. Coastlines Revisited Coastal areas and maritime innovations were at the center of discussion with Vittorio Impallomeni (Assomarinas, Navis Software), Stefano Costantini (Santelena and Fiorita Marinas), and Alberto Carpanese (Sea the Change Srl), who shared insights on smart marinas, yachting, and digital solutions for sustainable coastal management. Architecture Meets Artificial Intelligence The question of how artificial intelligence and big data can shape the future of architecture and urbanism was addressed by João Fernando Saddock (H-FARM College) and Nicola Fantini (CNR), who explored the potential of more precise planning, forecasting, and cybersecurity in the cities of tomorrow. The Power of Materials Innovations in materials – from self-healing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:12
Flush Casino V2: Bonuses, VIP Rewards and 8,000+ Games

The post Flush Casino V2: Bonuses, VIP Rewards and 8,000+ Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Discover Flush V2 with instant crypto payouts, $1.7M VIP rewards, 210,000+ sportsbook events, and 8,000+ games including exclusive provably fair Originals. A New Era for Crypto Gaming Crypto casinos are redefining online entertainment by blending blockchain transparency, near-instant payments, and massive game selections. Flush has steadily emerged as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/flush-casino-v2-bonuses-vip-rewards-and-8000-games/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:11
Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries

The post Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xiaomi Corp. is ramping production of its new YU7 electric SUV after delivering more than 40,000 units in just over two months, highlighting booming demand and underscoring delivery challenges. CEO Lei Jun said YU7 deliveries began on July 6 and quickly surpassed 40,000, though the figure still falls short of customer expectations. He acknowledged a “large gap” between orders and deliveries and pledged to accelerate output to close it. The YU7 industry benchmark record on the day of its debut was immediately established, with 289,000 orders locked in within the first hour. Additionally, more than 240,000 firmed-up orders were received within 18 hours. Even though most were deposit-backed reservations, the spike indicates a strong consumer interest in Xiaomi’s new EV. Xiaomi is pressing factories to do more to meet demand Xiaomi is working to boost production of the YU7 after a massive influx of orders strained its factories. The SUV has quickly become one of China’s most sought-after new cars, and meeting customer demand is now the company’s biggest challenge. The company shipped 16,548 YU7s in August, almost triple that of July. This includes sales of its first model, the SU7 sedan, and monthly total deliveries once more, which surpassed 30,000. That performance puts Xiaomi among the fastest-growing EV makers in the country, where veterans like BYD, Nio, and Tesla dominate. New YU7 buyers still face a long wait, but things look better. The delivery window now stands at 45–48 weeks. As of last month, it came in at 56–59 weeks. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Xiaomi is scaling up production. They estimate that the company’s weekly run rate for production could soon hit 10,000 units — an important milestone in competing against larger rivals. Part of the problem is that the YU7 is such a complex machine. Unlike…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:10
Best Crypto & Web3 PR Firms in Dubai and MENA [2025 Ranking]

Discover the best crypto & Web3 PR firms in Dubai and MENA for 2025. Outset PR leads the ranking, with FINPR, PRLab, GuerrillaBuzz & Luna PR.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 20:05
FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup

The post FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneer 25. The world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the new Extreme H championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup The FIA Extreme H World Cup, launching in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, is the first international off-road championship powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology, promising to redefine the boundaries of racing. This groundbreaking competition is the product of a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for global motorsport, and Extreme H, a new off-road racing organization committed to pushing technological and social frontiers. The multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H positions the championship as both a testing ground for hydrogen innovation and a platform for inclusion in motorsport, ensuring fans experience competition that is sustainable, cutting-edge, and gender-balanced. Forbes spoke with key figures behind the championship for insights: Ali Russel, Managing Director and Founding Member of Extreme H, Extreme E Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer Craig Edmondson, FIA Chief Commercial Officer Each offered their perspective on the racing and the broader impact the Extreme H World Cup could have on motorsport and the automotive sector worldwide. From the hydrogen-powered Pioneer 25 to its equal-gender driver format, Extreme H fuses advanced technology, inclusivity, and sustainability in a way that sets a new standard. Extreme H World Cup: Innovation On The Track Pioneer 25, the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the Extreme H Championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup At the heart of Extreme H is the Pioneer 25, a purpose-built hydrogen-powered race car developed by Spark Racing Technology. The series announced its development in 2022, following the FIA’s approval for the world’s first hydrogen World…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:52
Programmable bank deposits go live

The post Programmable bank deposits go live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK banks moved one step closer to making tokenised sterling deposits part of day-to-day payments, as industry body UK Finance began a live pilot running to mid-2026. The selected group, London-based Quant, will deliver the programmable money infrastructure. Participating lenders include HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, Nationwide, and Santander. The pilot will test tokenised deposits in three flows: Person-to-person marketplace payments, where conditional and escrow-like logic can mitigate scams. Remortgaging workflows that coordinate funds release and identity checks among conveyancers and lenders. Wholesale asset settlement using instant delivery-versus-payment that synchronises cash and securities. Prior work under the UK Regulated Liability Network showed legal DvP with automated synchronisation of tokenised deposits, tokenised assets, and wholesale central bank money. Programmable money The choice of tokenised deposits reflects the policy preference to keep innovation inside the banking perimeter. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in July he could not see the need for bank-issued or third-party stablecoins relative to tokenisation of deposits, and the Financial Conduct Authority’s stablecoin regime is not expected to be finalised until the end of 2026. UK Finance’s RLN work also concluded that programmability could reduce failed payments, lower fraud, and streamline home-buying processes. Quant says it will provide the programmable money layer for live tokenized deposit transactions, with interoperability across bank ledgers and UK payment infrastructure, including RTGS/CHAPS, Faster Payments, Open Banking interfaces, and tokenized-deposit platforms. The company’s stack includes Overledger, its interoperability platform, and PayScript for programmable payment logic, with materials describing how tokenised deposits can enable conditional payments, atomic settlement and cross-network orchestration. UK Finance’s RLN documentation sets out the cross-ledger design that the pilot is building toward, including shared-ledger orchestration and foundational capabilities for programmability. Forward-looking effects are most visible in fraud economics, settlement costs, and working-capital timing. UK retail payments fraud continues to be dominated by authorized push-payment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:51
Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Launch Buyback and Burn Program for WLFI Tokens

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a digital asset venture backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, is set to begin implementing its buyback and burn strategy this week.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/26 18:15
