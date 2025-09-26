Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries

Xiaomi Corp. is ramping production of its new YU7 electric SUV after delivering more than 40,000 units in just over two months, highlighting booming demand and underscoring delivery challenges. CEO Lei Jun said YU7 deliveries began on July 6 and quickly surpassed 40,000, though the figure still falls short of customer expectations. He acknowledged a "large gap" between orders and deliveries and pledged to accelerate output to close it. The YU7 industry benchmark record on the day of its debut was immediately established, with 289,000 orders locked in within the first hour. Additionally, more than 240,000 firmed-up orders were received within 18 hours. Even though most were deposit-backed reservations, the spike indicates a strong consumer interest in Xiaomi's new EV. Xiaomi is pressing factories to do more to meet demand Xiaomi is working to boost production of the YU7 after a massive influx of orders strained its factories. The SUV has quickly become one of China's most sought-after new cars, and meeting customer demand is now the company's biggest challenge. The company shipped 16,548 YU7s in August, almost triple that of July. This includes sales of its first model, the SU7 sedan, and monthly total deliveries once more, which surpassed 30,000. That performance puts Xiaomi among the fastest-growing EV makers in the country, where veterans like BYD, Nio, and Tesla dominate. New YU7 buyers still face a long wait, but things look better. The delivery window now stands at 45–48 weeks. As of last month, it came in at 56–59 weeks. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Xiaomi is scaling up production. They estimate that the company's weekly run rate for production could soon hit 10,000 units — an important milestone in competing against larger rivals. Part of the problem is that the YU7 is such a complex machine. Unlike…