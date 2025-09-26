2025-09-29 Monday

VanEck Talks SEC on Staking, Tokenization, and ETF Regulations

TLDR VanEck met with the SEC Crypto Task Force to discuss the tokenization of ETFs. The company sought clarity on how blockchain technology can be integrated into traditional fund structures. VanEck requested guidance on how existing regulations apply when fund shares are represented as blockchain tokens. The discussion covered the challenges of managing liquidity risks [...] The post VanEck Talks SEC on Staking, Tokenization, and ETF Regulations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 20:38
Ethereum Whales Buy the Dip, Stablecoins to Reach $ Trillion by 2030, and More…

The post Ethereum Whales Buy the Dip, Stablecoins to Reach $ Trillion by 2030, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Ethereum Whales Buy the Dip, Stablecoins to Reach $ Trillion by 2030, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-26-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:24
UK Finance launches pilot for tokenised sterling deposits

UK Finance launches GBTD pilot with six banks to test tokenised sterling deposits until 2026. Quant Network to power digital pound pilot, exploring payments, remortgaging and bond settlement. FCA readies crypto rules by 2026 as UK tests tokenised deposits for safer, efficient transactions. UK Finance has launched a pilot programme for tokenised sterling deposits (GBTD), […] The post UK Finance launches pilot for tokenised sterling deposits appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/26 20:23
Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs

The post Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is planning to offer cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform for the first time. This move comes as investor interest in crypto grows and reflects Vanguard’s effort to expand its product range with regulated crypto investment options. The new ETFs will provide Vanguard clients easy and secure access to …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 20:08
Today’s Major US Economic Event Could Shake Crypto Markets

The post Today’s Major US Economic Event Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market has shocked everyone with a sudden dump, wiping out nearly $170 billion in value overnight. Amid this chaos, experts warn that the next 24 hours could reshape global markets. From Bitcoin to stocks, everything now depends on one key factor, fresh U.S. economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve.  The question …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 20:07
Foreign investors double down on U.S. stocks at record levels despite political chaos

While Donald Trump runs the White House again, reigniting his trade war, dropping polarizing ideas like annexing Canada, and poking at just about every ally abroad, non-American investors are doing the one thing nobody expected — they’re throwing record-breaking amounts of money into U.S. equity markets.  Foreigners are buying U.S. stocks like it’s the last […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 20:01
Pepe Dollar Presale Sparks Utility Hype, But BlockDAG’s $410M+ Run & 20K+ Miner Sales Crash the Party

The race between speculation and delivery is playing out again in crypto’s presale arena. Pepe Dollar is the latest contender, […] The post Pepe Dollar Presale Sparks Utility Hype, But BlockDAG’s $410M+ Run & 20K+ Miner Sales Crash the Party appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 20:00
Markets Brace for PCE Report as $21B in BTC and ETH Options Expire

TLDR: PCE inflation data at 8:30 AM ET is critical; a soft reading could unlock October rate cut expectations. GDP growth hit 3.8% vs. 3.3% forecast, slightly reducing rate-cut odds but keeping market bets at 87.7%. $21B in BTC and ETH options expired today, clearing leverage and setting up potential price swings. Four Fed officials, [...] The post Markets Brace for PCE Report as $21B in BTC and ETH Options Expire appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 19:58
Kazakhstan authorities seize $10M in crypto in Ponzi scheme investigation

Authorities in Kazakhstan are seizing millions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency as part of an investigation into a Ponzi scheme that lured investors across the region. The financial pyramid scheme has been active for several years in Central Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, offering victims high returns on investments in various crypto projects. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:44
Ethereum (ETH) Price Could Slip Under $3,500 This Week As This ETH-Based Altcoin Gathers Steam

Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing short-term pressure, with experts noting that a fall below $3,500 would happen in the short term. Although ETH remains at the center of the DeFi market, its short-term price behavior remains hostage to market sentiment and overall direction of cryptocurrency. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token built […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:30
