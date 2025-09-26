2025-09-29 Monday

Vanguard explores crypto ETF access for US brokerage clients: Report

The post Vanguard explores crypto ETF access for US brokerage clients: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to access crypto ETFs, a change from their previous restrictive policy. This move comes as other major firms, like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade, open access to direct crypto trading for clients. Vanguard, the major asset management firm, is exploring allowing its US brokerage clients to access crypto ETFs, according to Crypto In America. The potential move would mark a shift for Vanguard, which previously restricted client access to cryptocurrency investment products. Other major firms have been expanding crypto access for their clients. Morgan Stanley partnered with Zerohash to enable E*Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana directly through traditional brokerage accounts, with rollout starting in the first half of 2026. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vanguard-considers-crypto-etf-access-us-brokerage-clients/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:40
What is Alt Season? How to Spot the Next Altcoin Boom

Bitcoin has a significant dominance in the cryptocurrency market; however, at several points in time, the rest of the tokens will gain a performance edge over Bitcoin, which is known as Alt Season. The excellent performance can be seen reflected in areas such as the growth rate of prices and also the shares in the ... Read more The post What is Alt Season? How to Spot the Next Altcoin Boom appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 20:36
Chainlink Price to $100? Top Analyst Reveals Best Buying Opportunity Before 6x Rally

Chainlink has been grinding sideways for a while, bouncing between highs and lows without a clear direction. That kind of movement could frustrate investors, but it also builds pressure beneath the surface. According to Ali, a  chart analyst on X, this long period of consolidation may finally be reaching its breaking point. His view is
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:38
BlackRock Loads Up on Bitcoin, Files For Premium ETF to Increase BTC Yield

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:37
Aster Refunds Users After 'Abnormal Price Movements' on XPL—Here’s What Happened

Aster's token dropped 12% on the day following the incident, which involved the native staking token for Plasma's stablecoin-optimized blockchain.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:35
Whales Are Buying Wildly Amid Bitcoin's Drop! They're Buying Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin!

Amidst the decline in Bitcoin and altcoins, whales are frantically buying Ethereum (ETH) and altcoin XPL. Continue Reading: Whales Are Buying Wildly Amid Bitcoin's Drop! They're Buying Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin!
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:32
Xiaomi attacks delivery challenges, local competition facing new YU7 electric SUV

Xiaomi Corp. is ramping production of its new YU7 electric SUV after delivering more than 40,000 units in just over two months, highlighting booming demand and underscoring delivery challenges. CEO Lei Jun said YU7 deliveries began on July 6 and quickly surpassed 40,000, though the figure still falls short of customer expectations. He acknowledged a “large gap” between orders and deliveries and pledged to accelerate output to close it. The YU7 industry benchmark record on the day of its debut was immediately established, with 289,000 orders locked in within the first hour. Additionally, more than 240,000 firmed-up orders were received within 18 hours. Even though most were deposit-backed reservations, the spike indicates a strong consumer interest in Xiaomi’s new EV. Xiaomi is pressing factories to do more to meet demand Xiaomi is working to boost production of the YU7 after a massive influx of orders strained its factories. The SUV has quickly become one of China’s most sought-after new cars, and meeting customer demand is now the company’s biggest challenge. The company shipped 16,548 YU7s in August, almost triple that of July. This includes sales of its first model, the SU7 sedan, and monthly total deliveries once more, which surpassed 30,000. That performance puts Xiaomi among the fastest-growing EV makers in the country, where veterans like BYD, Nio, and Tesla dominate. New YU7 buyers still face a long wait, but things look better. The delivery window now stands at 45–48 weeks. As of last month, it came in at 56–59 weeks. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Xiaomi is scaling up production. They estimate that the company’s weekly run rate for production could soon hit 10,000 units — an important milestone in competing against larger rivals. Part of the problem is that the YU7 is such a complex machine. Unlike the SU7 sedan, it took 230 days before rolling off the first batch of 100,000 units. YU7 is a relatively large SUV with more parts demanding longer assembly. Nevertheless, Xiaomi has picked up speed, which indicates the company’s ability to learn rapidly from a grueling first effort. Industry watchers say that this rapid scale-up will prove critical. China’s EV market is hypercompetitive, with Tesla cutting prices to hold on to share and BYD expanding aggressively at home and abroad. The YU7’s fate beyond headlines could rest on Xiaomi’s ability to keep its production lines humming and delivery systems running without too many delays or disappointed customers. Behind the scenes, Xiaomi is in close contact with suppliers to lock down steady supplies of batteries, semiconductors, and other key components. It is also investing in automation and more production lines to alleviate bottlenecks. Xiaomi doubles down on its EV ambitions Xiaomi is doubling down on electric vehicles to diversify its business and challenge established players in the sector, after being best known for smartphones and consumer gadgets. In terms of size and price, the YU7 is squarely aimed at Tesla’s Model Y, which gets a similar range from a more expensive base price — around 253,500 yuan ($34,900). Aggressive pricing enabled Xiaomi to capture the imagination of price-conscious Chinese customers. Analysts say the SUV could turn into a hit if production bottlenecks subside. However, the company is facing glaring challenges. Xiaomi’s fledgling car division is expected to scale up production without sacrificing quality. Supply chains for batteries and chips also feel the pinch of broader industry shortages. Investors are watching closely to see if the company can keep up without costly delays. For Lei Jun, the goal is clear. He has pledged to ramp up production, reiterating that Xiaomi needs to convert overwhelming demand into reliable, on-time shipments. Whether the YU7 can gain local traction may determine the company’s standing in China’s brutally competitive EV race. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Bitcoin Accumulation Weakens as Large Holders Show Caution. Further Downside

Bitcoin had another massive wipeout on Thursday as it succumbed to mounting selling pressure. It plummeted to new lows as a result.  BTC retraced from $113,542 to $108,652 during the previous intraday session. It lost almost 4% as the derivatives market posted $1.14 billion in losses, with traders who went long on BTC losing over $200 million.  The precise reason for the price drop remains largely speculative. However, Peter Schiff said the Silver was behind the dip. Expressing surprise over how the precious metal gained almost 3%, the proponent said he did not believe it would be the one to “prick the Bitcoin Bubble.” While Schiff’s statement suggests that investors are moving away from the apex coin, others argue that the recent dip is a one-time occurrence and does not impact the coin’s long-term performance. However, recent data align with Schiff’s assertion. Glassnode noted in a report that Bitcoin accumulation is softening. One of the indicators on the platforms, the Bitcoin accumulation trend score, indicates that the number of buyers decreased in September compared to recent months. The last time the metric displayed such a signal extensively was after the December surge, and it lasted for over three months. Prices reacted with a significant downtrend as selling pressure replaced accumulation. The latest trend suggests growing caution among investors, which may result in supply shocks if buying softens further. Bitcoin may plummet lower in the coming days if the bulls fail to resume accumulation. Based on previous price action, the drop to $108k may be meager compared to what is to come. Nonetheless, in the short term, the apex coin is seeing a slight increase in buying pressure. Data from CryptoQuant shows a significant decline in exchange inflow. Over the last 24 hours, outflows exceeded inflows, resulting in a reduction of exchange reserves. Bitcoin Eyes $107k  Previous price movement suggests the apex coin rebound on Thursday may be short-lived. A closer look at the 1-day chart shows that $108,600 is a price level with limited demand concentration, and further price decline could tear through it. It presents $107,400 as a level with significant demand concentration, and the asset may hold this level for an extended period. However, data from the derivatives market shows mounting pressure from bears. There is a growing number of traders who believe the price will retrace further. As a result, the amount of short positions outweighs the long. Additionally, the taker buy-sell ratio is at 0.94, which is significantly bearish. Nonetheless, a look at the charts reveals that Bitcoin has been rangebound over the last 12 hours. Its first candle of the day was green, indicating a slight price surge. BTC has since erased the gains and is edging closer to retesting the previous day’s low.  However, indicators such as the bollinger bands are pointing to an impending end to the decline. The relative strength index slipped below 30 for a few hours, indicating that the apex coin is oversold and aligns with readings from the BB that a reversal is close. Based on these metrics, BTC may surge higher, but it must break through the small sell wall at $109,800. Flipping it will guarantee an attempt at $111k. However, the US PCE drops a few hours from the time of writing. Prices could plummet as low as $106k if it comes out hawkish. The post Bitcoin Accumulation Weakens as Large Holders Show Caution. Further Downside appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
XRP and DOGE Holders Gain Daily Opportunities Through DOT Miners Cloud Mining

At DOT Miners, we make Bitcoin mining simple, safe, and accessible to everyone - whether you are an experienced investor or a cryptocurrency novice.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Analyst Says Bearish Momentum Builds for Shiba Inu Below Key Resistance

Shiba Inu (SHIB) faced another rejection from a critical resistance area, which could pave the way for further bearish price developments. Shiba Inu is retracing like other cryptocurrencies, as the global market cap drops to $3.75 trillion.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/26 17:55
