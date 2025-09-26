2025-09-29 Monday

Warning: Fake Uniswap website ranks first in Google search results

PANews reported on September 26th that GoPlus Security issued a warning: a fake Uniswap website ranked first in Google search results. Scammers used Google ads and free Google domains to create fake websites and steal users' cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/09/26 20:39
US core PCE annual rate met expectations

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in August was 2.9%, unchanged from the previous month, in line with market expectations.
PANews2025/09/26 20:30
A whale shorting ETH currently has a floating profit of $9.1 million and increased its short position in XPL 1 hour ago.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who shorted ETH at $4,718 two weeks ago has not yet closed its short position, and the floating profit of this position has now reached $9.1 million. The whale further increased its short position in XPL an hour ago and currently shorted 3.09 million XPL at an opening price of $1.19.
PANews2025/09/26 20:27
ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO

The post ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now. Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now. Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not? The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213. To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up. According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.   Looks premature for now, but if $SOL confirms this formation then bulls are easily going to target $360-$420 levels. pic.twitter.com/qZfS9hCmHi — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) September 23, 2025   Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1? The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:26
German police raid Tether-backed data center firm Northern Data

PANews reported on September 26th, according to Bloomberg, that German police conducted a raid on data center company Northern Data AG, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said on Friday. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on the targets of the search or what investigators were looking for. He said the prosecutor's office would release more details on Monday. Northern Data initially provided computing resources to cryptocurrency miners, but has recently shifted to providing AI services as demand for the technology increases. Northern Data's majority shareholder is Tether Holdings SA. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Rumble was considering acquiring Northern Data in an all-stock transaction that would value the target company at approximately $1.17 billion.
PANews2025/09/26 20:22
SOL and ADA Whales FOMO This Cross-Border Payment Protocol With Blockchain Speed – Can It Pull a 100X?

Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap […] The post SOL and ADA Whales FOMO This Cross-Border Payment Protocol With Blockchain Speed – Can It Pull a 100X? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 20:00
Another internet giant is about to issue a stablecoin: A quick look at Cloudflare's stablecoin, the NET Dollar.

Author: 0xjs@Golden Finance Another Internet giant is going to issue a stablecoin. On September 25, US network infrastructure giant Cloudflare announced plans to launch the US dollar stablecoin NET Dollar (NET is the listing code of Cloudflare on the New York Stock Exchange). Who is Cloundflare? According to public information, Cloudflare is an American multinational technology company that provides content delivery networks (CDNs), network security, DNS services, and other basic internet services. Through its global edge network, it provides accelerated access, improved performance, and enhanced security for millions of websites and applications to resist cyberattacks and help customers build a safer internet. Basically, every Internet service is inseparable from Cloudflare. For example, when you log in to a website, the service that requires you to verify that you are a real person before continuing to the next step is mostly provided by Cloudflare. According to Cloudflare, NET Dollar is a new USD-backed stablecoin that will provide instant and secure transactions for the agentic web. NET Dollar will help build a new business model for the internet that rewards originality, sustains creativity, and empowers innovation in an AI-driven world. NET Dollar targets AI agents Cloudflare stated that AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the internet. Instead of personally controlling every interaction, humans are beginning to delegate tasks to autonomous AI agents, such as booking flights, ordering groceries, and managing calendars. For this to happen, the underlying financial system must also evolve. The AI-driven internet requires an instant, global, and secure currency that enables AI agents, developers, and creators to transact instantly, automatically, and reliably. Since its founding, Cloudflare has been a global company dedicated to helping customers worldwide improve performance, secure websites and networks, and develop and deploy applications. Today, Cloudflare is committed to achieving this goal through transactions, providing a fast, secure, and globally accessible internet-native payment system. Stablecoins are one of many tools that, alongside the existing financial system, can help the AI-driven internet thrive, bringing speed, trust, and interoperability. “For decades, the internet’s business model has relied primarily on advertising platforms and bank transfers,” said Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO. “The internet’s next business model will be driven by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions – tools that shift incentives toward truly valuable original creative content. By leveraging our global network, we will help modernize financial channels, enabling the transfer of money at internet speeds, creating a more open and valuable internet for everyone.” NET Dollar main features and use cases NET Dollar will have five major features: Intelligent Commerce: NET Dollar is built for the rise of intelligent agents and machines, enabling seamless automated transactions without human intervention. Real-time settlement: The rise of autonomous agents and connected devices is creating a new economic paradigm. These systems require a reliable medium of exchange that can handle high-frequency automated transactions without human intervention. Programmable: Rules, triggers, and workflows can be embedded directly into payments, making them smarter and more adaptable. Global and interoperable: NET Dollar will operate across networks and ecosystems, enabling frictionless global trade 1:1 USD Backing: Each token will be fully collateralized by USD, ensuring transparency, reliability, and price stability. NET Dollar to realize the use case of intelligent payment: Make payments easy anywhere in the world: Agents need systems that are not only fast and secure, but also trustworthy, transparent, and reliable in executing payments globally – across currencies, geographies, and time zones. Enable instant, automated transactions: Personal agents will be able to perform instant, programmed actions, such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering a product as soon as it becomes available. Business agents can be instructed to pay suppliers upon confirmation of delivery. Unlocking new business models for the internet: NET Dollar will enable creators to be rewarded for unique and original content, developers to easily monetize APIs and applications, and AI companies to give back to the ecosystem that supports them by fairly compensating content sources. Cloudflare also said it contributes to open standards such as the Intelligent Payment Protocol and x402 to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments on the internet.
PANews2025/09/26 20:00
Ethereum test megaphone breakout opnieuw: nieuwe ATH in zicht?

Ethereum zit opnieuw in een spannend technisch moment. De koers test namelijk een belangrijk gebied dat bekendstaat als de ‘megaphone breakout zone’. Volgens analist CryptoJelleNL, die het patroon op X bespreekt, is dit het niveau dat bepaalt of Ethereum binnenkort richting een nieuwe all time high beweegt of juist verder... Het bericht Ethereum test megaphone breakout opnieuw: nieuwe ATH in zicht? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bleed Heavily With $509 Million Combined Outflow

Bitcoin ETFs swung back into the red with $258 million in outflows, while ether ETFs marked a fourth consecutive day of withdrawals with another $251 million. Heavy exits from Fidelity and Bitwise dominated the carnage. ETF Pain Deepens: Bitcoin Funds See $258 Million Outflow, Ether Loses $251 Million The crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) markets are […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Bitwise files for first U.S. Spot HYPE ETF – Details inside!

Polymarket was pricing a 32% chance of $70 price target in Q4.
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
