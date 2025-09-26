2025-09-29 Monday

AUD/USD seems more downside below 0.6520 as US Dollar trades firmly

The post AUD/USD seems more downside below 0.6520 as US Dollar trades firmly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD struggles to hold the immediate support of 0.6520 as the US Dollar demonstrates strength. A slight ease in Fed dovish expectations has supported the US Dollar. Investors await the US PCE inflation and the RBA monetary policy announcement. The AUD/USD pair seems vulnerable near an over two-week low around 0.6520 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength, following a decline in market expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the policy meetings remaining this year. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its fresh four-week high around 98.40 posted on Thursday. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 bps by the year-end eased to 62% from 78.6% seen a week ago. Fed dovish expectations have trimmed lately as a majority of officials have expressed caution on further interest rate cuts, citing upside inflation risks. In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US core PCE inflation, which is Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.2% on a monthly basis against the prior reading of 0.3%, with yearly figures rising steadily by 2.9%. Meanwhile, the next trigger for the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday. The RBA is expected to hold its Official Cash Rate steady at 3.6%.   US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency…
Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts

Some market experts claim that the current price of Digitap‘s ($TAP) token, set at $0.012 during its presale, could represent the same kind of opportunity as buying Ethereum or Solana in 2020. It’s a bold comparison, but it rests on a simple observation: tokens with a concrete utility, a transparent economic model, and a solid [...] The post Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Could Spartans Already Be the Best Crypto Casino While William Hill & Sky Bet Stay Stuck in Tradition?

Get to know the best crypto casino with 5963+ games, instant payouts, & borderless betting. From slots to live sports, Spartans delivers a future-ready experience.
The Tattoo Everyone’s Talking About: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse XRP Tattoo Symbolizes Commitment as Tundra Launches

When Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed an XRP tattoo, it quickly spread across crypto forums and social media. For many, it symbolized not just personal loyalty but a broader cultural commitment to XRP’s future. The move resonated in a community that has weathered regulatory battles and long stretches of price uncertainty. That same spirit of […]
Sources familiar with the matter: Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Crypto In America, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset management company, is preparing to allow clients to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that due to strong client demand for digital assets and the evolving regulatory environment, Vanguard has begun preparing for this and has held external discussions. Currently, Vanguard has no plans to launch its own products like BlackRock has, but is considering allowing brokerage clients to invest in some third-party cryptocurrency ETFs. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made or what products will be offered.
The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

CryptoMiningFirm, the most prominent clean-energy cloud mining pioneer of 2025, stands out with a number of advantages for its users.
-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.
VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …
