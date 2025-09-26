2025-09-29 Monday

BlockchainFX vs Tron And Hyperliquid: The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For

Tron and Hyperliquid are two well-known names in the decentralised finance space, but a new arrival – BlockchainFX (BFX) – […] The post BlockchainFX vs Tron And Hyperliquid: The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 21:45
Tether Dominance Hits Two-Month High Raising Concerns in Crypto Market

TLDR Tether Dominance (USDT.D) rises to 4.69%, the highest in two months. Analysts warn a USDT.D breakout above 5% could signal bearish market conditions. Tether reserves and minting surge, reflecting increasing demand in the market. USDT.D inversely correlates with total market cap, indicating cautious sentiment. Tether dominance (USDT.D) has surged to a two-month high of [...] The post Tether Dominance Hits Two-Month High Raising Concerns in Crypto Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 21:41
Jupiter Exchange tops Solana’s revenue chart in last 24 hours

The post Jupiter Exchange tops Solana’s revenue chart in last 24 hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Jupiter Exchange, a Solana-based DeFi aggregator, led Solana network revenue in the last 24 hours, surpassing platforms like Pump.fun. Jupiter’s lending platform rapidly achieved an $500 million total market size within a day after launching its public beta in late August 2025. Jupiter Exchange, a Solana-based DeFi aggregator, generated the highest revenue among protocols on the Solana network today, surpassing Pump.fun and other competing applications. Jupiter Exchange’s lending platform achieved $500 million in total market size within less than a day of its public beta launch in late August 2025. Pump.fun, a Solana meme coin launchpad, has been Jupiter’s main competitor for daily revenue leadership. Creators on Pump.fun earned $2.4 million in a single 24-hour period following a platform update in early September 2025. Solana generated $148 million in app revenue during August 2025, marking a 92% increase from the previous year and surpassing revenue from all other blockchain networks combined. The network processed 2.9 billion transactions in August 2025, more than four times the combined total of all other networks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/jupiter-exchange-takes-solana-revenue-lead-august-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:40
Forfeiture Funds Encourage Law Enforcement To Misspend Public Money

The post Forfeiture Funds Encourage Law Enforcement To Misspend Public Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Police and prosecutors keep misusing proceeds of civil forfeiture. getty Residents of Bibb County, Georgia received a curious magazine in their mailboxes. The “Justice Journal” featured the county’s district attorney, Anita Howard, on the cover with subheadlines like “investing in our youth” and “equal justice for all.” Inside, were more than 60 photos of the DA handing out awards, attending community events and giving oversize checks to local charities. But what looks like a campaign flyer was paid for with public money taken through civil forfeiture. It’s yet another example of how law enforcement control over forfeiture funds leads to waste. What is civil forfeiture? First, a quick primer on civil forfeiture. A civil forfeiture case is separate from any criminal trial. After police seize property from someone, prosecutors can bring a case against the property itself saying it is tied to a violation of criminal law. This yields curious case names like U.S. v. Approximately 64,695 Pounds of Shark Fins. Because these cases are civil, the property owners are not typically entitled to an attorney if they can’t afford one. Many property owners simply give up without a fight since the value of their property may be less than what it would cost to hire an attorney. After the forfeiture is complete and becomes the government’s property, the proceeds often go into slush funds controlled by police and prosecutors. This has led some police departments to spend money on outrageous items like a margarita machine or a Zamboni. Outrageous spending in Georgia Georgia has some notable examples of outrageous spending. In 2008, the Camden County Sheriff purchased a $90,000 Dodge Viper for its school anti-drug program. In 2018, the Gwinnet County Sheriff bought a Dodge Charger Hellcat muscle car. The Peach State’s worst forfeiture scandal went on for years.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:38
Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position

The post Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is it time to admit that Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is matchup-proof? It’s a small sample size, but an impressive one, mea culpa. Last week, against a formidable Packers defense, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, had a touchdown, and came six yards short of a hundred! That’s a great fantasy football matchup! And we know that there are several players that are legitimately matchup proof; those are not the ones we are concerned with. We want the players who have questionable matchups, those on the what-if borders (also a surprisingly good Marvel show) of should I or should I not play him. We want to know in fantasy football land, is the matchup good or bad? So, let’s see what this week has for us. Quarterback Best/Worst Matchup Week 4 Best Quarterback Matchup: Jordan Love @ Dallas Cowboys, Packers -5.5, 48.5 o/u The hype is all about Micah Parsons returning to Dallas, as it should be. But what is more important is that the Cowboys’ defense ranks last in passing yards per attempt (9.8) and total QBR allowed (79.5). The last two quarterbacks to face the Cowboys were the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, who had four passing touchdowns, and the now-benched New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson, who threw for 450 passing yards with three touchdowns against this defense. Worst Quarterback Matchup: Dak Prescott v Green Bay Packers, Packers-5.5, 48.5 o/u Not only does Prescott not have his number one wide receiver, Cee Dee Lamb, but the Packers have given up the fewest passing yards per attempt, 4.8. In week one, they sacked Jared Goff four times, intercepted him, and held him to one passing touchdown. In week two, Jayden Daniels did not throw an interception against them, but he was sacked four times. And last…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:26
XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

The post XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another feather in the Ripple hat. XRP has just entered the DeFi space with a bang. In recent XRP news, FXRP officially launched on Flare Networks, with the entire first tranche of 5 million tokens minting out within just four hours. The launch is the beginning of “XRPFi” as analyst King Solomon describes the DeFi awakening for XRP. The development comes as XRP maintained a $176 billion market cap without any meaningful DeFi ecosystem. The Flare Networks F-assets system went live with version 1.2 and allowed the creation of FXRP as a one-to-one representation of XRP. The launch cap of 5 million FXRP reached maximum capacity within four hours. King Solomon mentioned this adoption as “anticipation” rather than mere hype. King Solomon’s FXRP video analysis FXRP operates through Flare’s trustless bridge and collateral system designed for high-value flows. The system underwent multiple independent audits, community reviews, and bug bounties through Immunify. Early adopters can access liquidity pools and yield farming opportunities immediately upon launch. Features offered include liquid staked XRP (STXRP) powered by Firelight, XRP-backed stablecoins, and curated yield vaults. These additions will expand the ripple XRPFi ecosystem beyond basic token wrapping into comprehensive financial services. Non-smart contract assets like XRP gain full DeFi composability through the F-assets system. FXRP can move across Flare DeFi protocols without special workarounds. Market Cap Comparison Shows XRP Untapped DeFi Potential As per latest XRP news, current $176 billion market capitalization was achieved with essentially zero DeFi total value locked, contrasting with other major cryptocurrencies. For context, Ethereum reached over a $500 billion market cap supported by $312 billion in DeFi TVL at peak, with 9.1 million daily active addresses in August 2025. The combination of DeFi, NFTs, and composability drove Ethereum to the second position among cryptocurrencies. Solomon mentioned that Solana’s approximately $116…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:11
REX Shares and Osprey Debut The First-Ever US Ethereum ETF With Staking ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post REX Shares and Osprey Debut The First-Ever US Ethereum ETF With Staking ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Traditional investors in the United States will be able to gain direct exposure to a staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), which has been introduced by financial institutions REX Shares and Osprey Funds. REX-Osprey’s Staked ETH ETF Hits The Market The REX-Osprey Ethereum staking ETF (ticker: ESK) debuted on US exchanges on Thursday, becoming the first regulated product offering spot ETH exposure while incorporating staking rewards. According to the September 25 press release, the fund “is the first U.S. fund to provide investors with cost-effective and convenient exposure to spot Ethereum via the 1940 Act ETF structure.” The investment vehicle also allows investors to participate in Ether’s proof-of-stake network by receiving monthly distributions without managing staking themselves.  Staking allows holders of certain cryptocurrencies to gain rewards by locking their tokens into the network, a process that previously required technical know-how and direct interaction with cryptocurrency protocols. By packaging staking into an ETF structure, REX Shares and Osprey seek to make that process accessible to a broader range of investors via traditional brokerage accounts. Advertisement &nbsp The existing U.S.-listed spot ETH ETFs have accumulated roughly $25 billion in total assets under management since their launch early last year, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading the charge.  ESK going live comes just weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs proposed by BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton.  Notably, unlike other staking ETH ETFs that still require approval from the SEC, REX-Osprey’s ETF is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940 framework, which bypasses the standard 19b-4 filing process. REX-Osprey introduced its Solana Staking ETF (SSK) in early July, making it the first crypto staking-enabled ETF to be approved in America. The two companies are also responsible for launching the first ETFs tracking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:09
Amazon, Uber And Beyond—Ripple CTO Predicts Big Tech’s Blockchain Migration

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz argued that large internet companies will inevitably adopt blockchain-based finance, contending that decentralized infrastructure is arriving “at the right place at the right time” to meet needs that legacy rails struggle to serve. The remarks came in Episode 1 of Ripple’s new Onchain Economy video series, published on September […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 21:00
PCE inflation August 2025:

The post PCE inflation August 2025: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breakfast cereals are displayed for sale in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 22, 2025. Brian Snyder | Reuters Core inflation was little changed in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s primary forecasting tool, likely keeping the central bank on pace for interest rate reductions ahead. The personal consumption expenditures price index posted a 0.3% gain for the month, putting the annual headline inflation rate at 2.7%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Excluding food and energy, the more closely followed core PCE price level was 2.9% on an annual basis after rising 0.2% for the month. The headline annual inflation rate was a slight increase from the 2.6% in July while the core rate was the same. All of the numbers were in line with the Dow Jones consensus forecast. Spending and income numbers were slightly higher than expected. Personal income increased 0.4% for the month, while personal consumption expenditures accelerated at a 0.6% pace. Both were 0.1 percentage point above the respective estimates. Though the Fed targets inflation at 2%, the readings are unlikely to change course for policymakers who last week indicated they see two more quarter percentage point reductions before the end of the year. The report further indicates that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have had only a limited pass-through effect on consumer prices. Though many economists expected Trump’s expansive levies to juice prices, companies have relied on a mixture of pre-tariff inventory accumulations and cost absorbing measures to limit the impact. Moreover, the data showed that consumers have been resilient despite the round of tariffs, continuing to spend strongly as incomes have held up. Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell say a likely scenario for the tariffs is that they are a one-time boost to prices rather than a longer-term cause of underlying inflation. However, some policymakers have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:53
Bitcoin Risks Drop To $108K, But Dip Buyers Step In

The post Bitcoin Risks Drop To $108K, But Dip Buyers Step In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points:  Bitcoin’s sell-off intensified, but data shows spot buyers increasing their allocation size.  Liquidation heatmap data suggests the sell-off could extend to $107,000. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a two-week low of $108,865 on Thursday, and while an assortment of entities have shown interest in buying the range lows this week, selling during the Asia trading session has chipped away at the gains accrued through each rebound rally in the US session.  Bitcoin returns by trading session and region. Source: Velo data Throughout the past week, traders have stepped in to buy intra-day lows, but liquidation heatmap data from Hyblock shows a liquidation cluster composed of leveraged long positions at risk of absorption from $111,000 to $107,000.  BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap, three-day lookback. Source: Hyblock  In addition to the downside liquidation risk, activity in perpetual futures markets continues to drive Bitcoin’s day-to-day price action, and heavy selling from the institutional investor-sized cohorts (1,000 to 10 million) continues to overwhelm the spot purchasing seen among retail-investor-sized (100 to 1,000) orders.   BTC/USDT CVDs, four-hour chart. Source: Hyblock  Despite Bitcoin nearly falling below $110,000, the notable development of the day is the aggregate spot orderbook bid-ask ratio tilting back toward buyers. The metric measures “the relationship between the number of buy orders (bids) and sell orders (asks) in an order book,” and the ratio ranges between -1 and 1, with zero showing an equal number of buy and sell orders in the order book. According to Hyblock,  “A bid/ask ratio that is greater than 0 indicates that there are more buy orders than sell orders in the order book, which could suggest that there is greater demand for the asset at the current price level.” Related: Bitcoin faces ‘imminent’ $110K retest as US dollar hits three-week high Setting the metric to 10% depth at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:48
