How Ames Watson is planning to reubild tween retailer Claire’s

The post How Ames Watson is planning to reubild tween retailer Claire’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People walk by a Claire’s store on December 11, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Claire’s is headed for a major makeover. The tween retailer, known for its ear piercing stations, jewelry and purple carpeting, declared bankruptcy in early August, the second time in seven years, citing nearly $500 million in debt and an increasingly competitive environment. Weeks later, private holding company Ames Watson announced it was buying up roughly 1,000 Claire’s stores across North America in a $140 million deal to rebuild the brand. The announcement paused the liquidation process at most Claire’s stores. “We went and started to do some very deep due diligence, and we came to the conclusion that this was a broken business, not a broken brand,” Ames Watson co-founder Lawrence Berger told CNBC. Ames Watson’s portfolio includes makeovers of other businesses, including hat retailer Lids and women’s retailer South Moon Under. Berger said the company, which has more than $2 billion in revenue, thinks of itself as a “mini Berkshire Hathaway,” buying and transforming companies without any intentions of selling them. On top of its mounting debt, Claire’s has been facing a multitude of challenges. The retailer is expected to face headwinds from President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, and malls have seen dwindling traffic over the past few years. Competitors, like Studs and Lovisa, have also popped up, aiming to offer sleeker ear piercing experiences. Fellow Ames Watson co-founder Tom Ripley said he was first introduced to Claire’s through his twin daughters, who both got their ears pierced at one of the retailer’s stores over a decade ago. Ripley said that experience, coupled with customers’ loyalty to the brand, showed him that it was worth investing in. “It’s a temple to girlhood and that place you buy your first lip…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:41
How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree, Part 2: The 6-Week Roadmap

In Part 1, I shared how I built a $1,000 a week online income without a degree. Many readers asked, “Okay, but what does the journey look…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Next Crypto To Explode: Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025

As 2025 unfolds, two names are stirring debate among investors: Tapzi (TAPZI) and Magacoin Finance. Both represent unique opportunities in […] The post Next Crypto To Explode: Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 21:26
Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project

The post Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system. The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly. The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk. Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant QNT $90.84 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $73.60 M has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom. Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026. According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets. I’m delighted to announce that @quant_network has been selected to create the new payments infrastructure and bank technology of the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD), a groundbreaking financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance, in collaboration with major… — Gilbert Verdian (@gverdian) September 26, 2025 Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred. In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency. UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization The push…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:25
SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals

TLDR The SEC and FINRA are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators are focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases. The SEC is concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure. Companies are required to share material, non-public information broadly to all investors. The crypto-treasury trend has seen [...] The post SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 21:21
Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations rise to 2.8% over next 12 months in August

The post Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations rise to 2.8% over next 12 months in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest monthly Consumer Expectations Survey by the European Central Bank showed on Friday that Eurozone inflation is likely to have risen for the year ahead in August. Key takeaways One-year ahead inflation expectation rises to 2.8% in August from 2.6% in July. Three-year ahead inflation expectation unchanged. Five-year ahead rises to 2.2% from 2.1%. Market reaction EUR/USD is holding the rebound to trade near 1.1680, as of writing, up 0.14% on the day. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls. Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:05
BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase

The post BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Richard Boase joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livetsream, where he talked about all the different applications he’s been working on, how they utilize hashing and timestamping, and why that’s important for the world. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> What are BAPPS? For a long time now, Wuckert has been preaching the message that we need to build apps on BSV to make it valuable. Clearly, one entrepreneur got the memo—Richard Boase. Boase showcases half a dozen BAPPS (Bitcoin apps) on the show, including non-fungible token (NFT)-based games, funky apps like Ninja Punk Girls, and a whole suite of Bitcoin-based office tools. Boase demonstrates how some of these apps work, giving a high-level overview of them. He also mentions that he wants to enable entrepreneurs to upload NFT videos easily. He even has some artificial intelligence (AI) tools planned to make generating the artwork simpler. Many apps have leaderboards and AI agents with their social media accounts and shares—they pay inventors with stablecoins. He’s utilizing some of the most popular AI agent models online and tweaking them to be Bitcoin-friendly. Bitcoin Office Boase says he was in Kenya back in the day when he realized students of some education programs needed a way to hash what they were creating to the blockchain for a small fee, which would in turn allow them to charge for access. Thus, he created Bitcoin Writer to create NFTs for text, music, and other media formats. Bitcoin Spreadsheet allows us to take snapshots of files over time and write them to the BSV blockchain. Along with office tools, Boase envisions a Bitcoin app store, chat client, domain service, notary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:01
5K+ Whitelist Signups and Upcoming Beta Launch Signal Optimism as Mono Protocol Raises $2M to Solve Multi-Chain Barriers

Mono Protocol raises $2M and attracts 5K+ whitelist users, introducing execution bonds, transaction monetization, and simplified app development to solve multi-chain barriers ahead of its Beta launch.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:00
Crypto Treasury Stocks at Risk of 50% Crash After PIPE Deals — CryptoQuant Warns

Crypto treasury companies that raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals face a growing risk of their stock prices crashing by as much as 50%, according to a new market report from analytics platform CryptoQuant. The firm said PIPE-backed companies have already suffered steep declines, with share prices often gravitating toward their PIPE issuance levels. Researchers noted that when lock-up periods expire, investors frequently exit positions to secure profits, creating heavy selling pressure. PIPE Issuances Create Overhang Across Crypto Treasury Sector, Analysts Warn PIPE deals allow private investors to buy new shares below market price, offering companies fast access to liquidity in a competitive sector. While effective for raising cash, CryptoQuant warned that these arrangements dilute existing shareholders and leave an overhang of shares that weighs on stock performance. One of the starkest examples is Kindly MD (NAKA), a medical company that pivoted into Bitcoin treasury holdings earlier this year. Its stock surged from $1.80 in late April to nearly $35 by late May after announcing a PIPE raise. However, once PIPE shares unlocked, the stock collapsed 97%, falling to $1.16, almost identical to its PIPE offering price of $1.12. CryptoQuant described the retracement as a case of “PIPE price gravity.”Source: CryptoQuant Other crypto treasury firms may now be following the same path. Strive Inc. (ASST) peaked at $13 in May but has since dropped 78% to $2.75. CryptoQuant said its PIPE was priced at $1.35, implying the stock could face another 55% decline as investors prepare to sell when the lock-up ends next month. Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a special purpose acquisition company merging with Twenty One Capital, also conducted a PIPE priced at $10. CEP’s shares have already slipped nearly 70% from their highs to below $20. CryptoQuant suggested the stock could fall another 50% from current levels once PIPE investors begin to sell. The report noted that even well-established crypto treasuries are under pressure as the value of their digital asset holdings approaches parity with their overall company valuations. This dynamic could further accelerate sell-offs if investors perceive limited upside in stock performance compared to direct crypto exposure. CryptoQuant concluded that only a strong and sustained Bitcoin rally is likely to counteract the downward pressure facing treasury stocks tied to PIPE deals. Without such a rebound, it warned that many companies are likely to continue trending toward or below their PIPE issuance levels. At present, the trend has already left PIPE-funded crypto treasury stocks exposed to sharp losses, with investors closely watching how upcoming unlocks will impact market sentiment in the weeks ahead. Small-Cap Firms Turn to Borrowing as Crypto Treasury Strategy Falters On the other hand, the crypto treasury strategy that surged across small-cap firms in 2024 is showing signs of strain as companies turn to debt-funded share buybacks to support collapsing valuations. According to a CryptoNews report, at least seven firms, including gaming, biotech, and electric vehicle companies, have launched repurchase programs despite trading below the value of their crypto holdings. Analysts say the trend reflects investor skepticism and undermines the premise that digital assets alone can boost stock performance. One high-profile case is ETHZilla, formerly 180 Life Sciences, which rebranded after buying ether. Its stock has fallen 76% since August. The company recently secured $80 million in debt from Cumberland DRW to finance a $250 million buyback. Critics argue the move signals distress. “They’re borrowing money to buy time, not tokens,” said Kaiko analyst Adam Morgan McCarthy. Similar tactics are emerging elsewhere. Empery Digital, once Volcon, expanded its debt facility to $85 million despite holding $476 million in Bitcoin, more than its $378 million market value. SharpLink Gaming, Ton Strategy, and CEA Industries are pursuing comparable measures. Research from K33 shows one in four public Bitcoin treasuries now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple falling to 2.8 from 3.76 in April. Smaller firms such as NAKA and Semler Scientific face mounting pressure, while larger players like MicroStrategy continue to command premiums. The slowdown in BTC accumulation suggests the once-celebrated crypto treasury playbook may be nearing its limits
CryptoNews2025/09/26 20:47
Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients

TLDR Vanguard is considering crypto ETFs for US clients, a shift from past restrictions. Rival firms like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade already offer crypto access. Vanguard’s move would align with growing client demand for digital assets Regulatory and demand factors will guide Vanguard’s decision on crypto ETFs. Vanguard, a leading asset management firm, is reportedly [...] The post Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 20:44
