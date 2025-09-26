Bursa MEXC
Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Halts Key Trial for Obesity Drug Combo
TLDR Eli Lilly stock closed at $714.59, down 3.67% on September 25, 2025. The company halted a Phase 2 trial of bimagrumab with Zepbound. Decision cited “strategic business reasons,” not safety concerns. A separate trial in non-diabetic obese patients remains active. LLY shares are down 22% over the past year despite strong 5-year gains. Eli [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Halts Key Trial for Obesity Drug Combo appeared first on CoinCentral.
ABGA, ME, and ICC Co-Host InnoBlock 2025: Joining Forces to Chart a New Chapter for the Industry
Singapore, Sept 26, 2025 — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury
The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL. Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter. It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside…
The Fed's preferred inflation measure remains above target, and consumer spending remains strong.
PANews reported on September 26th that according to Jinshi, US data released on Friday showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure remained above target last month, posing a challenge for the Fed's policymaking amid a weakening labor market. The data showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing PCE inflation to 2.7% over the past year, up from 2.6% the previous month. The core measure remained at 2.9%. These figures were not surprising to economists, who can estimate PCE inflation with high accuracy by plugging other official price data into their formulas. However, the data suggest that after the Fed's first interest rate cut of the year, while easing labor market slack, it must remain vigilant against excessive inflationary pressures. Friday's report also showed signs of economic resilience. Consumer spending, a key pillar of the economy, remained strong in August, growing at a 0.6% rate, up from 0.5% in July.
The Presale That’s Breaking All the Rules: Meet Lyno AI
The post The Presale That’s Breaking All the Rules: Meet Lyno AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Lyno AI is disrupting the token pre-sale model in a unique way never seen before. It uses AI-based cross-chain arbitrage and automated smart contracts to offer institutional strategies to retail investors. This presale is transforming access to profit opportunities by traders across blockchains. Last Call at $0.05 Get in $LYNO Before It Jumps to $0.055! Lyno AI still is at its Early Bird phase but is selling its tokens at a price of $0.050 each. The subsequent step price increases to $0.055 which gives an early investor a definitive price edge. To date 778,843 tokens have been sold generating $38,942 moving steadily toward the final target price of 0.100. 15+ Chains. Real-Time AI Trades. $LYNO Is the Future — Grab It Before It Explodes! Lyno AI is an autonomous algorithmic system that searches through more than 15 blockchain networks in milliseconds to find arbitrage opportunities. Trades are carried out in real time by audited smart contracts, which maintain transparency and security. The governance process is decentralized, and the community itself forms the future of the platform, and the token holders of the $LYNO. Additional trust is audited by Cyberscope to this innovation. Turn $100 Into $10K? $LYNO Presale Won’t Wait! The presale members who buy over 100 USD of the tokens of $LYNO can get an opportunity to win a portion of 100K, divided into 10 prizes of 10K each. It is an added bonus to the early investor advantage and it contributes to more value to participation. Missed Doge & Solana? $LYNO Presale Could 10X by 2026 — Act Fast! The individuals who were not early enough on the wave of coins such as Dogecoin or Solana now have the exceptional opportunity to become members of Lyno AI. This presale could be a game changer by Q1 2026,…
Here’s the Level Cardano Price Must Hold Before It Can Soar to $1.33
A market technician has shared an important level the Cardano price must maintain before a recovery to greater heights. Notably, Cardano price has slipped into a bearish phase as the broader crypto market struggles, recently dropping below the $0.80 mark.Visit Website
Streamer Fighting Cancer Lost $32K, But Crypto Gave Back Hope
Crypto shows it has a bright side too.
$3.6M Drained From Hyperliquid DeFi Platform Hypervault in ‘Abnormal Withdrawal’
Hypervault Finance’s social media and website are inaccessible following the incident, which saw user funds sent to Tornado Cash.
BlackRock XRP ETF: Factors That Could Drive Decision for a Potential ETF Launch
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has outlined key factors that could shape its decision to launch a spot XRP ETF. The insights came from Robbie Mitchnick, the firm’s Head of Digital Assets, during an interview with ETF analyst Nate Geraci.Visit Website
UK Finance and 6 Major Banks Launch Tokenized Sterling Pilot Until 2026
As UK Finance and 6 major banks launch the tokenized sterling pilot until 2026, the two-year initiative will test use cases for tokenized deposits in payments, remortgaging, and bond settlement.
