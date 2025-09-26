Bursa MEXC
A newly created wallet has withdrawn 2,261 BTC worth $247 million from exchanges in the past four days.
According to PANews on September 26th, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that despite the market downturn, Bitcoin whales continue to increase their BTC holdings. A newly created wallet, "1F1neJ," has withdrawn 2,261 BTC (worth $247 million) from exchanges over the past four days.
PANews
2025/09/26 21:39
11 High-Upvote Reddit Startup Ideas You Can Start in 2025
Real Reddit threads, real inspiration, and real potential to make money.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/26 21:29
De beste crypto broker in Nederland
The post De beste crypto broker in Nederland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. De beste crypto broker in Nederland | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/de-beste-crypto-brokers-van-nederland/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:12
QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project
The post QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The QNT price jumped sharply after Quant was selected to deliver the core infrastructure for the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD) initiative. This milestone, backed by top UK banks, positions Quant at the center of programmable payments and interoperability, fueling expectations of long-term adoption and potential QNT price growth. QNT Price Chart Reacts to UK …
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 21:11
Canary Capital Updates SEC Filing for Solana ETF To Include Staking
The post Canary Capital Updates SEC Filing for Solana ETF To Include Staking appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Canary Capital has submitted an updated S1 application with the SEC for a Solana ETF that would include both holding and staking SOL tokens. The firm had initially filed for a spot SOL ETF in October 2024. ETF Structure and Staking The Canary Marinade Solana ETF is an exchange-traded product, that issues shares, which trade …
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 21:10
Temporary setback or freefall? XRP on the edge as bears target $2.70 support
XRP slips towards $2.70 as whales and institutions fuel heavy selling. Ripple’s tech progress contrasts with short-term bearish pressure. Fed caution and rising yields have dampened the crypto market sentiment. The past week has brought turbulence for XRP as the token struggles to defend key levels in the face of a weakening crypto market. Once […] The post Temporary setback or freefall? XRP on the edge as bears target $2.70 support appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/26 21:05
The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit | Opinion
Web3 cannot credibly call itself the future of finance and data infrastructure while continuing to treat phishing as merely a “user error” problem.
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 20:48
UK banks to pilot tokenized sterling deposits as lenders explore programmable payments: report
Six major UK banks have begun a live pilot of tokenized sterling deposits, an industry effort led by UK Finance and backed by Quant, EY and Linklaters.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:38
Hyperliquid’s Token HYPE Eyes Wall Street Inclusion With Bitwise ETF
Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot ETF product focusing on Hyperliquid’s HYPE token. The move follows new rule changes and could make HYPE the first DeFi derivatives token to reach Wall Street. HYPE ETF Structure Outlined, Key Details Still Missing The […] The post Hyperliquid’s Token HYPE Eyes Wall Street Inclusion With Bitwise ETF appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:25
Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar: instant payments for AI agents
Cloudflare has announced NET Dollar, a stablecoin designed to enable instant payments between AI agents.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 19:21
