Canary Capital Updates SEC Filing for Solana ETF To Include Staking

Canary Capital has submitted an updated S1 application with the SEC for a Solana ETF that would include both holding and staking SOL tokens. The firm had initially filed for a spot SOL ETF in October 2024. ETF Structure and Staking The Canary Marinade Solana ETF is an exchange-traded product, that issues shares, which trade …