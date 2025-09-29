Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Novogratz Makes The Bull Case
The post Novogratz Makes The Bull Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Stuns Galaxy CEO: Novogratz Makes The Bull Case Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-galaxy-ceo-novogratz-bull-case/
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
COM
$0.01032
-1.77%
XRP
$2.8534
+2.76%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:41
Distribuire
Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap
The post Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Aster, a decentralized exchange operating across multiple blockchains, recorded $14.33 million in fees over the past 24 hours. This performance made it the second-highest earning protocol during the period, behind only Tether. Tether, known for issuing the USDT stablecoin, led the rankings with $22.18 million in daily fees, maintaining its position as the top-earning protocol among more than 1,000 tracked projects. Aster Collects $14.33 Million in Fees Aster has now surpassed crypto giants like Circle and Uniswap, which collected $7.7 million and $4.19 million in fees in daily earnings, respectively. This suggests massive trading volume in Aster with strong user adoption for its innovative features as a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange (DEX). This surge is also partially driven by whale accumulation and the ongoing talks of Mr Beast buying $ASTER. Aster protocol earns fees by charging users a small percentage on their trading activity in a decentralized exchange. It offers a low maker’s fee of 0.01% and taker fees at 0.035% with additional fee reductions. Aster’s native token ASTER is currently trading at $1.92 with a market cap of $3.185 billion, showing steady market progress. Top 10 Protocols in Fee Earnings Tether- $22.18 million Aster- $14.33 million Circle- $7.7 million Uniswap- $4.19 million edgeX- $3.69 million Aave- $3.01 million Lido- $2.62 million Pump- $1.87 million Meteora- $1.68 million Hyperliquid- $1.17 million What’s Next? Aster Increases Rh Points Aster announced that it has redesigned Stage 2 of the Rh points program. The platform has increased the Rh points by 10 times more than before, for traders who hold their positions longer on the platform. This approach is not only an incentive for holders, but it is also a smart…
ASTER
$1.8425
+7.17%
COM
$0.01032
-1.77%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:26
Distribuire
SUI Price Nears $3 Support as Bulls Anticipate a Breakout Toward $3.80
The post SUI Price Nears $3 Support as Bulls Anticipate a Breakout Toward $3.80 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price tests $3 support as traders eye rebound toward $3.80. Analysts highlight key zones while new partnerships expand adoption in Asia. SUI is trading near a crucial support level of $3, and market watchers are waiting to see if the token can stage a rebound. After a 14 percent weekly decline, traders are eyeing the zone around $2.90–$3.00 as the key area for the next move. SUI Price Trends and Market Activity The price of SUI has fallen to $3.12, reflecting broader weakness across the SUI market. Daily trading volume dropped by 49.16% to $521.39 million, showing reduced market participation. Despite this slowdown, the project still holds a market capitalization of about $11 billion, keeping it among the largest altcoins. Market analyst Ali Charts suggested that $3 may serve as a strong buy-the-dip level. He added that if the support holds, the token could climb toward $3.80 and possibly higher. Hardy, another analyst, pointed to a deeper level of interest that may attract traders if price pressure increases, though he noted this analysis was shared privately with his community. Source: Ali Charts/X On the technical side, SUI faces resistance at $3.40, which must be broken before buyers can attempt a push higher. Holding above $3 support remains critical, as a breakdown below this point could open the way for more downside pressure. Indicators Suggest Oversold Conditions Momentum signals show that the token may be approaching oversold territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 38 on the daily chart, suggesting weaker momentum in the short term. This indicator often signals that selling pressure is elevated, though it may also provide a base for recovery if buying returns. Furthermore, analysts are closely monitoring the $3 area because it acts as a psychological level and a technical support. If this zone…
SUI
$3.2239
+3.35%
BULLS
$807.48
+1.23%
COM
$0.01032
-1.77%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:11
Distribuire
NYDIG Calls for End to mNAV Metric in Crypto Treasury Company Valuations
TLDR NYDIG calls for elimination of mNAV metric used to value crypto treasury companies, calling it misleading and disingenuous The metric fails to account for operating businesses and other assets beyond crypto holdings that these companies own mNAV uses assumed shares outstanding which may incorrectly include unconverted convertible debt as equity Strive Asset Management acquired [...] The post NYDIG Calls for End to mNAV Metric in Crypto Treasury Company Valuations appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAY
$0.03918
+2.32%
DEBT
$0.0007566
+0.90%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/29 15:09
Distribuire
Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining
The post Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining American miners received some much-anticipated news as Bitmain, the top maker of ASIC hardware for mining Bitcoin, said in July that it plans to open its first United States factory by the end of 2025. This is a big change for the company, which is based in Beijing and has always made its Antminer machines in Southeast Asia. The current goal is to begin manufacturing either in Texas or Florida as early as the beginning of 2026. Bitmain is already hiring 250 local workers to help speed up deliveries, make repairs easier, and get a stronger hold in the U.S., which consumes 40% of the world’s total hash power. With trade issues and environmental concerns growing, this move could improve the mining hardware landscape. Machines, like Bitmain’s Antminer series, are the core of the mining industry, but manufacturing and running them pose challenges. Energy costs, which can be up to 80% of operating expenses, and the increasing difficulty of the network mean miners need to upgrade their hardware routinely. Bitmain is responsible for a significant portion of this market—they likely control 70-80% of the BTC mining equipment sold worldwide. The Antminer S23 Hydro is one of the fastest, using only 9.5 joules of energy per terahash (J/TH). Manufacturing these machines in Southeast Asia has had its challenges. Namely, supply chain issues and U.S. tariffs resulted in increases of 24-36% on machines made in Asia. This cuts into the small profits miners made after the Bitcoin halving in April 2024. Bitmain’s decision to bring some of its manufacturing to the U.S. indicates they’re trying to correct these issues. By manufacturing Antminers in the U.S., they can avoid import taxes, get products to market faster, and offer…
MOVE
$0.1065
+0.18%
COM
$0.01032
-1.77%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:03
Distribuire
A whale shorted 13,268 ETH with 25x leverage, worth $54.4 million.
PANews reported on September 29th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x69e4 had just opened a short position of 13,268 ETH (worth $54.4 million) with 25x leverage, with a liquidation price of $4,399.7. The whale's last four trades on Hyperliquid were all profitable, totaling $7.8 million in profits.
ETH
$4,105.7
+3.03%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 14:56
Distribuire
A whale bought back 1,501 ETH at a high price today. Five months ago, he sold 1,857 ETH at $2,251.
PANews reported on September 29th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, five months ago, whale 0xE37F sold 1,857 ETH (worth $4.18 million) at $2,251. About 50 minutes ago, he bought back 1,501 ETH (worth $6.17 million) at a high price of $4,114.
1
$0.006623
+3.41%
ETH
$4,105.7
+3.03%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 14:55
Distribuire
Telegram Founder Alleges French Role in Moldova Vote Censorship
Durov alleges authorities exploited his legal troubles to suppress opposition voices ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary vote.
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:52
Distribuire
Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Moves $44M in BTC as Pioneer Nick Szabo Warns of State Seizure Risks
The cryptocurrency community was set abuzz earlier today after a massive transfer of Bitcoin was detected from an address that had been dormant for approximately 12 years. According to blockchain analytics, a single wallet suddenly moved 400 BTC, representing a staggering value of roughly $44 million at the time of the transaction. While such large, … Continue reading "Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Moves $44M in BTC as Pioneer Nick Szabo Warns of State Seizure Risks" The post Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Moves $44M in BTC as Pioneer Nick Szabo Warns of State Seizure Risks appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
WALLET
$0.02281
+2.37%
BTC
$112,118.83
+2.46%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:45
Distribuire
Dating-App Deception Leads to $1.4M Crypto Loss — Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sounds Alarm
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case in which a man lost $1.4 million in retirement savings to a crypto-romance scam. How the Scam Unfolded The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly looking into the case of a man who lost $1.4 million in retirement savings to a crypto-romance scam. The case, […]
APP
$0.002108
+1.83%
1
$0.006623
+3.41%
MAN
$0.00566
+2.16%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:30
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase