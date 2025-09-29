Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining

The post Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining American miners received some much-anticipated news as Bitmain, the top maker of ASIC hardware for mining Bitcoin, said in July that it plans to open its first United States factory by the end of 2025. This is a big change for the company, which is based in Beijing and has always made its Antminer machines in Southeast Asia. The current goal is to begin manufacturing either in Texas or Florida as early as the beginning of 2026. Bitmain is already hiring 250 local workers to help speed up deliveries, make repairs easier, and get a stronger hold in the U.S., which consumes 40% of the world’s total hash power. With trade issues and environmental concerns growing, this move could improve the mining hardware landscape. Machines, like Bitmain’s Antminer series, are the core of the mining industry, but manufacturing and running them pose challenges. Energy costs, which can be up to 80% of operating expenses, and the increasing difficulty of the network mean miners need to upgrade their hardware routinely. Bitmain is responsible for a significant portion of this market—they likely control 70-80% of the BTC mining equipment sold worldwide. The Antminer S23 Hydro is one of the fastest, using only 9.5 joules of energy per terahash (J/TH). Manufacturing these machines in Southeast Asia has had its challenges. Namely, supply chain issues and U.S. tariffs resulted in increases of 24-36% on machines made in Asia. This cuts into the small profits miners made after the Bitcoin halving in April 2024. Bitmain’s decision to bring some of its manufacturing to the U.S. indicates they’re trying to correct these issues. By manufacturing Antminers in the U.S., they can avoid import taxes, get products to market faster, and offer…