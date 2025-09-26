2025-09-29 Monday

Elliptic Warns of Industrial-Scale Pig Butchering Scams Laundering Through Crypto

The post Elliptic Warns of Industrial-Scale Pig Butchering Scams Laundering Through Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 Typologies Report. The study points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money flows through chains of transactions designed to obscure its origin, sometimes passing through cross-chain bridges or payment processing services that offer a veneer of legitimacy. A common tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos submitted for compliance checks sometimes show operators working out of call centers or warehouses in Southeast Asian countries where pig-butchering operations are known to originate. The report underscores that, unlike cash-based crime, blockchain leaves behind visible transaction trails. This transparency gives regulators and platforms new tools to spot suspicious activity even as scammers refine their methods. Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official sanctions are increasingly turning to stablecoins for cross-border transactions. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/26/elliptic-warns-of-industrial-scale-pig-butchering-scams-laundering-through-crypto
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:36
Best Crypto Presales To Buy This Month: 3 Coins With Massive ROI Potential

BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Little Pepe lead 2025 presales. BFX stands out with $8M raised, live trading app, 90% APY, and forecasts of $1–$5 upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:32
Ten Protocol And The Enhanced Encryptions

TL;DR: Ten Protocol is a decentralized coordination layer for onchain teams and contributors. It lets DAOs and Web3 projects create roles…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify

The Problem: Why scraping LinkedIn leads is so&nbsp;painful LinkedIn is the holy grail of B2B prospecting. But when it comes to extracting data at scale, reality kicks&nbsp;in: Copy-pasting profile info manually is time-consuming and error-prone. Traditional scraping methods depend on cookies, browser hacks, or proxy juggling. They break constantly. Your sales and marketing teams need structured, reliable lead data — yesterday. The result? Incomplete databases, poor segmentation, and lost opportunities. The Solution: Apify + LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) Apify provides a cookie-free, scalable, and reliable way to scrape LinkedIn leads at scale. With the LinkedIn Profile Details Batch Scraper + EMAIL (No Cookies) actor, you get clean datasets in JSON or CSV format, including: Basic info: full name, headline, current company, profile URL, location, follower&nbsp;count. Work experience: roles, companies, dates, seniority. Education: schools, degrees, timeframes. Influence signals: creator/influencer flags and number of followers. Additional enrichment: projects, certifications, languages (if publicly available). 👉 Example: Satya Nadella — Chairman &amp; CEO at Microsoft, 11.5M followers, education at Booth School of Business + Manipal Institute. Neal Mohan — CEO at YouTube, 2.1K connections, Stanford&nbsp;grad. Imagine importing structured data like this directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, or Pipedrive — ready for segmentation and outreach. Step-by-Step: How to Scrape LinkedIn&nbsp;Leads 1. From Apify Console (Quick&nbsp;Test) Open the LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies)&nbsp;actor. Input LinkedIn profile URLs or public identifiers. Run → download results in JSON or&nbsp;CSV. 2. With Python (Automation at&nbsp;Scale) from apify_client import ApifyClientimport csvfrom datetime import datetimeclient = ApifyClient("&lt;YOUR_API_TOKEN&gt;")run_input = { "profileUrls": [ "https://www.linkedin.com/in/satyanadella", "https://www.linkedin.com/in/neal-mohan" ]}run = client.actor("apimaestro/linkedin-profile-batch-scraper-no-cookies-required").call(run_input=run_input)dataset_id = run["defaultDatasetId"]items = list(client.dataset(dataset_id).iterate_items())def row_from_item(it): bi = it.get("basic_info", {}) or {} loc = (bi.get("location") or {}) return { "full_name": bi.get("fullname"), "headline": bi.get("headline"), "company_current": bi.get("current_company"), "city": loc.get("city"), "country": loc.get("country"), "followers": bi.get("follower_count"), "linkedin_url": bi.get("profile_url"), }rows = [row_from_item(it) for it in items]out_file = f"leads_linkedin_{datetime.utcnow().strftime('%Y%m%d-%H%M%S')}.csv"with open(out_file, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f: w = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=list(rows[0].keys())) w.writeheader() for r in rows: w.writerow(r)print("Dataset:", f"https://console.apify.com/storage/datasets/{dataset_id}")print("CSV ready:", out_file) With just a few lines of Python, you turn LinkedIn into a lead automation engine: Bulk scrape 100 or 100K profiles. Export leads directly to your&nbsp;CRM. Run on a schedule (daily, weekly, monthly). Business Benefits of Scraping LinkedIn Leads with&nbsp;Apify Faster prospecting: Spend less time searching, more time closing&nbsp;deals. Better segmentation: Filter by role, company, location, or influence. Consistent data: Structured JSON/CSV that plugs into any&nbsp;CRM. Scalability: From a few profiles to thousands — no extra complexity. Want to stop scraping profiles one by one and start working with datasets of high-quality LinkedIn&nbsp;leads? 👉 Try it now with Apify: LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) And if you want to go further — building a full lead automation machine that runs 24/7, feeds your CRM, and scores leads automatically —  📩 Contact me at kevinmenesesgonzalez@gmail.com Let’s turn LinkedIn into your best-performing lead&nbsp;engine. How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree

A few years ago, I was caught in a cycle that many know too well: long hours, low pay, and no passion. I didn’t have a college degree, a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
BlackRock Launches iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF for Income-Focused Strategy

TLDR BlackRock’s new ETF uses Bitcoin’s volatility to generate investor income. The iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF writes covered calls for income distribution. BlackRock’s crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin, generate $260M+ in annual revenue. Focus remains on Bitcoin and Ethereum, not smaller altcoins, for crypto ETFs. BlackRock is expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space with the [...] The post BlackRock Launches iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF for Income-Focused Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 21:25
Whales Buy $117K of Bitcoin Hyper in the Most Viral Crypto Presale in Recent Months

Whales just dropped $117K into Bitcoin Hyper’s presale, with buys of $17.3K, $87.1K, and $12.7K in the past 48 hours alone. That brings total funds raised to $18.3M+, cementing $HYPER as the most viral crypto presale in recent months.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 21:09
Digitap 100X Price Prediction: Presale Explodes Past $200K As Visa + Apple Pay Fuel $1 Trillion Payments Pivot

Digitap presale passes $200K as Visa and Apple Pay fuel global adoption. Analysts see 100X potential with deflationary tokenomics and real-world payments.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:00
Quant to Power UK’s Tokenized Sterling Deposit Project With Major Banks

Quant will provide the core technology for a UK pilot testing tokenized sterling deposits with banks like HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds. The post Quant to Power UK’s Tokenized Sterling Deposit Project With Major Banks appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 20:55
Best Crypto To Buy Today as September Ends: Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence

Yet, history has shown that true innovation emerges most clearly during market downturns. This time, one name is beginning to […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today as September Ends: Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 20:45
