Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K
The post Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price today trades near $3,948 after breaking below the $4,000 level and key EMAs. $66.7M in net inflows mark one of September’s largest, signaling stronger selling pressure on exchanges. Whale wallets dump holdings, with addresses above 100K ETH declining sharply, raising bearish concerns. Ethereum price today is trading near $3,948, slipping below the $4,000 mark after a sharp breakdown from its ascending trendline. The decline comes as whales accelerate selling, while inflows into exchanges highlight growing caution. Traders are watching the $3,800–$3,850 support zone as the key line of defense. Ethereum Price Struggles Below Key Trendline ETH Price Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView) The 4-hour chart shows Ethereum breaking decisively under its multi-week ascending trendline around $4,200. Sellers forced price below the 20-, 50-, and 100-EMAs, which are now clustered between $4,083 and $4,238 and acting as resistance. Related: XRP Price Prediction: Futures Data Highlights Cautious Positioning Immediate support sits near $3,800, aligned with June’s consolidation floor. A failure to hold this region risks exposing deeper liquidity zones near $3,500–$3,400. On the upside, ETH would need a close back above $4,083 to ease bearish pressure and target $4,330 as the next resistance. Momentum indicators reflect the weakness. The RSI is at 29, showing oversold conditions, though such extremes often precede relief bounces. For now, price action favors sellers until ETH can reclaim its broken EMAs. On-Chain Flows Reveal Exchange Inflows ETH Netflows (Source: Coinglass) Spot exchange flow data shows a $66.7 million net inflow on September 26, coinciding with ETH’s drop below $4,000. This marks one of the largest daily inflows of September, suggesting traders are sending coins to exchanges to sell rather than hold. The shift follows weeks of mixed activity, where inflows and outflows offset each other. With sentiment leaning defensive, the latest inflow spike highlights that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:55