2025-09-29 Monday

Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights

The end of the week brings an eventful economic calendar, with crucial data expected in the second half of the day. Traders will be focused on PCE figures 🏦 and U.S. income data 💵 — the key signals for future Fed decisions. 🔑 Today’s Highlights: ⏰ 14:30 🇺🇸 U.S. Consumer Spending Report • Consumer spending (m/m): 0.5% forecast / 0.5% previous • Core PCE (m/m): 0.2% forecast / 0.3% previous • PCE (m/m): 0.3% forecast / 0.2% previous • Core PCE (y/y): 2.9% forecast / 2.9% previous • PCE (y/y): 2.7% forecast / 2.6%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 14:30 🇨🇦 Canada GDP (July): 0.1% forecast / -0.1%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 15:00 🇺🇸 Fed’s Tom Barkin speech&nbsp;🎤 ⏰ 16:00 🇺🇸 University of Michigan Report 📊 • Index: 55.4 forecast / 58.2 previous • Short-term inflation: 4.8% forecast / 4.8% previous • Long-term inflation: 3.9% forecast / 3.5%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 U.S. Oil Rig Count 🛢 ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 Speech by Fed’s Michelle Bowman&nbsp;🎤 ⚡ Stay alert — today’s numbers could shape market expectations ahead of the Fed’s next moves. Trade smart with NordFX!&nbsp;🚀 📅 Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/26 21:29
Is AI Slowly Killing the Internet? The Dead Internet Theory Explained

Is the internet we know dying? Explore the Dead Internet Theory: a chilling idea that AI and bots have already taken over most of the web…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/26 21:29
How To Earn Crypto Cashback With Cold Wallet’s Every Transaction

The post How To Earn Crypto Cashback With Cold Wallet’s Every Transaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has long promised opportunity, but for most users, participation feels more like a penalty than a reward. Every swap, bridge, or simple transaction comes with fees that chip away at your balance. For newcomers, this becomes a barrier to entry, and for long-time users, it creates fatigue. Cold Wallet changes that equation by giving something back every time you act on-chain. Instead of paying fees into a void, you get rewarded with $CWT tokens that build your balance over time.  With over $7.11 million already raised in its presale, currently at stage 18 and priced at $0.01058 per token, Cold Wallet is proving that a fairer system isn’t just possible, it’s already here. At launch, $CWT is projected to list at $0.3517, adding even more incentive for early adopters to get involved now.  Cashback Built Into Every Action Cold Wallet introduces a simple but powerful concept: use the blockchain as usual, and you get cashback for it. Whether you’re paying gas fees, swapping between tokens, or bridging funds across networks, the wallet automatically rewards you with $CWT. There’s no staking contract to manage, no forms to fill out, and no hidden lock-ups to trap your funds. The system works in real time, making the experience seamless and effortless.  Cashback rates are tied to your tier, and with higher holdings of $CWT, you can reclaim even more of your transaction costs, up to 100% of gas fees at the top tier. For everyday users, this means turning unavoidable expenses into an income stream. For power users, it transforms frequent activity into a compounding advantage, giving them a reason to engage more often without the usual frustration of draining fees. The Role of $CWT in the Ecosystem At the heart of Cold Wallet’s cashback model is the $CWT token. Far from…
2025/09/26 21:27
OneKey Taps Ostrich to Accelerate On-Chain Trading Advancement

The partnership between OneKey and Ostrich occurs at a point when there is a great demand for scalable, secure, and regulated decentralized platforms.
2025/09/26 21:15
$10T Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Brokerage Clients

The post $10T Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Brokerage Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Vanguard, with $10 trillion in assets under management (AuM), is planning to offer crypto ETFs access to its brokerage clients. This comes after a long period of staying on the sidelines despite moves from competitors like BlackRock, which have issued their crypto funds. Vanguard To Offer Crypto ETFs To Its Brokerage Clients According to a Crypto In America report, the world’s second-largest asset manager, behind BlackRock, plans to offer access to crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform. The firm has, up to now, remained on the sidelines regarding crypto offerings, despite a more regulatory-friendly environment. However, that could change soon enough as Vanguard has reportedly begun laying the groundwork and holding external discussions as it looks to meet strong client demand for crypto assets and a shifting regulatory environment. Notably, this development comes as crypto ETFs continue to gain greater adoption, and ahead of the potential launch of more altcoin ETFs by October. Meanwhile, the SEC has already approved the generic listing standards that could see more crypto funds hit the market sooner rather than later. While Vanguard plans to offer crypto ETFs, the asset manager reportedly still has no plans to launch its own crypto products, unlike BlackRock and other asset managers. Instead, the firm will simply allow brokerage customers to access select third-party crypto ETFs, although it has yet to decide which products exactly it will offer. Interestingly, BlackRock registered a Bitcoin Income ETF in Delaware, signaling plans to launch another Bitcoin ETF. The world’s largest asset manager has so far chosen to limit its crypto offerings to just Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite moves by other asset managers to file for funds that hold Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and similar assets. Source: https://coingape.com/vanguard-plans-to-offer-crypto-etfs-to-brokerage-clients/
2025/09/26 21:03
Can Momentum Last, or Will the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Steal the Show?

The post Can Momentum Last, or Will the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Steal the Show? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:45 What if the next 50x project is already in front of investors but hidden in plain sight? In every cycle, markets test patience, reward foresight, and punish hesitation. Traders who bought Bitcoin at $1, Ethereum under $10, or Solana under $1 know that spotting the right project early can define financial legacies. Now, as the digital asset market enters a new phase of volatility and expansion, presales are again becoming fertile ground for finding the best crypto to buy in 2025. XRP continues to capture attention with its momentum in payments and cross-border transfers. Its growing liquidity and institutional interest prove it remains a central pillar in digital finance. Yet, as investors weigh hype against utility, a new contender is rising. BlockchainFX has already raised over $8.18 million in its presale with more than 11,045 holders. At a presale price of $0.025 and a confirmed launch at $0.05, early backers enjoy a built-in upside of 127%. Analysts argue that such dynamics make BlockchainFX one of the most compelling opportunities of the year. In a market defined by risk and reward, both XRP and BlockchainFX offer different value propositions. XRP brings proven resilience and brand strength, while BlockchainFX introduces a crypto super app designed to merge 500+ assets across crypto and traditional finance. As experts rank BlockchainFX as the best crypto to buy in 2025, urgency builds among investors who do not want to miss the presale. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Building the Super App for Global Finance BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the industry’s first crypto-native super app. Its platform brings together more than 500 assets across crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and commodities, eliminating the need for multiple exchanges. This unified structure creates a streamlined experience where traders can swap between asset classes instantly…
2025/09/26 20:59
Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K

The post Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price today trades near $3,948 after breaking below the $4,000 level and key EMAs. $66.7M in net inflows mark one of September’s largest, signaling stronger selling pressure on exchanges. Whale wallets dump holdings, with addresses above 100K ETH declining sharply, raising bearish concerns. Ethereum price today is trading near $3,948, slipping below the $4,000 mark after a sharp breakdown from its ascending trendline. The decline comes as whales accelerate selling, while inflows into exchanges highlight growing caution. Traders are watching the $3,800–$3,850 support zone as the key line of defense. Ethereum Price Struggles Below Key Trendline ETH Price Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView) The 4-hour chart shows Ethereum breaking decisively under its multi-week ascending trendline around $4,200. Sellers forced price below the 20-, 50-, and 100-EMAs, which are now clustered between $4,083 and $4,238 and acting as resistance. Related: XRP Price Prediction: Futures Data Highlights Cautious Positioning Immediate support sits near $3,800, aligned with June’s consolidation floor. A failure to hold this region risks exposing deeper liquidity zones near $3,500–$3,400. On the upside, ETH would need a close back above $4,083 to ease bearish pressure and target $4,330 as the next resistance. Momentum indicators reflect the weakness. The RSI is at 29, showing oversold conditions, though such extremes often precede relief bounces. For now, price action favors sellers until ETH can reclaim its broken EMAs. On-Chain Flows Reveal Exchange Inflows ETH Netflows (Source: Coinglass) Spot exchange flow data shows a $66.7 million net inflow on September 26, coinciding with ETH’s drop below $4,000. This marks one of the largest daily inflows of September, suggesting traders are sending coins to exchanges to sell rather than hold. The shift follows weeks of mixed activity, where inflows and outflows offset each other. With sentiment leaning defensive, the latest inflow spike highlights that…
2025/09/26 20:55
TeraWulf breidt datacenters uit met Google-steun

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   TeraWulf wil ongeveer $3 mld. ophalen om zijn datacenters fors te vergroten, met de steun van Google op de achtergrond. Dit project verbindt Bitcoin-mining, AI-hosting en duurzame energie in één plan. Grootschalige uitbreiding miningcapaciteit TeraWulf maakte bekend dat het via een door Google gesteund plan circa $3 mld. wil ophalen voor de uitbreiding van zijn datacenters. De financiering, mogelijk in de vorm van high-yield obligaties of hefboomleningen, wordt begeleid door Morgan Stanley. Kredietbeoordelaars onderzoeken nog hoe deze schuld moet worden ingeschaald, tussen BB en CCC. Daarnaast sloot TeraWulf een 80-jarige lease af voor grond op de Cayuga-locatie, een terrein van 183 acres dat ruimte moet bieden aan een uitbreiding tot 400 MW aan digitale infrastructuur. Vanaf 2026 moet er minimaal 138 MW draaien, grotendeels met koolstofvrije energie. TeraWulf benadrukt zijn inzet voor duurzaamheid en meldt dat de datacenters al voor meer dan 91% draaien op groene stroom. Het doel is om bijna 100% zero-carbon power te bereiken. Dat verlaagt de kosten en sluit tegelijk aan bij de groeiende vraag naar klimaatvriendelijke technologie. TeraWulf just went from mining Bitcoin to powering AI — with Google backing a $3B data center expansion. Is this the moment crypto infrastructure officially enters the AI race? ⚡#Bitcoin #AI #TeraWulf #Google Read more – https://t.co/4rYWW9kfLf pic.twitter.com/638gyTZDBq — Crypto Read (@CryptoReadNews) September 26, 2025 AI en crypto samenbrengen Het bedrijf kijkt verder dan alleen Bitcoin-mining. Onlangs sloot het twee 10-jarige HPC (High Performance Computing) colocation contracten met het AI-platform Fluidstack. Vanuit de Lake Mariner-campus in West-New York levert TeraWulf meer dan 200 MW aan kritische IT-belasting, gebaseerd op ongeveer 250 MW bruto capaciteit. De contracten vertegenwoordigen naar schatting $3,7 mld. aan omzet over 10 jaar, met een mogelijke uitbreiding tot circa $8,7 mld. via optieperiodes. Google ondersteunt dit project door $1,8 mld. aan betalingsverplichtingen van Fluidstack te garanderen. In ruil daarvoor ontvangt Google warrants om zo’n 41 miljoen aandelen TeraWulf te kopen, goed voor een belang van ongeveer 8%. Zo verzekert Google zich van een stevige plek binnen de AI- en crypto-plannen van TeraWulf. Door de mininginfrastructuur te koppelen aan AI en HPC workloads wil TeraWulf optimaal profiteren van gedeelde energie- en schaalvoordelen. Volgens OneSafe positioneert dit partnerschap het bedrijf als voorloper in duurzaam Bitcoin-mining met een duidelijke focus op AI. Financiering als motor voor dominantie De nieuwe investering vormt een belangrijke volgende stap voor TeraWulf in de industrie. De mix van schuldinstrumenten en de garantie van Google kan de financieringskosten drukken en het risico verkleinen. Tegelijkertijd versterkt TeraWulf zijn basis verder, onder meer met de overname van Beowulf E&D voor circa $52,4 mln., wat de operationele slagkracht vergroot. De cijfers uit de financiële resultaten bevestigen dit beeld. In Q2 2025 rapporteerde TeraWulf een winst per aandeel van $0,05, terwijl analisten een verlies verwachtten. De omzet bedroeg $47,6 mln en lag iets boven de prognoses. Dat gaf analisten vertrouwen, waardoor zij hun koersdoelen verhoogden na de bekendmaking van de AI-contracten. De geplande uitbreiding met 400 MW extra capaciteit, gecombineerd met hoge marges (TeraWulf verwacht rond de 85% net operating income op deze projecten) en de steun van Google, kan de machtspositie in de sector merkbaar verschuiven. TeraWulf = powerhouse disguised as a miner. ✅ Lake Mariner: 750MW ✅ Cayuga: 400MW ✅ Google-backed leases = $16B potential contracts When you control energy + infrastructure, you control the future of AI + compute.#Power #AIinfra #WULF — MinedWealth (@WealthMined) September 22, 2025 TeraWulf klaar voor leiderschap TeraWulf staat in een periode waarin belangrijke keuzes gemaakt moeten worden. Met ambitieuze uitbreidingsplannen, de integratie van AI en de structurele steun van Google zet het bedrijf duidelijke stappen vooruit. De combinatie van duurzame energie, rekenkracht en schaalgrootte trekt veel aandacht binnen de sector. Als de plannen werkelijkheid worden, kan TeraWulf uitgroeien tot een leidende speler in de samensmelting van crypto en compute-infrastructuur. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht TeraWulf breidt datacenters uit met Google-steun is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/26 20:47
TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
2025/09/26 20:37
BREAKING! The Fed's Leading Inflation Data Released! Here's Bitcoin's First Reaction!

PCE data released in the US. How did Bitcoin and the Dollar (DXY) react? How does personal consumption expenditures affect the BTC price? Continue Reading: BREAKING! The Fed's Leading Inflation Data Released! Here's Bitcoin's First Reaction!
2025/09/26 20:32
