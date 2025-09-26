2025-09-29 Monday

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 21:10
Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

PANews reported on September 26th that Huma Finance announced on the X platform that the second phase of its Season 1 airdrop is now live, allowing users to claim and stake HUMA tokens. The claim window will close at 1:00 PM UTC on October 26th. Staking HUMA will earn a 10% annualized yield.
PANews2025/09/26 21:09
Grayscale's Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Texas Siblings Charged in Violent $8M Crypto Theft After 9-Hour Family Kidnapping

Texas Siblings Charged in Violent $8M Crypto Theft After 9-Hour Family Kidnapping

Two Texas brothers face federal kidnapping charges after holding a Minnesota family at gunpoint for nine hours while stealing $8 million in crypto, forcing local schools to cancel their homecoming football game. According to the DOJ, Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, used an AR-15 and a shotgun to terrorize victims in their Grant, Minnesota, home on September 19. A Well-Executed Crypto Heist The violent heist began at 7:45 am when the brothers ambushed the primary victim while taking garbage to the street. They zip-tied the man’s hands, forced him inside, and awakened his wife and adult son at gunpoint before binding them as well. Isiah Garcia forced the father to log into crypto accounts while Raymond held the family hostage for the entire nine-hour ordeal. The brothers frequently called an unknown third party who provided information about the victim’s crypto holdings and transfer procedures. When the accomplice revealed additional funds stored at a family cabin three hours away, Isiah drove the victim there while Raymond continued guarding the wife and son. The victim was forced to transfer all remaining crypto before returning home. Nine-Hour Terror Campaign Nets Record Crypto Theft The Garcia brothers executed their plan with military-style precision, using zip ties and assault weapons to maintain control over their victims throughout the extended ordeal. Raymond Garcia remained armed with the AR-15 rifle during the entire nine hours, only briefly leaving to hide the weapon before police arrival. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded after the son called 911 during a brief moment when Raymond left the house. Officers found the wife and son still zip-tied inside while spotting Raymond fleeing through the back door toward nearby tree lines. Authorities discovered a suitcase containing the disassembled AR-15, ammunition, clothing, and beverages hidden in the woods behind the home. A Wendy’s receipt in the suitcase helped investigators trace Isiah’s rental of a white Chevrolet three days before the kidnapping near Houston. Video surveillance captured Raymond renting a Motel 6 room in Roseville, Minnesota, shortly before the attack. The white Malibu returned to the motel after law enforcement responded, then appeared on Oklahoma cameras the next day before reaching the brothers’ home in Waller, Texas. The elaborate crime forced Mahtomedi Public Schools to cancel their homecoming football game due to ongoing law enforcement activity near campus. Multiple police units had unknowingly passed Isiah and the victim returning from the cabin, with the pair pulling over to allow emergency vehicles to pass. Global Crypto Violence Epidemic Reaches Record Levels The Texas case joins an alarming surge in crypto-related kidnappings worldwide, with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reporting 35 wrench attacks globally in July 2025, surpassing nearly all previous years. The spike correlates directly with Bitcoin’s rise to over $122,000 in early July.Source: Jameson Lopp GitHub France leads the global crisis with ten crypto kidnappings since January, including the brutal attack on Ledger co-founder David Balland, whose finger was severed by ransom-seeking attackers. Criminal networks are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, disguising themselves as delivery workers by using stolen, branded vans. Recent international incidents include Belgian authorities sentencing three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife, while Australian billionaire Tim Heath narrowly escaped kidnapping in Estonia. US cases span from Florida teenagers forcing a Las Vegas event host to transfer $4 million in the Arizona desert to NYPD officers facing charges in a 17-day Manhattan torture case. India also recently sentenced 14 men to life imprisonment for kidnapping businessman Shailesh Bhatt and forcing him to sell 34 Bitcoins worth $150,000 in 2018. The convictions included 11 serving and former police officers, as well as one former legislator. Due to this massive surge in crypto violence, Security firm Infinite Risks International reports a rise in demand for 24/7 protection services from crypto executives, specifically citing fears of kidnapping. The visible nature of on-chain wealth combined with poor custody practices creates what experts describe as “prime hunting grounds for criminals.” Looking forward, the Garcia brothers confessed after their September 22 arrest in Texas, with both facing federal kidnapping charges carrying severe penalties yet to be determined
CryptoNews2025/09/26 21:07
Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.

Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform, stated on the X platform: "The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible. The team is working hard to repair it. It should be back online soon."
PANews2025/09/26 20:59
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Announces Execution of $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement

Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Announces Execution of $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Businesswire, Bitcoin treasury company Empery Digital (NASDAQ: EMPD) announced the execution of its previously announced $50 million master repurchase agreement, which matures on August 31, 2026. This term loan will be used to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under the existing borrowing facility, without prepayment fees, and will also provide additional funding for the company's share repurchases. As of September 25, 2025, the company had repurchased 4,446,844 shares of its common stock under its $100 million share repurchase program at an average purchase price of $7.48 per share, including all fees and commissions. Following these repurchases, approximately $67 million remains available for future share repurchases under the company's existing share repurchase program. Management remains committed to increasing the number of Bitcoins per share for shareholders through accretive share repurchases at a discount to net asset value (NAV).
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
1.1M SHIB Burned in 24H With Burn Rate Up 396% — Could This Trigger a Price Move Soon?

1.1M SHIB Burned in 24H With Burn Rate Up 396% — Could This Trigger a Price Move Soon?

A significant amount of SHIB tokens, totaling 1.1 million, was burned in just 24 hours. This action has pushed the burn rate up by an impressive 396%. Could such a dramatic development be the catalyst for a major price shift soon? Delve into which coins might be on the verge of substantial growth and what this burn means for the market. Shiba Inu Price Holds Steady Amidst Market Uncertainty Source: tradingview  Shiba Inu's price currently sits between $0.00001238 and $0.00001346, showing stability after recent declines. The resistance level at just over $0.000014 could pose a challenge for significant upward movement. However, if broken, a surge to around $0.000015 is possible, marking a potential rise of approximately 10% from the lower end of the current price range. Despite a recent dip, with the one-week change at around -12%, buyers might find opportunity if support holds at about $0.000012. The overall sentiment remains cautious, with market indicators showing a mixed outlook. Yet, if conditions improve, Shiba Inu might see a moderate rebound. Conclusion The significant increase in the burning of SHIB coins suggests a possible reduction in supply. This might influence its price positively. Investors and traders will be closely monitoring if this trend can sustain momentum. Future price movements could be impacted if similar burn rates continue. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/26 20:28
Strategy's MSTR Plummets 7% To $300: What Does Technical Analysis Say?

Strategy's MSTR Plummets 7% To $300: What Does Technical Analysis Say?

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock closed at $300.70 after sliding nearly 7% on Thursday, leaving the stock at one of the most critical points in its trading history. read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 20:27
