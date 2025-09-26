Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold's editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. New York, United States of America, September 26th, 2025, Chainwire Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition Dexari, the mobile first self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid, announces the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins October 1st. Rankings are determined only by the return on investment, so performance takes center stage. The structure is designed to be simple for newcomers, while giving experienced traders a clear arena to compete at the highest level. The prize pool opens at $100,000 USDC and increases by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume, up to a maximum of $1 million for the prize pool. First place will receive 35% of the total prize pool, which can scale to as much as $350,000 USDC as volume increases. There is no entry fee. Eligible traders will earn 2x Dexari Points throughout the competition period. In addition to the main prize pool, participants can unlock side rewards from Hyperliquid ecosystem partners, including Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks.win, creating even more opportunities to win. Traders can join the competition by downloading the Dexari app and signing up here. Detailed terms are available in the app at Competition signup. "Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app," says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. "With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us." Affiliate Program Launching With The Competition Dexari's…
