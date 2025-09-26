2025-09-29 Monday

Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals

The post Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is dropping further under $110,000, with analysts warning there’s a risk of deeper cooling. The crypto market is ending the week on a softer note, with many of the top-20 assets by market cap posting double-digit losses on the week as prices drift lower into Friday. Bitcoin (BTC) extended its decline today, Sept. 26, now trading at $109,750, down about 1% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is flat on the day, having slipped below $4,000 yesterday, according to data from The Defiant’s price page. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Among the top 10 altcoins aside from ETH, only TRON (TRX) is up today, with a modest 1% gain, pushing the price to $0.335. BNB dropped the most among large-caps in the past 24 hours, down 4% to $951, after hitting a new all-time high of $1,079 earlier this week as activity on the chain surges. Top Gainers and Losers Solana (SOL) is down 1.8% today and trading at $197, while SOL’s weekly losses now stand at over 18%. Meanwhile, XRP has dropped by 2.4% today, and now is trading at $2.76. Among the top-100 crypto assets by market capitalization, Plasma’s XPL, which launched alongside the protocol’s mainnet beta yesterday, is by far the biggest gainer today, up 65% over the last 24 hours to trade above $1.20, while the next top-gainer, Mantle’s MNT, is up only 3% on the day. Among the top losers today, Story (IP) extended its steep sell-off, dropping another 10% on Friday after double-digit losses the day before. Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro As Glassnode analysts noted in a Thursday research report, Bitcoin now “shows signs of exhaustion” following a brief rally after the September Federal Reserve meeting, adding that the short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 was the “key level to hold or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:43
Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai’s Leading Media House

The post Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai’s Leading Media House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON — September 16, 2025 — Finbold.com, a fast-growing global finance and crypto news outlet, today announced it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Dubai’s leading media company. The publication was previously owned and developed by Finodes Ltd. The deal marks a new chapter in Finbold’s evolution since its founding in 2019, opening the door to broader global visibility and stronger positioning within the financial media landscape.  The acquisition, completed for an undisclosed amount, provides Finbold with access to the buyer’s extensive regional and international resources, enabling the platform not only to expand its reach in financial journalism but also to scale its suite of digital products.  “Finbold has grown into a trusted brand within the finance media ecosystem, offering not just reporting but also tools and products that empower our readers and clients,” said Finbold.com representative. “This partnership allows us to accelerate innovation across our news coverage and product lines, ensuring that a broader audience gains access to accurate, transparent, and bold finance.” About Finbold Since its launch in December 2019, Finbold.com (Finance in Bold) has built a reputation for delivering clear, credible coverage of the stock market, cryptocurrency, banking, technology, and regulation. Its reporting has been widely recognized, with citations in leading global outlets including Bloomberg, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Nasdaq.com, Forbes, USA Today, Yahoo.com, CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and the South China Morning Post. Finbold’s insights have also been highlighted by influential voices such as Joe Rogan, Russell Brand, Michael Saylor, Charles Hoskinson, and Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Beyond journalism, Finbold has expanded into digital products and AI-driven tools that empower investors and professionals. Its offerings include an AI Agent for real-time insights and predictive modeling, AI Price Predictions powered by technical indicators, and smart investing features such as trading signals, price alerts, and customizable watchlists…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:41
FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s

The post FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boeing 737 Max planes sit at the airport in Renton, Washington. Leslie Josephs | CNBC Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises. The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects.  “Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.” Boeing didn’t immediately comment. Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.     Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/faa-boeing-737-max-787.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:29
The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For

The post The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 16:45 As the crypto market matures, traders are no longer content with single-purpose tokens. They’re hunting for platforms that combine cutting-edge technology, diversified opportunities and genuine income potential. Tron and Hyperliquid are two well-known names in the decentralised finance space, but a new arrival – BlockchainFX (BFX) – is building something far broader: a decentralised super app offering crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more under one roof. Its presale pricing, staking model and exclusive Visa Card are making it one of the best cryptos to buy today. Why Tron And Hyperliquid Struggle To Be All Things At Once Tron has built a strong niche in facilitating fast, low-cost stablecoin transfers and decentralised entertainment. However, its focus remains largely on a single segment of the blockchain economy rather than a fully diversified platform. Hyperliquid is one of the highest-ranking projects on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $15 billion. Its decentralised exchange has gained attention for low-fee perpetual futures trading. Yet, even as a top DEX, it concentrates on crypto derivatives rather than multiple asset classes. This creates space for a platform like BlockchainFX to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and other markets – a true decentralised super app built for the next wave of adoption. Multi-Asset Trading: Putting Everything In One Decentralised App At the heart of BlockchainFX is its vision of an all-in-one decentralised trading environment. Instead of juggling several platforms, users can trade cryptocurrencies alongside shares, forex pairs, ETFs and more from a single interface. This approach removes friction, improves security and delivers genuine convenience – making BFX stand out among the best cryptos to buy for 2024 and beyond. Presale Pricing: A Rare Window Of Opportunity BlockchainFX’s presale is already proving popular, having raised…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:17
Room to recover, barring geopolitical risks – ING

The post Room to recover, barring geopolitical risks – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The short-term fair value for EUR/USD is at 1.180 after the moves in rate differentials this week, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. Markets take rising geopolitical tension in Europe more seriously “The two-year swap rate gap has now rewidened in favour of USD by almost 15bp since 11 September, but at 120bp remains some 40bp narrower than two months ago.” “Our baseline view is for the dollar to give back some gains, and we think a return above 1.170 can happen as early as today. One risk, aside from any more US data strength, is that markets take rising geopolitical tension in Europe more seriously. NATO said yesterday that it is ready to shoot down any Russian planes violating its airspace.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-room-to-recover-barring-geopolitical-risks-ing-202509260933
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:05
Cronos Cancels Trump Gains as CRO Faces Doubts Over Demand

The recent turbulence in the cryptocurrency market has been fueled by a significant price correction in Cronos (CRO), Crypto.com’s native token. This follows a high-profile announcement involving Trump Media Group (TMTG), which initially triggered a surge in CRO’s price before a sharp decline. As broader market pressures mount, investors remain cautious about CRO’s prospects amid [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/26 22:05
Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025

The post Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 16:26 In every crypto cycle, a handful of tokens emerge as millionaire-makers — projects that combine strong narratives with solid fundamentals to generate life-changing gains for early believers. As 2025 unfolds, two names are stirring debate among investors: Tapzi (TAPZI) and Magacoin Finance. Both represent unique opportunities in the altcoin landscape, but they approach the market from vastly different angles. Tapzi aims to reshape GameFi with skill-driven, sustainable mechanics, while Magacoin Finance leans on a politically branded identity tied to populist movements. So, which one is the next crypto to explode and the best crypto to invest in today for investors looking to ride the next wave of adoption? Let’s dive into a detailed comparison. The Market Context: 2025’s Turning Point The cryptocurrency market of 2025 is at a crossroads. Bitcoin dominance remains high, but altcoin innovation continues to attract new capital. Investors are particularly focused on tokens with real-world utility and narratives that resonate with mainstream audiences. GameFi and Web3 gaming are expected to be among the fastest-growing verticals, fueled by global gaming adoption. Political tokens have seen spikes of attention but remain controversial, with sustainability and regulatory risks looming large. In this environment, Tapzi and Magacoin Finance offer starkly different stories for investors — one rooted in skill-based gaming economies, the other in political branding. Tapzi (TAPZI): The Skill-Based GameFi Powerhouse Tapzi is emerging as one of the most promising tokens in the GameFi sector. While early play-to-earn models often collapsed due to inflationary tokenomics and luck-driven gameplay, Tapzi flips the script by focusing on sustainability and player engagement. Key Features of Tapzi Skill Over Chance: Tapzi introduces competitive, skill-based mechanics that reward strategy and consistency rather than random luck. This attracts genuine gamers, not just speculators. Sustainable Tokenomics: TAPZI avoids endless…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:02
U.S. PCE Inflation Rises To 2.7% YoY, Bitcoin Bounces

The post U.S. PCE Inflation Rises To 2.7% YoY, Bitcoin Bounces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The August U.S. PCE inflation data has dropped in line with expectations, although it suggests that inflation remains sticky and way above the Fed’s 2% target. Bitcoin quickly rose on the back of the data release, but has already lost some of these gains. PCE Inflation Rises In Line With Expectations, Bitcoin Rises Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the PCE index rose to 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) and 0.3% month-over-month (MoM), both in line with expectations. The Core PCE index rose to 2.9% and 0.2%, both also in line with expectations. However, the YoY August PCE inflation is an increase from the 2.6% in July, while the Core PCE remains the same from July. Notably, PCE is at its highest level since February earlier this year. The PCE inflation data strengthens the case that Jerome Powell and some Fed officials made earlier this week, as they warned about rushing to make further rate cuts due to rising inflation. Meanwhile, despite this development, the Bitcoin price, which has been on a decline, sharply bounced on the back of the data release. TradingView data shows that BTC broke above $109,000 and is now trading just under $109,500. The flagship crypto had earlier in the day dropped to as low as $108,713. The inflation data undoubtedly still puts it and the broader crypto market at risk of a further decline. The PCE inflation data, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is the first major macroeconomic data to drop since the Fed made the first rate cut of the year last week. Attention will now turn to the upcoming PPI, CPI, and jobs data, which would also influence the next rate cut decision at the October FOMC meeting. In the meantime, Fed officials look divided on whether to make further rate cuts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:54
Inflation Remained High In August

The post Inflation Remained High In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Americans appeared to slow down their spending last month amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to federal data released Friday, which showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge matched Wall Street’s projections for August. Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week suggested the “near-term risks” of inflation had improved. Getty Images Key Facts Annual inflation was 2.9% in August, matching July’s price increases, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday for core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, while also meeting consensus economist forecasts, according to FactSet. August’s inflation reading remained above the Fed’s 2% target for core PCE inflation, the central bank’s favored measurement of price changes that excludes the more volatile food and energy markets, for the 54th consecutive month. Headline PCE inflation was 2.7%, matching projections and 0.1% above July’s price increases. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose 0.4% month-over-month, down from July’s 0.5% increase, while personal income increased 0.4%. What To Watch For The latest inflation reading comes one week before September’s jobs report is released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wall Street anticipates the unemployment rate to remain at 4.3% as the U.S. is expected to have added 45,000 jobs, up from the dismal 22,000 added in August, according to FactSet. Key Background The Federal Reserve looks to core PCE data more than inflation readings by the Bureau of Labor Statistics because it allows the central bank to better understand how Americans spend their money and how their spending habits change. The Fed adheres to a dual mandate of full employment and stabilized inflation of around 2%, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted earlier this week the “near-term risks” of inflation were “tilted to the upside.” Unemployment and a weakening job market has become a primary concern, Powell said, and was responsible for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:53
Eerste ETH ETF met staking gelanceerd op Cboe onder ticker ESK

Een nieuw hoofdstuk voor Ethereum op de Amerikaanse beurs: de REX Osprey ETH + Staking ETF is officieel gelanceerd onder de ticker ESK. Het fonds is sinds 25 september verhandelbaar op de Cboe BZX Exchange en is het eerste Amerikaanse ETF product dat niet alleen Ethereum volgt, maar ook staking... Het bericht Eerste ETH ETF met staking gelanceerd op Cboe onder ticker ESK verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:31
