‘Peacemaker’ Reveals Its James Gunn-Hyped Twist And Big DCU Cameo

James Gunn is inescapable these days, freely talking about the good and bad of mapping on the DCU, but if there's one thing he's been relentlessly focused on, it's his personal project of Peacemaker, which he now retconned to be a full part of the DCU. And that was on full display last night. Gunn has said that Episodes 6-8 of Peacemaker were so big and important that he didn't show more than a handful of people them. Critics certainly did not get screeners, and rated the season a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-scored DC project ever (not just DCU), even before these episodes have aired. So, was episode 6, at least, worth the hype? Yes and no, but that answer may depend on just how "online" you are, digging for theories and predicting twists that yes, did in fact pan out to be true. There are two things that happened here that were big reveals of different sorts (spoilers follow): The idyllic world Peacemaker wants to stay in is in fact an idyllic "Whites Only" world. The end of the episode reveals that this America appears to be in a timeline where the Nazis won World War II and have apparently locked up (or killed) all racial minorities, as evidenced by Adebayo being chased down the street with white people yelling "one got out!" Fans uncovered this weeks ago, when many started to notice what Harcourt clocked immediately, that there were no people of color in the world, not at ARGUS, not walking the street, nowhere. There were no American flags anywhere before this, with the main reveal being that the flag had an actual swastika on it. There was no Eagly in this world, which would be a symbol of the old America. They pronounced "Blüdhaven" the…