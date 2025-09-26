UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits

The main banks of the United Kingdom are taking a decisive step towards the future of digital payments by launching a pilot project for the introduction of tokenized deposits. This initiative, involving giants like HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, represents a concrete response to the call from the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who has urged the sector to focus on this technology rather than the more debated stablecoins. Tokenization involves creating digital representations of traditional assets, such as deposits, stocks, and bonds, which are recorded on a blockchain. Proponents of this innovation argue that it can make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure, paving the way for a new era for the financial system. A pilot project to revolutionize payments According to the announcement by the industrial group UK Finance, the pilot project involves the use of tokenized deposits to make payments on online marketplaces. In addition to the already mentioned HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, other prominent institutions such as Barclays, Nationwide, and Santander are also participating. The program, which will run until mid-2026, also includes the experimentation of applications in the remortgaging process and the regulation of digital assets. The Bank of England's Perspective The push towards tokenization comes after Andrew Bailey, in an interview given in July, expressed skepticism towards stablecoin. While stating he is "not against" these cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies, Bailey emphasized that he does not understand their real necessity, believing that the tokenization of deposits offers greater added value. According to the Governor, stablecoin risk draining liquidity from the banking system, potentially jeopardizing financial stability. Currently, the British Financial Conduct Authority does not plan to finalize specific regulation on stablecoins before the end of 2026. However, the Bank of England (BoE) has already given the green light to banks to experiment…