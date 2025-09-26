2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026

2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026

The post 2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum-based meme coins are gaining traction as the next frontier of blockchain-driven investment. Some meme coins are exhibiting a phenomenal growth potential, given that an Ethereum bull run will likely reach its peak in 2026. An entry of $400 now can be worth $20,000 at maturity should the present presale trends continue. Shiba Inu positioned …
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363+1.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,137.28+3.38%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 22:45
Distribuire
South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode

South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode

The post South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The animated series South Park already kicked off its 27th season by ripping into cryptocurrencies and politics, and its most recent episode set its sights on prediction market apps.  In its episode titled Conflict of Interest, which aired on Wednesday, the characters in South Park’s elementary school engaged in a debate over the merits of prediction markets and the role US regulators had in overseeing them. Among the bets they made on a Kalshi- or Polymarket-type app included guessing school lunches, the outcome of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and whether a fictional baby was a boy or a girl. The show also poked fun at the individuals in charge of prediction markets and US regulators, including the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming they were “highly professional strategic advisers,” while portraying a character resembling Donald Trump Jr., who joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August and was named as a strategic adviser at Kalshi in January. Fictional Kalshi bet featured on the latest episode of South Park. Source: Comedy Central South Park has regularly incorporated cryptocurrency and blockchain themes into its satire. Past episodes have featured US President Donald Trump’s connections to crypto, labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “fly-by-night Ponzi scheme,” and and made fun of people investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Related: South Park destroys Matt Damon’s Crypto.com ad in season premiere The show’s 27th season launched after its owner, Paramount Global, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of deceptive editing in an interview. The show consistently mocks the US president. Federal scrutiny of prediction markets seems to be waning in the US Kalshi had been engaged in a legal battle with the CFTC after the US regulator ordered the company to stop offering political event contracts in 2023. A lower…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
RWAX
APP$0.002108+0.14%
Babylon
BABY$0.046-2.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:36
Distribuire
Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments

Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments

The post Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare to launch NET Dollar stablecoin for AI-driven automated transactions. Google, Coinbase, and others push AI-agent payment protocols alongside Cloudflare’s plan. Stablecoin market tops $295B as experts predict surge in AI-agent adoption. Cloudflare is moving into digital assets with plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin built to support AI-driven transactions and micropayments. The company said the token is designed for autonomous software agents; programs that can make decisions and execute tasks such as booking flights or buying goods in real-time without human input. Why is Cloudflare launching a stablecoin Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explained that the internet lacks a payment model suited to automated agents and micro-transactions. He argued that NET Dollar is meant to fill that gap, enabling fractional payments, instant settlement, and task-based execution. Related: Coinbase Sees First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction Cloudflare sees use cases ranging from retail; letting bots capture discounts the moment they appear, to infrastructure, such as API monetization and rewards for digital creators. The token could also support streaming payments, an area often cited as a future driver of stablecoin demand. Tying Into the AI Payments Push The launch comes as Google and Coinbase introduced an open-source AI payments protocol, backed by the Ethereum Foundation and PayPal. Cloudflare recently unveiled the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with Coinbase aimed at creating an open standard for digital payments on the internet. The foundation’s work aligns with the company’s plans for NET Dollar, though no release timeline has been disclosed. While no release date has been announced, Cloudflare confirmed NET Dollar will be available “soon.”  Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Stablecoins remain a focal point in the digital asset industry, with the total market capitalization exceeding $295 billion, according to DeFi Llama. That figure records an increase of more than $122 billion…
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369-0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+1.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:34
Distribuire
Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard

Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard

The post Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has been rocked by a considerable downturn, resulting in a massive $1.15 billion in asset liquidations. The rapid decline has especially impacted traders with long positions, revealing their susceptibility in the face of sustained market volatility. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-prices-tumble-traders-hit-hard
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
1
1$0.007006+11.89%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369-0.09%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:24
Distribuire
US core inflation holds steady at 2.9%, keeping Fed on rate-cut track

US core inflation holds steady at 2.9%, keeping Fed on rate-cut track

The post US core inflation holds steady at 2.9%, keeping Fed on rate-cut track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, pushing the overall yearly inflation rate to 2.7%. That’s a small bump from July’s 2.6%, while the core rate, which drops food and energy, barely moved, rising 0.2% monthly and holding at 2.9% for the year. Every number lined up exactly with what Wall Street was expecting, based on the Dow Jones forecast. Fed sticks to rate-cut path despite stubborn inflation Even with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% goal, officials aren’t switching gears. Last week, policymakers signaled they’re expecting two more quarter-point rate cuts by the end of the year. The first one already happened. The Federal Open Market Committee approved it just last week, dropping the federal funds rate to a new target range of 4% to 4.25%. Markets are already pricing in another move for October, but a December cut is still up in the air. As inflation refuses to cool off fully, spending and income data are also showing signs of strength. Personal income jumped 0.4% in August, while consumer spending rose even faster at 0.6%. Both of those beat estimates by 0.1 percentage point, showing that Americans are still throwing cash around—even with higher prices. The data also puts a spotlight back on Donald Trump’s tariffs. Despite earlier fears, they haven’t done much to push up prices. A lot of firms loaded up on goods before the tariffs kicked in, while others just ate the cost. It worked. Consumer prices haven’t spiked the way people thought they would. Fed Chair…
Core DAO
CORE$0.3869+0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01559+4.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:14
Distribuire
UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits

UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits

The post UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The main banks of the United Kingdom are taking a decisive step towards the future of digital payments by launching a pilot project for the introduction of tokenized deposits. This initiative, involving giants like HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, represents a concrete response to the call from the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who has urged the sector to focus on this technology rather than the more debated stablecoins. Tokenization involves creating digital representations of traditional assets, such as deposits, stocks, and bonds, which are recorded on a blockchain. Proponents of this innovation argue that it can make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure, paving the way for a new era for the financial system. A pilot project to revolutionize payments According to the announcement by the industrial group UK Finance, the pilot project involves the use of tokenized deposits to make payments on online marketplaces. In addition to the already mentioned HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, other prominent institutions such as Barclays, Nationwide, and Santander are also participating. The program, which will run until mid-2026, also includes the experimentation of applications in the remortgaging process and the regulation of digital assets. The Bank of England’s Perspective The push towards tokenization comes after Andrew Bailey, in an interview given in July, expressed skepticism towards stablecoin. While stating he is “not against” these cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies, Bailey emphasized that he does not understand their real necessity, believing that the tokenization of deposits offers greater added value. According to the Governor, stablecoin risk draining liquidity from the banking system, potentially jeopardizing financial stability. Currently, the British Financial Conduct Authority does not plan to finalize specific regulation on stablecoins before the end of 2026. However, the Bank of England (BoE) has already given the green light to banks to experiment…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1241+0.29%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001578+7.34%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:13
Distribuire
3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are Struggling

3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are Struggling

Key Points The leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, have been experiencing a downturn amidst the growing macroeconomic uncertainties. Although they have shown considerable resilience following the recent massive wipeout, the market sentiment remains bearish. Experts recommend exercising caution while keeping a close eye on key market indicators. Top Reasons Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin ... Read more The post 3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are Struggling appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07764+1.92%
Distribuire
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 22:09
Distribuire
Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong

Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong

The post Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights: XRP must defend $2.70 support; failure risks deeper losses, while holding opens path toward $3.20. Compression near support suggests stored momentum, with analysts expecting possible breakout once dip completes. Trading volume over $9 billion shows strong market activity despite recent declines in price performance. Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong XRP was trading at $2.75 with a 24-hour turnover of $9.02 billion. The token has dropped 4% in the past 24 hours and more than 9% over the past week. The recent decline has brought the market back to a critical support zone at $2.70. Analyst Ali shared a chart of XRP/USDT on the 12-hour timeframe that shows repeated bounces at this level.   He stated,  “$XRP must hold $2.70 support to keep the chance of a rebound to $3.20 alive!”  The view suggests that as long as buyers defend this area, the structure favors a move higher. Path Toward $3.20 Resistance The chart posted by Ali shows dotted lines outlining a possible recovery path. This scenario would see XRP consolidating near current levels before making an attempt to climb back toward $2.95–$3.00. From there, the next target would be the $3.20 resistance zone, a level the market has tested before. If $2.70 holds, the setup provides the technical base for this rebound scenario. A confirmed break below the level, however, could weaken the structure and open the way for a deeper pullback. Compression Signals Building Energy Another analyst, Kamran Asghar, described the current price action as “coiling.” His chart shows XRP consolidating inside a descending wedge pattern with support between $2.70 and $2.60. This area has acted as a strong floor multiple times in recent months. Kamran explained, “Support test underway. The spring is compressed. Expecting an aggressive move to $4.03 once this final…
XRP
XRP$2.8753+3.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
NEAR
NEAR$2.74+1.51%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:58
Distribuire
Next Crypto to Hit $1? Experts Suggest MUTM Could Reach the Target Faster Than DOGE

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Experts Suggest MUTM Could Reach the Target Faster Than DOGE

Markets are buzzing with renewed attention on which crypto coins are positioned to deliver the next big breakout. While some retail traders are still asking what is going on with crypto today, seasoned analysts are turning their focus away from hype-driven tokens and toward platforms offering tangible utility. One name at the center of this [...] The post Next Crypto to Hit $1? Experts Suggest MUTM Could Reach the Target Faster Than DOGE appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.007006+11.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23267+2.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.72+7.25%
Distribuire
Blockonomi2025/09/26 21:50
Distribuire
Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Warns Of Crypto ‘Ice Age,’ Calls Michael Saylor’s Treasury Strategy ‘Harebrained’

Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Warns Of Crypto ‘Ice Age,’ Calls Michael Saylor’s Treasury Strategy ‘Harebrained’

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,051.94+3.12%
Distribuire
Insidebitcoins2025/09/26 21:35
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase