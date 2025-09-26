2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher: Is PEPENODE the Next Big AI-Crypto Play?

Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher: Is PEPENODE the Next Big AI-Crypto Play?

The $3 billion deal, structured through a Fluidstack lease agreement, includes Google’s guarantee of $1.4 billion in obligations. This highlights […] The post Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher: Is PEPENODE the Next Big AI-Crypto Play? appeared first on Coindoo.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+1.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03957+2.03%
1
1$0.007006+11.89%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:42
Distribuire
Smarter Investing in 2025: Why TrustStrategy Is the Best AI Trading App for Modern Investors

Smarter Investing in 2025: Why TrustStrategy Is the Best AI Trading App for Modern Investors

TrustStrategy powers AI quant investing for 9M+ users worldwide. With daily profits, secure plans, and a free $100 trial, it’s a top trading app in 2025.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+1.26%
RWAX
APP$0.002108+0.14%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 22:38
Distribuire
Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs

Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs

The post Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major policy change, Vanguard, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-headquartered asset manager, is set to greenlight cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on its brokerage platform, according to a recent report. The move is likely to boost the institutional acceptance of major cryptocurrencies.  Warning up to crypto Despite BlackRock, the leading asset manager, striking gold with its highly successful Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Vanguard chose to remain on the sidelines of the crypto boom, stubbornly ignoring the newfangled asset class. In fact, it banned crypto ETFs from its platform. Analyst Eric Balchunas previously opined that such an aggressively anti-crypto stance was due to Vanguard’s general aversion toward commodities.  You Might Also Like Some assumed that Vanguard might change its stance after Salim Ramji, who helped to oversee the launch of IBIT, was appointed as the asset manager’s new CEO. However, this did not happen.  That said, as reported by U.Today, Vanguard is the top corporate owner of Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which, of course, is known as Bitcoin’s leading corporate holder.  Now, if the recent report is accurate, the asset management giant is finally embracing crypto now that it is increasingly becoming part of mainstream finance.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-11-trillion-giant-vanguard-to-open-doors-to-crypto-etfs
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.49536-7.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.12302-0.21%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:30
Distribuire
TeraWulf Targets $3B Raise With Google’s Backing to Fuel Data Center Expansion

TeraWulf Targets $3B Raise With Google’s Backing to Fuel Data Center Expansion

According to CFO Patrick Fleury, the company is working with Morgan Stanley on a deal that could launch as early […] The post TeraWulf Targets $3B Raise With Google’s Backing to Fuel Data Center Expansion appeared first on Coindoo.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00476-4.03%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:30
Distribuire
Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand

Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand

TLDR Cronos experienced a 40% rally following the Trump Media Group partnership announcement but quickly lost those gains. The token has dropped below $0.19, erasing almost all of its post-announcement surge and losing over $6 billion in market cap. Community members are divided, with some expressing skepticism about the token’s demand and utility. Crypto.com CEO [...] The post Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198+0.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.71%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/26 22:26
Distribuire
Tether Dominance Surges to 2-Month High, Bear Market Ahead?

Tether Dominance Surges to 2-Month High, Bear Market Ahead?

The post Tether Dominance Surges to 2-Month High, Bear Market Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Dominance (USDT.D) is one of the metrics closely correlated with Bitcoin’s price and overall market capitalization. Yet it is often overlooked in many market analyses. Now, this data has confirmed warning signals worth paying attention to. USDT.D represents Tether’s share of the total crypto market capitalization. Changes in USDT.D can help measure how actively traders spend USDT, providing a basis for predicting possible scenarios. Sponsored Sponsored Analysts Warn as Tether Dominance (USDT.D) Reaches 2-Month High Tether (USDT) remains the leading stablecoin in terms of both market share and liquidity. A decline in USDT.D usually means traders spend more USDT to buy Bitcoin and altcoins, driving higher prices. On the other hand, a rise in USDT.D indicates that traders are selling assets and moving back into USDT. This reflects cautious sentiment toward volatility and often signals potential downside risk. TradingView data shows that the inverse correlation between USDT.D and total crypto market capitalization has been observed repeatedly over the years. Total Market Capitalization And USDT.D. Source: TradingView During the final week of September, USDT.D climbed to 4.69%, its highest level in two months. Analysts see this breakout as a move that could push it even higher, raising concerns about a prolonged bearish outlook in the days ahead. Market analyst Jason Pizzino remains hopeful that USDT.D will soon correct. However, he does not rule out a breakout above 5% as a troubling confirmation. Sponsored Sponsored “Here’s the breakout no crypto bull wants to see. The good news is that USDT dominance is now testing the macro 50% level. However, above ~5% and the trend could be changing for the bulls. Hopefully, it’s a test and rejection. Otherwise, be prepared,” Pizzino commented. Technical vs. Fundamental Considerations At this stage, most negative analyses based on USDT.D rely heavily on technical signals, where trendlines…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02987+0.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-9.10%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:16
Distribuire
Will It Break $218 Ahead of October ETF Decision?

Will It Break $218 Ahead of October ETF Decision?

The post Will It Break $218 Ahead of October ETF Decision? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana ($SOL) is at a critical juncture as traders and investors closely monitor its price levels and potential institutional adoption. After a recent pullback, the cryptocurrency now hovers near $196, reflecting a 3.98% drop in the past 24 hours and a 20.09% decline over the week. Analysts emphasize that Solana’s near-term trend largely depends on overcoming resistance zones while maintaining strong support levels. Crucial Resistance at $218 Ali Martinez, a market analyst, highlights $218 as a major supply wall for Solana. The UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) chart indicates nearly 29 million SOL were acquired around this level, representing 4.8% of total supply. This concentration creates a cluster of potential sellers seeking to break even, potentially triggering profit-taking if the price approaches $218.  Below this zone, Solana enjoys strong support between $165 and $180, where large volumes were previously transacted. If bulls can break past $218, the path toward $238–$250 opens, offering lighter resistance. Conversely, repeated rejections may reinforce consolidation and pressure Solana downward. Source: X Bounce Potential Near $194 Another analyst, Tom Tucker, points out that Solana recently moved beyond its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at $200. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits deep in oversold territory, suggesting a possible bounce if $194 holds.  This combination of technical support and oversold momentum makes the current price zone a watch area for traders anticipating a short-term recovery. Consequently, a successful rebound could set the stage for renewed upward momentum toward higher resistance levels. Institutional Interest and ETF Impact Beyond technical trends, Solana could gain significantly from institutional adoption. Pantera Capital notes that institutions currently hold less than 1% of Solana’s supply, compared to 16% of Bitcoin and 7% of Ethereum.  Potential Grayscale spot ETF approval on October 10 could dramatically boost institutional participation, providing direct exposure to Solana. Additional applications from…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010423-4.20%
Solana
SOL$208.45+4.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-9.10%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:10
Distribuire
As Tether Aims for $500B Valuation, The Rising Meme Culture Presale Offers Retail Investors 8,880% ROI

As Tether Aims for $500B Valuation, The Rising Meme Culture Presale Offers Retail Investors 8,880% ROI

The post As Tether Aims for $500B Valuation, The Rising Meme Culture Presale Offers Retail Investors 8,880% ROI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether’s Bold Move Toward Half a Trillion Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin (USDT), is reportedly planning to raise $15–20 billion in a new funding round. This would place its valuation at $500 billion, putting it in the same conversation as giants like SpaceX and Meta. With a current market cap of around …
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363+1.94%
Movement
MOVE$0.1069--%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001578+7.34%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 21:53
Distribuire
CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Enhance Crypto Trading Security

CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Enhance Crypto Trading Security

An Innovative Security Tool for Crypto Traders Cryptocurrency traders can now leverage an advanced tool—Glider Token Risk—from Hexens, thanks to a strategic integration with CoinStats. This tool offers deep insights into potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with token smart contracts, empowering users to make safer trading decisions. Why This Integration Matters With a significant rise in scam tokens, which saw over 74,000 new scam tokens in 2024 costing traders nearly $10 billion, the need for robust security solutions has never been more urgent. Glider Token Risk is engineered to identify over 22 distinct smart contract risks, ensuring traders can act with confidence. Deep Dive into Glider Token Risk Glider Token Risk performs an exhaustive analysis of smart contracts, much like an X-ray. This allows it to detect underlying threats that might go unnoticed by superficial scans. Here's a breakdown of what the tool scans for: Blockable transfers, found in 59% of tokens analyzed External calls during transfers, present in 29% of tokens Balance manipulation, detected in 25% of tokens Centralized minting capabilities, in 21% of tokens Hidden fee structures, present in 10% of tokens Centralized burn capabilities, found in 9% of tokens Upgradeable contract provisions, also in 9% of tokens Use of blacklists or whitelists, each found in 5% of tokens Pausable transfer capabilities, in 7% of tokens This comprehensive approach is designed to flag any suspicious contract activity and provide traders with the necessary insight to avoid high-risk tokens. Enhancing Education and Awareness The integration not only shields traders but also educates them, allowing for smarter, more informed investment decisions. The detailed risk explanations provided by Glider Token Risk help demystify complex technical details, making it easier for traders at all levels to understand the intricacies of smart contracts. Accessibility of Glider Token Risk Glider Token Risk is accessible to traders via the CoinStats Degen plan, and is compatible across a broad range of EVM-compatible chains. Subscribers can easily analyze any token by checking the Risks tab for an instantaneous breakdown of potential threats. You can access this feature on various platforms including iOS, Android, and web. Detailed insights are just a tap away for traders looking to enhance their trading rituals with added security measures. For more information on subscription plans, visit CoinStats pricing. About Hexens Hexens is a top-tier cybersecurity firm with a strong focus on Web3 security, providing essential services that include smart contract analysis and incident response. Their client list includes notable names such as Polygon and Lido, attesting to their expertise and reliability in the field. About CoinStats CoinStats is a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management platform, with capabilities to support multiple wallets and exchanges. This platform simplifies the task of portfolio management for crypto traders, integrating with major platforms and supporting an extensive list of blockchains and DeFi protocols. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-9.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198+0.16%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115212+6.39%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:36
Distribuire
How Much Will $2,100 Worth of Hedera (HBAR) Be Worth in 2026?

How Much Will $2,100 Worth of Hedera (HBAR) Be Worth in 2026?

Hedera (HBAR) has dropped from its yearly high of $0.40 to around $0.20, a decline of more than 40%. To some, that suggests weakness. To others, it looks like a golden opportunity. At today’s price, $2,100 buys a little over 10,000 HBAR but what could that be worth by 2026? An analyst from the CryptoIntel
Hedera
HBAR$0.21405+1.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07764+1.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013551-0.92%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:30
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase