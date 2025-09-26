Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products
His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a […] The post SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products appeared first on Coindoo.
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:35
Distribuire
Traders Look Past SHIB and PEPE, Debating What Crypto to Buy For 15x Upside Before 2026
The post Traders Look Past SHIB and PEPE, Debating What Crypto to Buy For 15x Upside Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, meme tokens like SHIB and PEPE dominated headlines, thriving on hype and retail momentum. They delivered excitement but failed to evolve into platforms with long-term value. With the crypto fear and greed index swinging daily between extremes, investors are now turning away from speculative bets and pivoting toward platforms that solve real liquidity …
LOOK
$0.03859
+15.99%
SHIB
$0.00001182
+0.76%
PEPE
$0.00000924
+0.65%
Distribuire
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 22:28
Distribuire
Eric Trump says he believes stablecoins will 'save the dollar'
PANews reported on September 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, said in an interview with the New York Post published on Friday that he believes stablecoins will "save the dollar." He specifically mentioned the stablecoin USD1 associated with the Trump family's crypto project "World Liberty Financial," which has attracted close attention in Washington. In April, Rep. Maxine Waters, a senior member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, even suggested that Trump was considering replacing the U.S. dollar with his stablecoin.
TRUMP
$7.571
+0.71%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
USD1
$0.9994
-0.02%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/26 22:27
Distribuire
Dow rises 350 points as Wall Street reacts to PCE inflation data
Stocks were higher in early trading on Friday as the market reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 350 points.…
U
$0.010236
+0.95%
MORE
$0.07763
+1.91%
Distribuire
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 22:06
Distribuire
2025 Cloud Mining Trends: DefiMiner Mobile Mining for Efficient Profits
With the widespread adoption of 5G technology and the continuous improvement of mobile device performance, mobile mining is becoming a new trend in the cryptocurrency industry. DefiMiner has innovatively launched a mobile cloud mining model, allowing users to participate in cryptocurrency mining easily with just their phones—no expensive equipment required. The platform utilizes advanced […] The post 2025 Cloud Mining Trends: DefiMiner Mobile Mining for Efficient Profits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CLOUD
$0.11015
-0.09%
MOBILE
$0.0003112
+1.93%
LIVE
$0.01627
+4.42%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 21:48
Distribuire
Crypto.com’s Cronos erases Trump pump gains, community questions demand
Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month.On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury.The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, nearly erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data.Read more
COM
$0.010423
-4.20%
TRUMP
$7.571
+0.71%
PUMP
$0.005633
+10.45%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:43
Distribuire
Bitcoin-Homing US Giant Vanguard Makes Unexpected Crypto Move! Here Are the Details…
Vanguard is considering allowing its US brokerage account clients to access cryptocurrency ETF products. Continue Reading: Bitcoin-Homing US Giant Vanguard Makes Unexpected Crypto Move! Here Are the Details…
MOVE
$0.1069
--%
HERE
$0.000219
-0.45%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:41
Distribuire
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Rebound Case? +66% From Current Price
Shiba Inu’s core team says the Shibarium Ethereum bridge remains offline following the Sept. 12 validator-key exploit. The developers framed the pause as necessary while they complete security reviews and third-party audits. Project communications outline immediate containment steps taken after the incident. The team rotated keys, tightened custody, and restricted bridge operations as investigators mapped […] The post Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Rebound Case? +66% From Current Price appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBA
$0.000000000517
+1.37%
SHIB
$0.00001182
+0.76%
CORE
$0.3866
+0.83%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:35
Distribuire
Decentralized communities can fix AI bias
Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit. Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of LogosAs AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good. Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.Read more
AI
$0.1197
+1.09%
PUBLIC
$0.05381
-4.71%
FORM
$1.1029
-14.47%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:30
Distribuire
Citi Says Stablecoin Market To Soar 13x By 2030 To $4 Trillion In Revised Forecast
Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
BTC
$112,983.66
+3.06%
Distribuire
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/26 19:14
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase