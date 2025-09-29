2025-09-29 Monday

Aster Crypto Price Surges as Mr. Beast Whale Move Fuels 9.8% Rebound

The post Aster Crypto Price Surges as Mr. Beast Whale Move Fuels 9.8% Rebound appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Aster has set crypto traders abuzz with a powerful price rebound, up 9.89% in one day and a striking 32.77% weekly gain. With its $3.17 billion market cap registering steady growth and a surge in both volume and onchain activity, Aster’s climb isn’t just about hype. It’s the result of a high-profile whale action, combined …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 15:33
SEC to Decide on 16 Crypto ETFs in October 2025

The post SEC to Decide on 16 Crypto ETFs in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC decision on 16 crypto ETFs, involving major altcoins, in October 2025. First deadline is October 2 for Canary’s LTC ETF. Potential market impact if approvals trigger increased altcoin exposure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to decide on 16 crypto ETFs throughout October 2025, impacting major altcoins, including Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin and XRP. This round of approvals could significantly influence altcoin markets, potentially ushering in a new phase of institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. Potential Market Surge with Crypto ETF Approvals This wave of ETF approvals could result in unprecedented crypto inflows, with potential institutional investments ranging from $5 billion to $8 billion. Such sums might amplify market dynamics as traditional providers, including Grayscale and WisdomTree, penetrate deeper into cryptocurrency portfolios. Experts predict a consequential shift in asset allocation strategies, possibly inciting renewed interest in altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin. Market participants, including Nate Geraci from NovaDius Wealth Management, emphasize the importance of the coming weeks for spot crypto ETFs. Geraci and others suggest that approval of these ETFs could significantly affect altcoin seasons, signaling a noteworthy phase for cryptocurrencies. “Starts this week with deadline on Canary spot Litecoin ETF. Will be followed by decisions on sol, doge, xrp, ada, & hbar ETFs, though SEC can approve any or all of these whenever.” – James Seyffart, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Regulatory moves, including spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals, historically correlate with altcoin market surges, sparking previous “altcoin seasons.” Current data from CoinMarketCap indicates Litecoin maintains a value of $105.76, reinforcing a market cap of $8.08 billion and forming 0.21% market dominance. Although a recent 24-hour surge of 1.59% was observed, Litecoin’s 30-day decline remains at 4.34%. Insightful historical analysis shows an overall 23.27% increase over 90 days. Litecoin(LTC),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:33
Why Token Launches Could Redefine Startup Fundraising

The post Why Token Launches Could Redefine Startup Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The pace of new token launches has picked up, with blockchain ecosystems introducing fresh assets at an unprecedented rate. For many, the trend recalls the initial coin offering (ICO) frenzy nearly a decade ago, when speculation overshadowed fundamentals. Yet industry leaders argue that today’s environment rests on stronger ground. Stephen Hess, Founder and Director of Metaplex, is among them. In an exclusive interview with BeInCrypto, he explained that modern launch frameworks aren’t simply fueled by hype — they are the product of years of infrastructure development, making them more responsible and scalable. Hess believes the shift is so significant that token-based fundraising is set to become the default path for startups. The Rise and Fall of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) For context, an ICO is a fundraising mechanism used by blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. It’s somewhat similar to an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in traditional finance, but instead of selling shares of a company, projects sell digital tokens.  Sponsored Sponsored In exchange for their investment, investors receive the new tokens, which they can use within the project or potentially sell later for profit. In 2017, ICOs exploded in popularity and investors poured billions into crypto startups. According to data from Goat Finance, that year alone saw more than 800 ICOs launched, raising over $5.6 billion in total funding. “In 2015, Ethereum’s introduction of a standard for implementing tokens (ERC20) further streamlined the ICO process. From just 9 ICOs in 2015 and 74 in 2016, the market surged to over 1,000 ICOs in 2018,” ICO Bench noted. ICO Bench further revealed that coin offerings delivered 3.5 times more capital to blockchain startups than traditional venture capital (VC) rounds between 2017 and 2020. However, the ICO boom was marred by challenges.  A study of 3,392 ICOs from 2016 to 2018 revealed a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:24
Crypto.com Wins CFTC Approval to Offer Margined Crypto Derivatives in the US

Crypto.com has secured approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives, including on cryptocurrencies.
Coinstats2025/09/29 14:58
XRP News Today: Mike Novogratz Says “I Was Wrong About XRP”

The post XRP News Today: Mike Novogratz Says “I Was Wrong About XRP” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has long been one of the most debated cryptocurrencies in the market. For years, critics questioned its purpose, decentralization, and future. Among those skeptics was billionaire investor and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who once boldly said, “I didn’t think XRP would last.” But now, Novogratz admits he was wrong — he underestimated both …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 14:56
Live: Where Crypto Market Stands on Sept. 29

The post Live: Where Crypto Market Stands on Sept. 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the weekend wrapped up on a positive note, both the total crypto market cap and Bitcoin BTC $111 685 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $38.26 B posted gains. MYX Finance (MYX),  Zcash ZEC $63.86 24h volatility: 14.5% Market cap: $1.04 B Vol. 24h: $98.28 M , and Pump.fun (PUMP) are among the coins that caught the biggest attention with a notable increase. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-where-crypto-market-stands-sept-29/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:54
Hyperliquid Distributes Hypurr NFTs to Early Users, Floor Price Hits $68,900

TLDR Hyperliquid distributed 4,600 Hypurr NFTs to early users on Sunday, with floor prices reaching $68,900 One rare NFT (#21) with Knight Ghost Armor traits sold for $467,000 (9,999 HYPE tokens) The collection generated $45 million in trading volume within 24 hours of launch 4,313 NFTs went to Genesis event participants from November 2024, with [...] The post Hyperliquid Distributes Hypurr NFTs to Early Users, Floor Price Hits $68,900 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 14:53
Weekly capital outflows from spot bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs amounted to almost $1.7bn

Between September 22-26, 2025, the spot bitcoin-ETF sector recorded outflows of $902.5 million, according to SoSoValue. According to the platform, negative capital flows were observed in eight funds during the period, the distribution of which is as follows: In turn, two ETFs — BTCW and DEFI — did not receive funds under management, and two […] Сообщение Weekly capital outflows from spot bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs amounted to almost $1.7bn появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/29 14:49
3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets This Week

Another busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, with a raft of labor market data in focus.
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 14:48
Bitcoin Surges Past $111,000 Stirring Market Excitement

Bitcoin made a remarkable recovery over the weekend, hitting the $111,000 mark, suggesting a potential market rally as the month of October begins. Following a challenging September, this increase could indicate the long-anticipated “Uptober” rally.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Past $111,000 Stirring Market Excitement
Coinstats2025/09/29 14:42
