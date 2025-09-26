2025-09-29 Monday

No XRP ETF Yet—BlackRock Digital Chief Explains Why

No XRP ETF Yet—BlackRock Digital Chief Explains Why

Robbie Mitchnick has recently explained that entering the XRP ETF market isn’t as simple as it might appear. Previously, the roadblock to making an XRP ETF filing was XRP’s lawsuit with the US SEC. A Ripple (XRP) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial product that tracks the price of XRP and allows investors to buy [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 22:45
Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its new blockchain fund of funds

Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its new blockchain fund of funds

PANews reported on September 26th that Theta Capital Management is raising $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds, aiming to capitalize on early-stage blockchain investment opportunities amidst a period of sluggish venture capital investment in the sector. Prospectus indicate that the new fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to 10 to 15 venture capital firms focused on digital assets. The fund's target net internal rate of return (IRR) is 25%. A Theta spokesperson confirmed the details of the fundraising plan. Theta Capital Management currently manages approximately $1.2 billion. Theta's portfolio includes well-known cryptocurrency venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly.
PANews2025/09/26 22:30
After Cronos' stock price peaked after the Trump news, its market value evaporated by more than $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%.

After Cronos' stock price peaked after the Trump news, its market value evaporated by more than $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Cointelegraph, Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos Chain, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, has faced significant selling pressure since the Trump Media Group launched its CRO strategy last month. On August 26th, after the Trump Media Group announced the establishment of a $6.4 billion Cronos reserve, CRO prices immediately surged 40%. However, according to Coingecko data, the token's price has since continued to decline, nearly erasing all of these gains. On Thursday, CRO prices fell below $0.19, approaching pre-announcement levels. Since the peak of the Trump-fueled rally, Cronos' market capitalization has evaporated by over $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%, shrinking to $6.6 billion at press time. The token has fallen out of the top 30 crypto assets by market capitalization, currently ranking 33rd.
PANews2025/09/26 22:20
A certain smart money address added another $1.838 million of WBTC half an hour ago

A certain smart money address added another $1.838 million of WBTC half an hour ago

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "smart money" who shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash and earned $5.16 million, added another $1.838 million in WBTC to their holdings half an hour ago. To date, they have spent a total of $11.66 million to establish a position of 106.09 WBTC, at a cost of $109,985.
PANews2025/09/26 22:13
Hoskinson Says Governance Will Be Self-Improving as Cardano Nears Omega

Hoskinson Says Governance Will Be Self-Improving as Cardano Nears Omega

Leios Lite is expected to raise Cardano’s throughput by up to 55 times, marking a key step toward solving scalability. Hoskinson says governance will become self-improving as the network advances toward Omega. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has spoken about the next stage in the blockchain’s development. He said governance will become self-improving as the ecosystem [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 22:05
Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing

Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing

Canary Capital has updated its SEC filing for a spot Solana ETF, adding a plan to stake the fund's SOL holdings with Marinade Finance. The post Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 21:53
Bloomberg: Bitcoin purchases by listed companies this month have fallen 76% from the early summer frenzy

Bloomberg: Bitcoin purchases by listed companies this month have fallen 76% from the early summer frenzy

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Bloomberg, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin purchases by listed digital asset treasuries plummeted from 64,000 in July to 12,600 in August, and have only purchased 15,500 so far in September. September's data represents a 76% drop from the frenzied buying in early summer. Over the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have both fallen by nearly 6%, indicating a period of concentrated market liquidation. Some digital asset treasury companies that raised funds through the "Private Investment Public Entity" (PIPE) model are experiencing share prices that are trading at discounts of up to 97% from their IPO prices. According to public data, digital asset treasury companies have raised over $44 billion this year. These institutions were once positioned by the market as long-term value investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with their core investment strategy focused on building demand for crypto assets through enterprise-level holdings. However, this demand support mechanism is facing challenges. It was previously reported that US regulators are investigating unusual trading in the shares of digital asset treasury companies.
PANews2025/09/26 21:49
The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit

The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit

The post The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If you’ve been in web3 for more than five minutes, you’ve either been scammed, almost been scammed, or one bad click away from joining the club. Never mind the big rug pulls that make headlines. Consider the usual stuff like fake MetaMask pop-ups, decentralized exchange swap links that look legit but aren’t, or random bridge pages Google happily shoves to the top of your search.  Summary Scams are exploding — crypto fraud hit at least $9.9B in 2024, with increasingly sophisticated phishing and fake DeFi sites eroding even expert users’ trust. Security is treated as optional — despite available tools, phishing protection isn’t built into core infrastructure, leaving adoption stalled by safety concerns. Quantum risk looms — by 2030, systems must adopt post-quantum cryptography; without it, combined with phishing, web3 faces a credibility crisis. Urgency for industry action — security must be prioritized like scaling or DeFi yields, or else future billion-dollar hacks will force fixes too late. In 2024, crypto scams generated at least $9.9 billion in illicit revenue, with Chainalysis warning the total could hit a record $12.4 billion as more data comes in. Fraud in the sector is getting sharper, with scammers using more convincing phishing sites, fake decentralized finance platforms, and social engineering tactics. The sophistication makes detection harder and losses larger, eroding user trust. Even experienced traders are getting caught. And yet, the broader crypto community often chalks this up to the cost of doing business, which is insane. Imagine if every time you logged in to online banking, there was a one-in-ten chance it was a fake site. People would riot. In web3, however, there’s a shrug; people tweet “stay safe,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:49
Ethereum Price Forecast: Why Ether Could Continue Consolidating Below $4000 Short Term

Ethereum Price Forecast: Why Ether Could Continue Consolidating Below $4000 Short Term

Highlights: Ethereum is consolidating between $4000 and $3800 Consolidation is a sign of caution ahead of $21 billion options expiry  Macro factors are also pushing investors to take a cautious approach to Ether  Ethereum (ETH), like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is in the red today. When writing, Ethereum was trading at $3902.7, down by 2.73% in the day. A significant spike has also followed Ethereum’s correction in trading volumes. In the day, Ethereum trading volumes have shot up by 33.43% to stand at $61.84 billion.  Ethereum’s rising trading volumes alongside a falling price are a bearish signal. They indicate that more holders are selling their Ether in anticipation of a further price correction in the short to medium term. Ethereum’s price correction in the last 24 hours is not a random event but a confluence of marketwide trading dynamics.  Ethereum Investors Cautious Ahead of $21 Billion Options Expiry One of these dynamics is the Bitcoin and Ethereum options that are set to expire today. The expiring options are worth $21 billion and are expected to cause a lot of volatility in the market. Considering this is happening in a week when the market has been broadly weak, investors are staying away from Ethereum until the volatility passes. As such, Ethereum could remain bearish going into the weekend.  Options Expiry Alert $21 billion in BTC and ETH options expire today. $16 billion worth of BTC options with a max pain at $110,000 expire today. $5 billion worth of ETH option with a max pain at $3,700 expire today. pic.twitter.com/UZdwQzDS8E — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 26, 2025 To add to the weakness ahead of the options expiry is the fact that Ethereum technical indicators are currently bearish. One such indicator is the fear and greed index, which sits at 27. This is a sign of strong fear, and such a reading was last recorded in April at the height of the tariff tensions between the US and the rest of the world. This and the fact that Ethereum recently lost the critical $4000 support level have given impetus to short sellers. A combination of options volatility and short selling keeps Ethereum weak and could also lower the price in the short term. Ethereum Fear and Greed Index is 27 – FearCurrent price: $3,893 pic.twitter.com/Dk8QE4P4uA — Ethereum Fear and Greed Index (@EthereumFear) September 26, 2025 Reduced Chance of Another Rate Cut In 2025 Could Weigh Down On Ether Ethereum is under heavy pressure from the macro environment. While the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points, optimism has yet to return to the cryptocurrency market. Equities have also been showing weakness in the last couple of days. This is due to the Fed Chairman’s recent remarks that assets are overvalued and the release of stronger-than-expected US economic data. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted on Tuesday that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting hashing of words, “fairly highly valued” is in fact "the most overvalued ever." pic.twitter.com/o2sC9Ij5wK — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 25, 2025 The Fed’s chairman’s statement could mean that assets must start cooling down to more sustainable levels. At the same time, strong economic data reduces the odds of another rate cut in 2025. This means, despite the recent cut, overall rates could remain elevated, which is not good for risk-on assets like Ethereum. That’s because such assets tend to perform best when rates are low or being aggressively cut.  Upcoming Network Upgrade Could Push Ethereum Higher Soon However, despite all indicators pointing to weakness, Ethereum has strong odds for value growth going into the future. One of the factors that is likely to push Ethereum higher is the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. The upgrade is expected to be completed in early December. As this upgrade approaches, investors expecting a pump could start pushing money into Ethereum. This could trigger a surge in the value of Ethereum from current levels, and potentially see it make new highs within the year. It's confirmed 60M Gas Limit is coming with Fusaka on December 3rd. pic.twitter.com/u3hHr2pIvW — Jrag.eth (@Jrag0x) September 26, 2025 Technical Analysis – Ether In A Multi-Day Consolidation Ethereum continues consolidating between the $4000 resistance and $3838.0 support. If bulls take control and push Ethereum through the $4000 resistance, a rally to $4197.6 could follow in the short term. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if bears take control and push Ethereum through the $3838.0 support, then a correction to the $3500 support level could follow. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:36
Hyperliquid Price Prediction: HYPE Slips 1% Even As Bitwise Files For Spot HYPE ETF

Hyperliquid Price Prediction: HYPE Slips 1% Even As Bitwise Files For Spot HYPE ETF

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/26 16:51
