2025-09-29
Știri cripto
Știri cripto
Best Altcoins to Buy After Google Acquires Stake in Bitcoin Mining Company
Best Altcoins to Buy After Google Acquires Stake in Bitcoin Mining Company

The post Best Altcoins to Buy After Google Acquires Stake in Bitcoin Mining Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy After Google Acquires Stake in Bitcoin Mining Company

As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn't put you to sleep. He's been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn't!), but he's more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he's not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He's a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-google-acquires-stake-in-bitcoin-mining-company/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:51
MoonBull Presale Takes Flight – 24,540% ROI Potential Makes It the New Meme Coin to Watch as Shiba Inu and Popcat Rally
Discover MoonBull, the new meme coin with explosive presale growth, 95% APY staking, and built-in scarcity. See how it compares to Shiba Inu, Popcat, in today's crypto market.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 22:45
Aster Reimburses Traders After Abnormal Price Surge in XPL
TLDR Aster reimburses traders after XPL glitch causes forced liquidations XPL surge glitch hits Aster; traders fully repaid in swift USDT refunds Aster resolves XPL price spike error, compensates all affected traders XPL token glitch triggers liquidations, Aster restores user confidence Aster repays losses after XPL price misfire during Plasma blockchain debut Aster has fully [...] The post Aster Reimburses Traders After Abnormal Price Surge in XPL appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 22:37
$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs
Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly preparing to offer clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, a major shift from its conservative stance. The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 22:33
Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches
U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:20
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law
In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document "a huge step towards legalizing crypto," but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/26 22:19
Jupiter Exchange Surpasses Solana's Network Revenue in 24-Hour
TLDR Jupiter Exchange leads Solana's revenue, surpassing $500M in lending platform market size in 24 hours. Pump.fun earned $2.4M in 24 hours post-update but was outpaced by Jupiter's growth. Solana's app revenue reached $148M in August 2025, a 92% YoY increase. Jupiter's lending platform launched in late August 2025, rapidly attracting substantial user activity. In [...] The post Jupiter Exchange Surpasses Solana's Network Revenue in 24-Hour appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 22:10
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?
Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 141 new BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 5708.3
PANews reported on September 26 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, disclosed on the X platform that the company mined 141 new Bitcoins this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,708.3.
PANews
2025/09/26 21:55
Crypto Treasuries at Risk of 50% Loss Due to PIPE Selling Pressure
Crypto treasury stocks face up to 50% losses as PIPE deal lock-ups expire, driving heavy selling pressure in the market. Crypto treasury companies that have raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals may face major losses. According to analytics platform CryptoQuant, these companies could see their stock prices fall by as […] The post Crypto Treasuries at Risk of 50% Loss Due to PIPE Selling Pressure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 21:50
