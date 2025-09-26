Onramp Launches Institutional Bitcoin Custody Platform With Global Multisig Security
The post Onramp Launches Institutional Bitcoin Custody Platform With Global Multisig Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onramp, a Bitcoin-only financial services company, recently launched an institutional-grade asset management offering, built on top of their multisignature, multi-institutional, multi-jurisdictional custody platform. Onramp is by all intents and purposes a 21st-century, full-reserve Bitcoin bank, leveraging Bitcoin’s unique and paradigm-shifting technology, in partnership with institutional custodians like BitGo, CoinCover, and Tetra Trust. Founded in Texas in 2022 by Michael Tanguna, a former Google and Unchained Capital executive, Onramp looks to democratize institutional-grade custody, offering the full range of financial services to Bitcoiners of all sizes; Onramp offers IRAs, trusts, bitcoin-backed loans, inheritance planning, tax/advantaged accounts, and more. Onramp operates globally (except for nations sanctioned by the U.S. like Venezuela and Iran), offering its services not just to institutions but to Bitcoin OGs and Bitcoiners with more than 10% of their portfolios in the emerging asset. Today, Onramp is a “profitable business that has billions of dollars in assets under custody,” with a lean team of over 25 people, according to Tanguna, who spoke with Bitcoin Magazine. A Bitcoin Bank in Cypherspace Looking to take full advantage of the paradigm shift in financial security that Bitcoin unlocks, Onramp leverages Bitcoin’s smart contract tools, one of which is known as multisignature script (or multisig for short). These are a high-security, low-complexity set of programming tools native to the Bitcoin protocol that have wide ranges and use cases — from payment networks like the Lightning Network, to wealth protection greater than any single bank can offer. Historically there’s been only two fundamental forms of wealth custody: People either buried their gold in their own land, the modern equivalent of putting cash under the mattress, or they looked for a reputable bank with the most compelling trust-me-bro offer, and had them hold that wealth instead (in exchange for an IOU note or a title…
