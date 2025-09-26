2025-09-29 Monday

Chinese stocks are on fire this year, drawing big interest from foreign and domestic investors

The post Chinese stocks are on fire this year, drawing big interest from foreign and domestic investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Hou Yujie isn’t convincing customers to rent traditional Chinese clothing for photos at the country’s famous Forbidden City, she and her friends are checking stocks. Hou recently put 10% of her money in the market. In just a few days, she earned one month’s salary — and she’s thrilled.  “Interest rates for bank deposits are so low I don’t even want to bother,” Hou said at her shop outside the Beijing tourist site. “Stocks are a hot topic right now.” Chinese stocks, once deemed univestable by many, are luring both local and foreign investors impressed by recent returns. The Shanghai Composite hit a decade high earlier this month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is also up 30% in 2025, on pace for its biggest annual advance since 2017 — when it soared nearly 36%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Shanghai Composite since 2015 Government signals are encouraging investors to jump in.   “There is a change of policy intention because of the deflationary pressure is getting more and more prominent,” said Hao Hong, CIO at Lotus Asset Management. “The policymakers felt that they need to do something to refocus the government work on economic growth rather than minimize risk.” Chinese investors date the start of the rally, nicknamed the “9.24 performance,” to Sept. 24, 2024 — when the country’s central bank governor and other top financial chiefs held a rare coordinated press briefing, announcing measures to support the economy and the stock market. The authorities held a similar media briefing Monday, declaring China’s capital markets are expanding their “circle of friends” thanks to renewed interest by overseas investors. For the first time in four years, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management funds reopened positions this week in Alibaba, according to a daily trading report. The government is also trying to push…
Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock: Slides 4% as $1.1B Convertible Notes Offering Shakes Market

TLDR Cipher stock drops 4% after $1.1B convertible note offering announcement Cipher Mining’s $1.1B notes deal rattles investors, stock dips to $11.16 Stock slides as Cipher boosts note offering, sparking dilution concerns Cipher reveals $1.1B 0% convertible notes, stock sinks despite growth plans Investors flee as Cipher’s debt deal raises dilution and pressure on stock [...] The post Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock: Slides 4% as $1.1B Convertible Notes Offering Shakes Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Inflation in the Tokyo metropolitan area provides arguments against rate hikes – Commerzbank

The post Inflation in the Tokyo metropolitan area provides arguments against rate hikes – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The inflation figures for the Greater Tokyo Area, published this morning, came as a surprise across the board, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. Interest rate hike in December to be the last one “The overall rate and the rate excluding fresh food were three-tenths of a percentage point lower than expected, and the rate excluding energy and fresh food was even four-tenths lower. As inflation in the Greater Tokyo Area is usually a reliable indicator of inflation in Japan as a whole, it can be assumed that inflationary pressure across the country is also likely to be lower than originally thought.” “After many months of elevated inflation, it seems that inflationary pressure is slowly beginning to ease. Price pressure is mainly driven by food prices, partly due to poor rice harvests. This effect now seems to be slowly subsiding. Although Tokyo’s inflation remains above target, it is moving in the right direction.” “Following the Bank of Japan’s last meeting, the market began to anticipate an interest rate hike as early as next month. However, the figures are likely to make such a move difficult. We still expect an interest rate hike to 0.75% in December, but the inflation figures confirm our view that this will be the last one. Any market participant currently hoping for further interest rate hikes is likely to be disappointed in the coming weeks.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-inflation-in-the-tokyo-metropolitan-area-provides-arguments-against-rate-hikes-commerzbank-202509260951
Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why

The post Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has experienced a sharp price drop in recent days, but one well-followed crypto analyst remains undaunted. Popular chartist Egrag Crypto says Bitcoin is still in a bull market, even with the pullback. He believes what is happening now is only part of a larger repeating pattern that has played out since the end of 2022. According to him, this cycle is not over yet, and the market still has another strong upward move before an actual bear phase begins.  Bitcoin Holds Strong Above Key Levels Egrag Crypto explains that Bitcoin follows a clear pattern that has been in place since December 2022. First, the price surges upward, then it retests support, bounces back, corrects slightly, and makes a new local high.  Right now, the most critical level to watch is $103,000. As long as Bitcoin does not fall below that level, Egrag says there is no real danger. Instead, he expects one more big pump to arrive before the cycle tops out. His personal target for this move is between $150,000 and $175,000. In his view, this would mark the last push of the current bull run before the market flips to its next bear phase. Egrag stresses that corrections along the way are normal and should not cause panic. He believes traders often get caught up in short-term drops without realizing that they are only part of a larger trend. Looking at the bigger picture, it is clear that the Bitcoin bull market still has room to run.  Market Parallels With Gold Suggest Bull Run Is Intact Egrag Crypto also draws a strong comparison between Bitcoin and gold. He points out that many analysts once thought gold had peaked at a technical target of $3,500. Instead, the price continued to rise due to what he calls a short…
Onramp Launches Institutional Bitcoin Custody Platform With Global Multisig Security

The post Onramp Launches Institutional Bitcoin Custody Platform With Global Multisig Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onramp, a Bitcoin-only financial services company, recently launched an institutional-grade asset management offering, built on top of their multisignature, multi-institutional, multi-jurisdictional custody platform. Onramp is by all intents and purposes a 21st-century, full-reserve Bitcoin bank, leveraging Bitcoin’s unique and paradigm-shifting technology, in partnership with institutional custodians like BitGo, CoinCover, and Tetra Trust.  Founded in Texas in 2022 by Michael Tanguna, a former Google and Unchained Capital executive, Onramp looks to democratize institutional-grade custody, offering the full range of financial services to Bitcoiners of all sizes; Onramp offers IRAs, trusts, bitcoin-backed loans, inheritance planning, tax/advantaged accounts, and more.  Onramp operates globally (except for nations sanctioned by the U.S. like Venezuela and Iran), offering its services not just to institutions but to Bitcoin OGs and Bitcoiners with more than 10% of their portfolios in the emerging asset. Today, Onramp is a “profitable business that has billions of dollars in assets under custody,” with a lean team of over 25 people, according to Tanguna, who spoke with Bitcoin Magazine.  A Bitcoin Bank in Cypherspace Looking to take full advantage of the paradigm shift in financial security that Bitcoin unlocks, Onramp leverages Bitcoin’s smart contract tools, one of which is known as multisignature script (or multisig for short). These are a high-security, low-complexity set of programming tools native to the Bitcoin protocol that have wide ranges and use cases — from payment networks like the Lightning Network, to wealth protection greater than any single bank can offer. Historically there’s been only two fundamental forms of wealth custody: People either buried their gold in their own land, the modern equivalent of putting cash under the mattress, or they looked for a reputable bank with the most compelling trust-me-bro offer, and had them hold that wealth instead (in exchange for an IOU note or a title…
CoinStats Partners With Hexens To Detect Token Smart Contract Threats For Traders

The post CoinStats Partners With Hexens To Detect Token Smart Contract Threats For Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinStats Partners With Hexens To Detect Token Smart Contract Threats For Traders – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release CoinStats Partners with Hexens to Detect Token Smart Contract Threats For Traders Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinstats-partners-with-hexens-to-detect-token-smart-contract-threats-for-traders/
Here’s when Nvidia stock will reach $200, according to ChatGPT-5

The post Here’s when Nvidia stock will reach $200, according to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares slipped over 1% at market open on Friday, September 26, despite Barclays upgrading NVDA’s share price target from $200 to $240 just a day earlier. The weakness from investors in the market is largely due to growing concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) investments and the semiconductor industry leader’s planned $100 billion partnership with OpenAI. However, it’s worth noting that other chipmakers have also been under pressure. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), for example, fell more than 1%, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) dropped 0.7%. Accordingly, analysts like Mizuho’s Jordan Klein are calling the retreat a “modest reset and wake-up call” after sharp gains seen earlier this month. At press time, Nvidia was trading at $176.30, still up 0.33% over the past five days. NVDA 24-hour price. Source: Finbold When will Nvidia stock reach $200? To see when Nvidia can be expected to start recuperating and posting further gains, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest model ChatGPT-5 regarding potential dates when we might see NVDA shares trading at $200.  Based on the current price and the average projected levels for the next year aggregated on market analysis platform TipRanks, ChatGPT suggested the stock could plausibly hit $200 within the next 12 months.  NVDA price prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Asked to narrow the date range down, the AI estimated the most likely time we might see the $200 mark broken could be somewhere between March and June 2026. NVDA stock bottom line. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Elaborating on its projections, the AI model outlined a number of market conditions that would have to be met before the milestone comes within reach. Namely, to surpass the $200 mark, the company will need to sustain strong revenue growth, particularly from its AI and data center businesses, while maintaining healthy earnings…
Italy 5-y Bond Auction increased to 2.94% from previous 2.8%

The post Italy 5-y Bond Auction increased to 2.94% from previous 2.8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Grok Vision can now understand and explain anything you point the camera at

The post Grok Vision can now understand and explain anything you point the camera at appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at. According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, translates text, and even finds products and answers all your questions […]Just point your phone and ask…It’s incredibly good.” Grok-1.5 Vision (Grok-1.5V), unveiled by xAI this year, was able to “process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, graphs, screenshots, and photographs.”  Grok’s voice mode comes with camera access, letting users point their phone at something and ask, “What am I looking at?” Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything you point the camera at https://t.co/9IIpuhc32Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2025 The Vision feature on iOS allows the chatbot to analyze real-world objects, text, and environments through your device’s camera in real time. Users can scan anything—products, signs, documents—and Grok will break it down with context and info on the spot. Grok Vision comes amid new flaw discoveries This development comes after the launch of Grok 4 Fast, its “latest advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models.” According to the release seen by Cryptopolitan, the model features a two-million token context window and introduces a unified architecture that integrates reasoning and non-reasoning modes.  xAI reported that Grok 4 Fast was trained end-to-end with reinforcement learning to autonomously decide when to use external resources such as code execution or web browsing. The tech company said it could quickly go through links, look at videos on X, and put together pieces of information in real time.  In addition, last month, xAI officially rolled out Grok Imagine, xAI’s image and video generator, to all SuperGrok and…
Record Difficulty, Leaner Rewards—So What’s Fueling Bitcoin’s Hashrate Stampede?

The post Record Difficulty, Leaner Rewards—So What’s Fueling Bitcoin’s Hashrate Stampede? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s brute computational engine is flexing harder than ever, as the network packed on a staggering 111 exahash per second (EH/s) in just eight days—catapulting the hashrate to a jaw-dropping 1,107 EH/s. Whatever’s powering this beast, it’s pushing the network into uncharted territory. Behind the Hashrate Curtain: New Rigs Hint at a Mining Revolution Bitcoin’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/record-difficulty-leaner-rewards-so-whats-fueling-bitcoins-hashrate-stampede/
