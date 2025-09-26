Bursa MEXC
instant payments for AI agents
The post instant payments for AI agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare has announced NET Dollar, a stablecoin designed to enable instant payments between AI agents. The announcement is detailed in the official release. The goal is to facilitate the evolution of digital payments applied to microtransactions and pay‑per‑use models on an Internet scale, thanks to a more programmable and interoperable infrastructure, capable of integrating natively with machine‑to‑machine flows. According to public data released by Cloudflare on September 25, 2025, and reported by specialized publications, the announcement included references to 1:1 backing and the technical partnership with industry players. In practical analyses conducted on similar projects in 2025, we observed that microtransactions on L2 solutions show average fees in the range of 0.01–0.05 USD and finalization times frequently under 10 seconds; however, the official metrics for NET Dollar are yet to be published. What is Cloudflare’s NET Dollar and why it matters NET Dollar is designed as a stablecoin with 1:1 backing in USD, aimed at automating value exchanges between software and digital agents. An agent could, for example, acquire a dataset, settle the consumption of an API, or compensate a creator, eliminating friction in transactions, as confirmed in the recent Cloudflare announcement. In this context, payment automation becomes a native component of the application, not an external step. The innovation is particularly interesting because it integrates rapid settlement, micropayments, and cross-border operations, key elements to reduce coordination costs and latency in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by intelligent agents. That said, the reliability of the mechanism and the predictability of the fees remain central to support volumes on an Internet scale. How it works: architecture and expected flows Cloudflare frames NET Dollar as a tool to enable programmable payments on the internet. Agents will be able to send funds in real-time, automatically reacting to events such as price changes or consumption…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:28
SEC Approval of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion: A Game-Changer for XRP and XLM?
Explore the implications of the SEC’s approval of Hashdex Nasdaq's Crypto ETF expansion, with a particular focus on how it can potentially revolutionize the landscape for XRP and XLM digital currencies.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:24
Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
The post Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Massive expansion coming to crypto space Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently explained why DeFi and TradFi are not at odds and how tokenized real-world assets, on-chain credit and decentralized exchanges are creating financial products people actually want. The official X account of RippleX shared insights from the Ripple CTO, who spoke on the first ever episode of the Onchain Economy series. Schwartz highlighted that institutional DeFi is not a contradiction. This is as tech is coming for finance; with or without blockchain, the Ripple CTO added that this was bound to happen. He added that companies like Amazon and Uber need more financial services than the current system is able to provide them, and blockchain technologies are in the right place at the right time. This week, Ripple revealed the next phase of institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with a native lending protocol scheduled for release in XRPL version 3.0.0 later this year. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Ripple CTO David Schwartz, predicts that DeFi will eat TradFi’s lunch in the years ahead: “I do think that defi broadly speaking, meaning blockchain smart contracts and all the whole ecosystem that’s being built around it is going to take a huge bite out of tradfi over the next couple of years.” The big challenge, according to Schwartz, is that the blockchain space will have to produce the services that people want from the financial system. Schwartz predicts that the DeFi space, aided by institutional adoption, would provide benefits such as tokenized real world assets, and tokenized loan and real estate portfolios, which would produce the products and services that people want out of a financial system. Massive expansion coming to crypto space Schwartz says, in his opinion, there is not any tension between…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:21
China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons
The post China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons China’s Foreign Affairs Executive Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu has urged stronger global cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) to “ensure that AI remains under human control,” particularly emphasizing the need to prevent the development of lethal autonomous weapons. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on ‘AI and international peace and security,’ Ma underscored the Council’s role in “advancing global AI governance and managing non-traditional security risks,” according to a report by Turkish state-run news site Anadolu Agency. “The development of artificial intelligence must always aim to enhance the well-being of humanity,” said Ma. “It’s essential to ensure that AI remains under human control and prevents the emergence of lethal autonomous weapons that operate without human intervention.” He urged the international community to “jointly foster an open, inclusive, fair and non-discriminatory environment for technological development, and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism”—the latter comment likely aimed at the administration of United States President Donald Trump and his ‘American first’ policy. He went on to call for intensifying efforts to bridge what he called a “North-South AI divide.” Ma also highlighted the risks of AI being coopted by non-state actors, including “terrorist groups, extremist forces and transnational criminal networks.” He emphasized the need for a joint international response to this. To demonstrate China is leading by example in responsible AI, the Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs also pointed to the country’s 2021 release of its position paper on regulating military applications of AI, which referred to AI-related security governance as “a common challenge for mankind” and called for enhanced efforts to regulate military applications of AI. “As world peace and development are confronted with multifaceted challenges, countries should embrace a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:19
AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin
The post AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlphaTON, a Nasdaq-listed company engaged in Telegram’s ecosystem, has committed a notable $30 million to acquire Toncoin, an altcoin associated with blockchain technology developments. This move marks the commencement of AlphaTON’s newly crafted financial strategy aimed at expanding its digital asset holdings. Continue Reading:AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/alphaton-invests-heavily-in-toncoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:15
Winning In The Age Of Too Many Choices
The post Winning In The Age Of Too Many Choices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Black woman using chatbot shopping assistant. She is buying Christmas gifts online getty The holiday paradox The holiday season is supposed to be the most lucrative, feel-good period in retail. Yet for many consumers, it’s no longer synonymous with joy but with stress. What once felt like a festive treasure hunt for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones, has become a pressure cooker of too many choices, too many ads, and too little confidence. The first of two holiday shopping surveys Accenture is conducting puts data behind the sentiment. More than eight in ten consumers admit that when shopping for a gift, they’ve abandoned a holiday purchase entirely because the process felt too frustrating. Three quarters of consumers report feeling stressed about making the right holiday gift decision, while a similar number (73%) worry they’ll regret their choice later. Meanwhile, 82% feel overwhelmed by advertising and 77% struggle with too many options. Three-quarters say they worry they’ll regret their gift choices. Over 80 percent describe advertising as overwhelming, and nearly as many feel paralyzed by the sheer number of options. Stress, not celebration, is increasingly the emotion of the season — and it’s could harm sales and loyalty as a result. costing retailers dearly. The problem of too much choice Retailers have spent decades expanding product lines, multiplying channels, and personalizing experiences. Ironically, the very abundance designed to please shoppers now risks pushing them away. Choice has become complex, and complexity fuels hesitation. When customers walk away, it’s rarely because they don’t like what they see. It’s because they see too much. The paradox is clear: retailers that once won by offering more, will now win by helping customers navigate less. Acting as a curator and guide — filtering options, recommending with relevance, and removing noise — is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:05
Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals
The post Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects. Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts. The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:58
Solana’s $200 Rally Proves Early ICO Fortunes , BlockchainFX Presale at $0.025 Could Be the Next 100x Winner of 2025
That’s the situation with BlockchainFX ($BFX), already being called the top 100x presale crypto of 2025. At the same time, […] The post Solana’s $200 Rally Proves Early ICO Fortunes , BlockchainFX Presale at $0.025 Could Be the Next 100x Winner of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:45
Vanguard Reportedly Weighs Crypto ETFs In Potential Landmark Break From Its Anti-Bitcoin Stance
Vanguard Group, the $10 trillion asset manager, is reportedly weighing plans to let U.S. brokerage clients access cryptocurrency ETFs, according to a report published on Friday.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:41
SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements
U.S. regulators are probing potentially unusual stock trading activities that occurred before publicly listed digital asset treasury companies announced plans to buy crypto.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:37
