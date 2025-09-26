2025-09-29 Monday

Roy Cooper’s Record Confounds His Critique Of Rising Energy Costs

The post Roy Cooper’s Record Confounds His Critique Of Rising Energy Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Governor Roy Cooper (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images) Getty Images The road to a U.S. Senate majority in 2027 and 2028 runs through North Carolina, where the race to replace Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), which pits former Governor Roy Cooper (D) against former RNC chairman Michael Whatley (R), is likely to be the nation’s most expensive 2026 midterm contest. Roy Cooper underscored a theme of his campaign in a September 21 post on X, blaming dysfunction in Washington for a host of ills, among them “rising energy prices.” Roy Cooper, who has never lost an election, appears confident about his ability to convince voters that Republicans on Capitol Hill are responsible for rising gas prices and utility bills. The Cooper campaign’s effort to equate GOP policies with increasing energy costs, however, will be confounded by aspects of Cooper’s own record as governor, namely his expressed interest in regional cap-and-trade programs, both existing and proposed. In 2021, for example, then Governor Cooper registered his official support for a regional cap-and-trade program called the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI). TCI proponents lobbied legislators and other state officials for years, but the plan ultimately fell apart when it became clear that no more than three states were going to join the regional program. The way in which TCI would drive up gas prices was a key reason why TCI was rejected in 10 of the 13 northeastern and mid-Atlantic states targeted for adoption, mostly blue states where Democrats run state government. TCI proponents themselves conceded that the program would necessarily raise gas prices, with projections estimating that TCI would raise the price of gas more than 30 cents per gallon in member states. Despite the unpopularity of TCI, even in the blue states targeted for membership, Governor Cooper signed onto a letter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:41
Best Web3 Messaging Apps Compared

The post Best Web3 Messaging Apps Compared  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine messaging without handing over your phone number, email, or any other personal data. That’s the promise of privacy-first communication in the Web3 era: tools that keep you reachable, encrypted, and anonymous, without relying on identity gatekeepers. And the demand is real. By early 2025, there were more than 659 million crypto owners worldwide, about 12% of all internet users, with 2 million wallets connecting daily to dApps and 34.4 million people using mobile wallets each month. Even MetaMask alone counts 30 million monthly active users. As wallets become the gateway to finance, identity, and coordination, it’s only natural that messaging should follow the same principles of self-custody and anonymity.  But the landscape of messengers is fragmented: some prioritize convenience, others focus on encryption, and very few are designed with privacy in mind. The Signal vs Telegram debate has dominated crypto communities for years — each has strengths, but both carry trade-offs. And now, a new category of messaging apps is emerging to push the conversation forward.  Why Messaging Matters in Web3 Crypto users coordinate more than memes and price speculation. They manage DAOs, negotiate token launches, vote on governance proposals, and handle sensitive information that can move markets. In that sense, messaging has become a layer of the crypto stack, alongside wallets and exchanges. In that sense, messaging has become a layer of the crypto stack, alongside wallets and exchanges. The problem? Most mainstream apps were designed with Web2 assumptions: centralized servers, metadata collection, and accounts tied to real-world identifiers. Beyond structural issues, the real-world risks for crypto users are even higher. Research shows that over 60% of traders targeted on Telegram have lost funds to fraud, while large-scale studies found 28% of shared links on the platform were phishing attempts and 38% of shared files carried malware. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:36
Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

The post Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 26 September 2025 | 17:20 The final months of 2025 are shaping up to be pivotal for crypto. Analysts expect a wave of new U.S. rules, accelerating ETF inflows, and growing stablecoin usage to push digital assets into fresh territory – though monetary policy uncertainty still clouds the picture. U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined with the SEC’s approval of generic standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products, the changes are expected to expand institutional access and tighten links with traditional finance. Stablecoins could be another decisive force. The GENIUS Act, signed in July, lays the groundwork for regulated payment tokens, potentially boosting chains like Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and BNB. Analysts argue that clear rules will give stablecoin issuers and supporting networks a competitive edge. Bitcoin, Altcoins and Sector Themes ETF flows continue to reshape demand. River Financial estimates that funds are absorbing nearly 1,800 BTC per day, reinforcing expectations of a supply squeeze. Analysts believe another Bitcoin push higher could set off the familiar rotation into altcoins, with memecoins and DeFi apps often outperforming once BTC stabilizes. Beyond price action, sector trends matter. Revenue-generating DeFi protocols, real-world asset tokenization, and buyback-driven projects remain in focus after an active third quarter. Still, expectations for further U.S. rate cuts could be tempered if inflation lingers or the labor market stays resilient, a risk that some analysts warn could stall momentum. With treasuries, ETFs, and stablecoins each carving out bigger roles, Q4 could mark a shift from narrative-driven hype to structural adoption. Whether that translates into record highs will depend on the balance between policy tailwinds and macro headwinds. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:29
Italy 10-y Bond Auction up to 3.62% from previous 3.58%

The post Italy 10-y Bond Auction up to 3.62% from previous 3.58% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:17
AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin

The post AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlphaTON, a Nasdaq-listed company engaged in Telegram’s ecosystem, has committed a notable $30 million to acquire Toncoin, an altcoin associated with blockchain technology developments. This move marks the commencement of AlphaTON’s newly crafted financial strategy aimed at expanding its digital asset holdings. Continue Reading:AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/alphaton-invests-heavily-in-toncoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:15
Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature

The post Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 form for its spot Solana ETF, now named the Canary Marinade Solana ETF. The fund’s secondary objective is to earn yield for investors by staking its SOL holdings through a partnership with Marinade Finance. This filing is one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF, introducing new potential returns and unique risks. Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana SOL $194.9 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $106.22 B Vol. 24h: $11.20 B exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal. An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors. According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts. Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR HBAR $0.21 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $8.85 B Vol. 24h: $265.35 M and Litecoin LTC $102.8 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $7.85 B Vol. 24h: $538.86 M , is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian. A new model: integrating staking for yield The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose. This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards. To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:13
3 Low-Cap Coins To Outperform XRP And Solana

The post 3 Low-Cap Coins To Outperform XRP And Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP and Solana are still popular investment options, but something has shifted. XRP can’t stay above $3, even with all the rumors of a spot ETF being approved next month, and Solana’s on-chain buzz has definitely cooled from the frenzy of late 2024. Of course, these are still solid crypto projects with genuine use cases. But for traders seeking truly life-changing returns, XRP and SOL simply cannot compete with the upside offered by newer tokens. These smaller tokens don’t require billions in new money to double or triple; they just need the right catalyst. The risk is much higher, but the flip side is that modest capital inflows can trigger explosive price action when all the factors align. Right now, three low-cap projects are starting to make a name for themselves: Maxi Doge (MAXI), LayerZero (ZRO), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Let’s take a closer look at why they might be the best cryptos to buy today. 1. Maxi Doge (MAXI) Maxi Doge (MAXI) is one of the most interesting meme coins to be launched this year. The key difference here is that it features a mascot that no other meme coin has – a gym-bro “Doge” character who can’t stop chugging Red Bull. The presale numbers highlight how well MAXI is doing. Over $2.5 million has been raised so far, with several whale-sized investments flowing in recently. Right now, early investors can buy tokens for just $0.000259 each. But there’s more to MAXI than just a low presale price – the team’s planning to roll out weekly trading competitions with crypto prizes. And since Maxi Doge already has a live staking protocol (offering 133% yields), there are multiple ways to generate crypto income. Several well-known YouTubers have begun to back the project. For example, Borch Crypto – who has over 92,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:09
HYPE Token Shows Resilience as ETF Filing Signals Institutional Interest

The post HYPE Token Shows Resilience as ETF Filing Signals Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) token falls 25% this week, trading at $42.15. HYPE trading volume jumps 21%, showing strong investor activity. This week saw major events in the cryptocurrency market with Hyperliquid HYPE token. Although the price has dropped significantly, industry analysts have positive outlooks regarding the future performance trend of the digital asset. HYPE is currently trading at $42.15, which is a huge 25% drop in the last seven days of trading. Nevertheless, the volume of trading has increased by 21% in the intraday session, indicating that investors are still showing interest in the market despite the recent volatility. Crypto analyst Ardi is optimistic about the future of HYPE, pointing to historical trends that indicate a possibility of a recovery in the future. The analyst observed that all-time highs have always been corrected by 20% before the next rally. Ardi ignored the threat posed by competitors such as Aster to the market position of Hyperliquid as transient market noise, and not as a fundamental challenge. Bitwise Leads Institutional Push with SEC Filing Bitwise, an investment management firm, has filed a Form S-1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The suggested Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF would offer conventional investors direct access to HYPE tokens via regulated platforms. The ETF structure has novel in-kind creation and redemption, where shares can be directly exchanged for tokens. This is to minimize the cost of operation and enhance overall efficiency of both the institutional and retail players. Under existing generic listing criteria of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, SEC review procedures generally take up to 240 days. The filing is considered by industry observers to be a significant step towards HYPE becoming part of mainstream financial markets. VanEck is also said to be developing a rival Hyperliquid ETF with staking options and launches of European exchange-traded products. Industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:04
Will BlockDAG Hit $3 Soon? This Is Why Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode Can’t Keep Up with Its $410M+ Presale

The world of crypto in 2025 is being shaped less by hype and more by numbers and conviction. For investors scanning the horizon for the best crypto presales, three names stand out: Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), Pepenode (PEPENODE), and BlockDAG (BDAG).  Each project offers a radically different vision of the future. HYPER is carving a path [...] The post Will BlockDAG Hit $3 Soon? This Is Why Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode Can’t Keep Up with Its $410M+ Presale  appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 23:00
P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track

The post P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. P1Harmony “EX” Courtesy of FNC P1Harmony are always ready for a challenge. The K-pop sextet – comprising members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob – has just released their first all-English mini-album, EX. After one full studio album and eight EPs, EX feels very different from their previous sound, highlighting some alternative and punk styles. It could be because it’s all in English, which Keeho explains does make a difference sonically. “We’re so used to creating music that is performance heavy, and a lot of times we end up making music that we think about choreography first, then how it’s going to translate on stage and in performances,” Keeho says. “The great thing about American albums and their music industry in general is that it’s not really about the performance. It’s about the listening aspect. How do people react to this music sonically, not visually? When creating this album, we wanted to create something that resonated sonically with us and our fans. So it definitely has sounds that we’ve never done before.” Their sound almost has a very Panic at the Disco and The 1975 feel to it, which Keeho appreciates, saying they make music that tracks right away when people listen to it, without having it be live. “We wanted to create something that people would just want to listen to,” he explains. “If you heard it on the radio and were like, ‘Hey, what’s this song?’ [We want] something that’ll attract people sonically. That was the main base of what we wanted that would sound like.” P1Harmony “EX” Courtesy of FNC Continuing the tradition with each album, Keeho, Jiung, Intak, and Jongseob are credited as creative writers for several of the tracks. Keeho modestly shares that he didn’t write the songs as much as curate the different…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:47
