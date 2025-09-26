2025-09-29 Monday

MoonBull Presale Takes Flight – 24,540% ROI Potential Makes It the New Meme Coin to Watch as Shiba Inu and Popcat Rally

Discover MoonBull, the new meme coin with explosive presale growth, 95% APY staking, and built-in scarcity. See how it compares to Shiba Inu, Popcat, in today’s crypto market.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 22:45
Aster Reimburses Traders After Abnormal Price Surge in XPL

TLDR Aster reimburses traders after XPL glitch causes forced liquidations XPL surge glitch hits Aster; traders fully repaid in swift USDT refunds Aster resolves XPL price spike error, compensates all affected traders XPL token glitch triggers liquidations, Aster restores user confidence Aster repays losses after XPL price misfire during Plasma blockchain debut Aster has fully [...] The post Aster Reimburses Traders After Abnormal Price Surge in XPL appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 22:37
Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its new blockchain fund of funds

PANews reported on September 26th that Theta Capital Management is raising $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds, aiming to capitalize on early-stage blockchain investment opportunities amidst a period of sluggish venture capital investment in the sector. Prospectus indicate that the new fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to 10 to 15 venture capital firms focused on digital assets. The fund's target net internal rate of return (IRR) is 25%. A Theta spokesperson confirmed the details of the fundraising plan. Theta Capital Management currently manages approximately $1.2 billion. Theta's portfolio includes well-known cryptocurrency venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly.
PANews2025/09/26 22:30
After Cronos' stock price peaked after the Trump news, its market value evaporated by more than $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Cointelegraph, Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos Chain, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, has faced significant selling pressure since the Trump Media Group launched its CRO strategy last month. On August 26th, after the Trump Media Group announced the establishment of a $6.4 billion Cronos reserve, CRO prices immediately surged 40%. However, according to Coingecko data, the token's price has since continued to decline, nearly erasing all of these gains. On Thursday, CRO prices fell below $0.19, approaching pre-announcement levels. Since the peak of the Trump-fueled rally, Cronos' market capitalization has evaporated by over $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%, shrinking to $6.6 billion at press time. The token has fallen out of the top 30 crypto assets by market capitalization, currently ranking 33rd.
PANews2025/09/26 22:20
A certain smart money address added another $1.838 million of WBTC half an hour ago

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "smart money" who shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash and earned $5.16 million, added another $1.838 million in WBTC to their holdings half an hour ago. To date, they have spent a total of $11.66 million to establish a position of 106.09 WBTC, at a cost of $109,985.
PANews2025/09/26 22:13
Jupiter Exchange Surpasses Solana’s Network Revenue in 24-Hour

TLDR Jupiter Exchange leads Solana’s revenue, surpassing $500M in lending platform market size in 24 hours. Pump.fun earned $2.4M in 24 hours post-update but was outpaced by Jupiter’s growth. Solana’s app revenue reached $148M in August 2025, a 92% YoY increase. Jupiter’s lending platform launched in late August 2025, rapidly attracting substantial user activity. In [...] The post Jupiter Exchange Surpasses Solana’s Network Revenue in 24-Hour appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 22:10
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 141 new BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 5708.3

PANews reported on September 26 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, disclosed on the X platform that the company mined 141 new Bitcoins this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,708.3.
PANews2025/09/26 21:55
Crypto Treasuries at Risk of 50% Loss Due to PIPE Selling Pressure

Crypto treasury stocks face up to 50% losses as PIPE deal lock-ups expire, driving heavy selling pressure in the market.   Crypto treasury companies that have raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals may face major losses.  According to analytics platform CryptoQuant, these companies could see their stock prices fall by as […] The post Crypto Treasuries at Risk of 50% Loss Due to PIPE Selling Pressure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 21:50
Bloomberg: Bitcoin purchases by listed companies this month have fallen 76% from the early summer frenzy

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Bloomberg, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin purchases by listed digital asset treasuries plummeted from 64,000 in July to 12,600 in August, and have only purchased 15,500 so far in September. September's data represents a 76% drop from the frenzied buying in early summer. Over the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have both fallen by nearly 6%, indicating a period of concentrated market liquidation. Some digital asset treasury companies that raised funds through the "Private Investment Public Entity" (PIPE) model are experiencing share prices that are trading at discounts of up to 97% from their IPO prices. According to public data, digital asset treasury companies have raised over $44 billion this year. These institutions were once positioned by the market as long-term value investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with their core investment strategy focused on building demand for crypto assets through enterprise-level holdings. However, this demand support mechanism is facing challenges. It was previously reported that US regulators are investigating unusual trading in the shares of digital asset treasury companies.
PANews2025/09/26 21:49
The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit

The post The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If you’ve been in web3 for more than five minutes, you’ve either been scammed, almost been scammed, or one bad click away from joining the club. Never mind the big rug pulls that make headlines. Consider the usual stuff like fake MetaMask pop-ups, decentralized exchange swap links that look legit but aren’t, or random bridge pages Google happily shoves to the top of your search.  Summary Scams are exploding — crypto fraud hit at least $9.9B in 2024, with increasingly sophisticated phishing and fake DeFi sites eroding even expert users’ trust. Security is treated as optional — despite available tools, phishing protection isn’t built into core infrastructure, leaving adoption stalled by safety concerns. Quantum risk looms — by 2030, systems must adopt post-quantum cryptography; without it, combined with phishing, web3 faces a credibility crisis. Urgency for industry action — security must be prioritized like scaling or DeFi yields, or else future billion-dollar hacks will force fixes too late. In 2024, crypto scams generated at least $9.9 billion in illicit revenue, with Chainalysis warning the total could hit a record $12.4 billion as more data comes in. Fraud in the sector is getting sharper, with scammers using more convincing phishing sites, fake decentralized finance platforms, and social engineering tactics. The sophistication makes detection harder and losses larger, eroding user trust. Even experienced traders are getting caught. And yet, the broader crypto community often chalks this up to the cost of doing business, which is insane. Imagine if every time you logged in to online banking, there was a one-in-ten chance it was a fake site. People would riot. In web3, however, there’s a shrug; people tweet “stay safe,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:49
