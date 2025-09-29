Bursa MEXC
Can AVAX Reach $250 or Will Lyno AI Steal the Spotlight?
The post Can AVAX Reach $250 or Will Lyno AI Steal the Spotlight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ability of Avalanche to position itself at 250 dollars by 2030 has seen a lot of investors being drawn towards the company. In the meantime, a newcomer Lyno AI is arising and has an AI-based arbitrage product that has the potential to shift the balance of blockchain trading dynamics. Avalanche’s $250 Target by 2030 Faces Lyno AI’s 25000% Surge—794K Tokens Sold: Will You Catch the Next Crypto Giant? The current presale phase is the Early Bird phase of Lyno AI starting at 0.050 per token and the second phase is 0.055. So far, 794,580 tokens have been sold and raised 39,729 out of a potential 0.100 final. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI offers to execute arbitrage with high levels of security, speed and efficiency through autonomous AI algorithms scanning over 15 blockchains. Its service provides real-time market intelligence, cross-chain trading, and community governance through the holders of the token, which is called LYNO. Those who purchase in multibles of more than $100 get special access to a giveaway where they have a chance to win 10,000 tokens among 100,000 tokens to get great incentives to participate early. Lyno AI’s $0.05 Presale Sparks Frenzy—$100+ Unlocks 100K Giveaway: Can You Miss 25000% Returns Before $0.055 Strikes? Avalanche is looking forward to the 9000 upgrade that will reduce transaction charges by half in December 2025. It is after a large RWA token unlock of 320M in September 2025, which will push the total value locked (TVL) of Avalanche to $4.6 billion. Regardless of these strong foundations, the autonomous arbitrage of Lyno AI identifies an inefficient market through a 1.5% AVAX-ETH price on Arbitrum and makes actual profits to retail traders. The real cross-chain strategy and the artificial intelligence-based implementation make Lyno a powerful new player among the old-fashioned leaders, including AVAX.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 16:36
Famous Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Confesses XRP! “I Was Wrong! Because…”
The post Famous Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Confesses XRP! “I Was Wrong! Because…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who stands out with his support for cryptocurrencies, made important statements about XRP, which is always on the market’s agenda. Speaking to podcast host Kyle Chasse, Mike Novogratz admitted that his thoughts on Ripple (XRP) were wrong and he was wrong. I Was Wrong About XRP! Renowned CEO Mike Novogratz admitted that he misjudged XRP’s survival and praised Ripple’s strength and community support. At this point, Novogrtaz said he believes XRP will not be able to weather the legal storm it experienced with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020. However, Novogratz stated that this idea was wrong and that XRP had proven its strength and durability. Stating that XRP’s power is backed by its loyal army, the famous CEO said that the community helped XRP recover. Novogratz praised Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and attorney John Deaton for their frontline leadership, noting that the XRP case is more than just a legal battle and proves how a loyal community can protect a crypto project. “XRP has one of the strongest communities that currently exist. “In this respect, it’s similar to Bitcoin. The XRP example shows how crypto projects can weather tough times when their backers are strongly supportive of them.” Admitting that XRP has been one of the best-performing altcoins since November 2024, with the end of the Ripple SEC cases, Novogratz commented, “Who could have predicted this?” XRP has become one of the best-performing altcoins, with a 47.4% increase since November 2024. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/famous-bitcoin-bull-mike-novogratz-confesses-xrp-i-was-wrong-because/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 16:23
Qatar National Bank utilizes JPMorgan blockchain for USD payments
The post Qatar National Bank utilizes JPMorgan blockchain for USD payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank has recently adopted JP Morgan’s Kinexys blockchain technology to process its USD payments, providing faster transactions and around-the-clock services for fiat currency. Summary Qatar National Bank has become the first bank in Qatar to adopt JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to process USD payments on-chain. The move expands on QNB’s broader Web3 strategy, which includes launching a tokenized money market fund and piloting Ripple’s cross-border remittance network. On Sept. 29., one of the largest financial groups in the Middle East, Qatar National Bank Group recently switched to using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for completing U.S. dollar corporate payments. The Doha-based bank can now process U.S.-dollar based payments for business clients at a faster rate than ever before. With this integration, QNB becomes the first bank in Qatar to start using JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system to facilitate settlements of their corporate flows and automating on-demand multi-currency cross-border payments. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, said that the blockchain helps the bank establish a USD payments system that provides clients with a 24/7 service window. This is a major advancement when compared to other traditional banks that mostly process fiat currency transactions on weekdays and clients have to wait days for funds to reach their beneficiary. “We can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes,” Moris said to Bloomberg. “It’s a treasurer’s dream.” JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system was established in 2019 and currently handles around $3 billion worth of transactions on a daily basis. QNB Group began partnering with the blockchain unit as early as March 2025. At the moment, the blockchain hosts eight major financial institutions from the Middle East and North African region, which includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:57
Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism
The post Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s resurgence to $112,350 has caught the attention of the crypto community, marking a notable recovery in a short span of four days. This milestone comes after a recent 13% decline, pushing the price below the $109,000 mark last week, and has restored confidence among investors, fueling hopes for continued upward movement. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-climbs-amidst-market-optimism
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 15:50
Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters
On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/29 15:33
XRP Stuns Galaxy CEO: Novogratz Makes The Bull Case He Once Dismissed
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz used a weekend appearance on Kyle Chassé’s podcast to make an unexpected—if nuanced—bull case for XRP, arguing that the asset’s value today is anchored less in on-chain activity than in an unusually durable, identity-forming community that has survived lawsuits, bear markets and cycles of derision from rivals. “XRP has one […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/29 15:30
Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aster-token-distribution-clarification/
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:00
Iedereen kan nu nieuwe spot pairs aanmaken op Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid heeft vandaag een nieuwe stap gezet richting volledige decentralisatie van zijn marktplaats. De populaire DEX heeft namelijk de functie voor permissionless spot quote assets live gezet op mainnet. Dat betekent dat iedereen vanaf nu een asset kan instellen als quote asset, zolang die voldoet aan de onchain vereisten uit... Het bericht Iedereen kan nu nieuwe spot pairs aanmaken op Hyperliquid verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:35
U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Potential Impact on Digital Assets
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-digital-assets-impact/
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:29
Hypurr Collection Sparks NFT Excitement
Hyperliquid has made waves in the NFT marketplace with the unveiling of its Hypurr collection on the HyperEVM mainnet. This new series consists of 4,600 unique items, and the initial demand has been remarkable, with the base price of the collection soaring to $68,900.Continue Reading:Hypurr Collection Sparks NFT Excitement
Coinstats
2025/09/29 14:23
