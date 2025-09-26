P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track

P1Harmony "EX" Courtesy of FNC P1Harmony are always ready for a challenge. The K-pop sextet – comprising members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob – has just released their first all-English mini-album, EX. After one full studio album and eight EPs, EX feels very different from their previous sound, highlighting some alternative and punk styles. It could be because it's all in English, which Keeho explains does make a difference sonically. "We're so used to creating music that is performance heavy, and a lot of times we end up making music that we think about choreography first, then how it's going to translate on stage and in performances," Keeho says. "The great thing about American albums and their music industry in general is that it's not really about the performance. It's about the listening aspect. How do people react to this music sonically, not visually? When creating this album, we wanted to create something that resonated sonically with us and our fans. So it definitely has sounds that we've never done before." Their sound almost has a very Panic at the Disco and The 1975 feel to it, which Keeho appreciates, saying they make music that tracks right away when people listen to it, without having it be live. "We wanted to create something that people would just want to listen to," he explains. "If you heard it on the radio and were like, 'Hey, what's this song?' [We want] something that'll attract people sonically. That was the main base of what we wanted that would sound like." P1Harmony "EX" Courtesy of FNC Continuing the tradition with each album, Keeho, Jiung, Intak, and Jongseob are credited as creative writers for several of the tracks. Keeho modestly shares that he didn't write the songs as much as curate the different…