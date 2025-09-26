Bursa MEXC
SWIFT developing stablecoin-like token and onchain messaging with Linea
The post SWIFT developing stablecoin-like token and onchain messaging with Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SWIFT is working with Linea on onchain messaging capabilities, marking a move toward deeper blockchain integration in global finance. The initiative aims to connect traditional banking with blockchain technology through secure, distributed ledgers. SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is testing onchain messaging in collaboration with Linea, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain platform, and is also working on an interbank settlement token, according to The Big Whale. The partnership represents a significant shift toward blockchain integration for the interbank network. The development focuses on creating secure blockchain transaction systems that bridge traditional banking with distributed ledgers. Linea is an Ethereum Layer 2 built on zk-rollup technology, designed to deliver faster, lower-cost, and more scalable transactions while inheriting Ethereum’s security. Its native token, LINEA, supports ecosystem incentives and rewards ETH stakers bridged onto the network. SWIFT’s onchain messaging experiment aims to support blockchain-based payment settlement beyond traditional messaging functions, emphasizing the distinction between digital cash transfers and comprehensive onchain activities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/swift-linea-stablecoin-onchain-messaging/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:34
Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
Dubai, UAE, 26th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:30
SEC Approval of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion: A Game-Changer for XRP and XLM?
Explore the implications of the SEC’s approval of Hashdex Nasdaq's Crypto ETF expansion, with a particular focus on how it can potentially revolutionize the landscape for XRP and XLM digital currencies.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:24
Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
The post Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Massive expansion coming to crypto space Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently explained why DeFi and TradFi are not at odds and how tokenized real-world assets, on-chain credit and decentralized exchanges are creating financial products people actually want. The official X account of RippleX shared insights from the Ripple CTO, who spoke on the first ever episode of the Onchain Economy series. Schwartz highlighted that institutional DeFi is not a contradiction. This is as tech is coming for finance; with or without blockchain, the Ripple CTO added that this was bound to happen. He added that companies like Amazon and Uber need more financial services than the current system is able to provide them, and blockchain technologies are in the right place at the right time. This week, Ripple revealed the next phase of institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with a native lending protocol scheduled for release in XRPL version 3.0.0 later this year. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Ripple CTO David Schwartz, predicts that DeFi will eat TradFi’s lunch in the years ahead: “I do think that defi broadly speaking, meaning blockchain smart contracts and all the whole ecosystem that’s being built around it is going to take a huge bite out of tradfi over the next couple of years.” The big challenge, according to Schwartz, is that the blockchain space will have to produce the services that people want from the financial system. Schwartz predicts that the DeFi space, aided by institutional adoption, would provide benefits such as tokenized real world assets, and tokenized loan and real estate portfolios, which would produce the products and services that people want out of a financial system. Massive expansion coming to crypto space Schwartz says, in his opinion, there is not any tension between…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:21
3M Mobile Miners, $410M+ Raised, & Entry at Just $0.0016: Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now!
Discover the tech behind BlockDAG's $410M+ success. Learn why it’s the best crypto presale to buy now with 2900% ROI delivered and current entry at just $0.0016.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:00
Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals
The post Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects. Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts. The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:58
Vanguard Reportedly Weighs Crypto ETFs In Potential Landmark Break From Its Anti-Bitcoin Stance
Vanguard Group, the $10 trillion asset manager, is reportedly weighing plans to let U.S. brokerage clients access cryptocurrency ETFs, according to a report published on Friday.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:41
BREAKING: SWIFT Allegedly Chooses This Altcoin for Its Own Stablecoin and App
According to breaking news, SWIFT is working on stablecoin and “on-chain messaging” using Linea (LINEA). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: SWIFT Allegedly Chooses This Altcoin for Its Own Stablecoin and App
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:41
SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements
U.S. regulators are probing potentially unusual stock trading activities that occurred before publicly listed digital asset treasury companies announced plans to buy crypto.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:37
Private Stablecoin: Cash-like Privacy and Integrated AML Controls
Cash-like privacy and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations can coexist in a private stablecoin built on ZK-proof.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 20:54
