Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop
Pi community commentator Dr. Altcoin urged the Pi Core Team to end the “GCV debate,” as Pi coin price faces strong selling pressure. The post Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 23:45
VanEck has submitted an updated version of its S-1 filing for its Solana spot ETF.
PANews reported on September 26 that according to the official website of the US SEC, VanEck has submitted an updated version of its spot Solana ETF S-1 application document.
PANews
2025/09/26 23:44
The Big Whale Co-founder: SWIFT interbank token project is still under review, and stablecoins are temporarily in the "consideration stage"
PANews reported on September 26 that Raphaël Bloch, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Big Whale, published an article on the X platform to explain the previous news that "SWIFT is developing stablecoins and on-chain messaging functions based on Linea." He said that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has selected Linea to test its on-chain messaging model. At this stage, about a dozen banks are participating, but the stablecoin is only "under consideration" and the interbank token project is still under review.
PANews
2025/09/26 23:39
IOTA Expands TWIN Initiative With Focus on Customs, Taxes, and Trade Digitization
IOTA’s TWIN Foundation conducted a pilot in Kenya, in collaboration with government agencies, to improve tax collection, reduce errors, and increase supply chain transparency. Powered by IOTA’s Tangle, TWIN offers cost reductions of up to 80%, faster data sharing, and enhanced inclusion. The IOTA Foundation is expanding its TWIN initiative in digitizing the supply chain [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/26 23:21
Spheron Network Joins Meganet to Drive Decentralized AI Economy
The partnership focuses on merging the decentralized bandwidth-sharing model of Meganet with the compute and GPU infrastructure of Spheron Network.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:15
Ripple Taps Ondo to Bring Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to the XRP Ledger, Opening a New Chapter for DeFi
Ripple partners with Ondo to introduce tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRP Ledger, expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and enhancing real-world asset integration.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 22:56
$10 Trillion Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Clients
Key HighlightsVanguard plans to allow select third-party crypto ETFs for brokerage clientsThe move marks a significant policy shift after years of crypto cautionClient demand and regulatory clarity drive Vanguard’s changing strategyVanguard’s Strategic Shift Opens Door to Crypto ETFsVanguard, the investment giant managing over $10 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency ETFs, signaling a major shift from its traditionally cautious position. According to a report by Crypto In America citing an anonymous source, Vanguard has started external consultations in response to growing client interest in digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. Unlike firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard does not currently plan to launch its own crypto products but is considering offering selected third-party crypto ETFs.Until now, Vanguard had avoided direct participation in the crypto market, maintaining a more reserved approach than competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. However, evolving market dynamics since 2024 have prompted a more methodical reassessment. The company has yet to set a timeline or finalize the list of ETFs it will offer, but this move aligns with broader industry trends as regulators streamline crypto ETF approvals and alternatives gain popularity.A Look BackIn August 2024, Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji firmly announced the firm would not launch crypto ETFs, emphasizing regulatory caution and the asset class's volatility. The current exploration to provide access to third-party crypto ETFs reflects both client demand and an adapted risk mindset in this maturing market.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:45
What really drives altcoin seasons? A closer look
Key factors, such as Bitcoin dominance, liquidity shifts, market cycles and investor sentiment, drive altcoin season. Altcoin season, often called “altseason,” occurs when a significant portion of altcoins, cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, experience rapid price increases that outpace Bitcoin’s performance.This period is characterized by a shift of investor capital from Bitcoin (BTC) into assets such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and even smaller tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Pudgy Penguins (PENGU).Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:45
Oktober is historisch de sterkste maand voor BTC: cijfers liegen niet
Oktober lijkt voor Bitcoin een maand te zijn waar investeerders vaak hun voordeel mee doen. Uit gegevens van de afgelopen zestien jaar blijkt dat deze maand opvallend vaak in het groen eindigt voor de cryptomarkt. Wie op 1 oktober $100 in Bitcoin stopte, had in twaalf van die jaren eind... Het bericht Oktober is historisch de sterkste maand voor BTC: cijfers liegen niet verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:38
Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap after the rally linked to TMTG
The August 26 announcement of the "CRO Strategy" by Trump Media Group triggered an initial 40% surge in the price of CRO.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 22:31
