Ethereum Drives $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Analysts Eye ‘Buy the Dip’ Opportunity
Ethereum leads the crypto market with $1.99M in trading volume, outperforming other assets in the latest market shift. The crypto market saw another wave of liquidations, crossing $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) once again led the market, contributing $409 million in liquidations. The sell-off sent ETH prices below $3,850, wiping […] The post Ethereum Drives $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Analysts Eye ‘Buy the Dip’ Opportunity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$849 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 26th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $849 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million in long positions and $714 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $212 million, and for ETH, $278 million.
PANews
2025/09/26 23:30
Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams
The post Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes. These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Tactics used in pig butchering Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real. A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:26
Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives
The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:12
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels
Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:03
Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises 60 million gas limit boost
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises 60 million gas limit boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s developers have approved a plan to lift the network’s gas limit to 60 million during the impending Fusaka upgrade. On Sept. 25, Ethereum Foundation contributor Tim Beiko confirmed that the decision was reached during the All Core Devs Execution (ACDE) #221 call. He also revealed that Fusaka’s testnet activations will begin in October, with a mainnet release expected soon after. Notably, the developers had previously tentatively scheduled the update for December. Meanwhile, these decisions signal a coordinated attempt to boost the volume of transactions processed in each block as demand for block space grows. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim described the timing as “an impressive lift,” noting that developers expect Fusaka to deliver a 33% boost in Layer-1 performance alongside a 133% increase in Layer-2 capacity before the end of the year. Gas limit increase The impending gas limit increase is not Ethereum’s first revision of the year. The threshold climbed to roughly 36 million units in February, then to 45 million in July. So, Fusaka’s proposed 60 million limit would mark the third increase in 2025, underlining how scaling remains central to the project’s roadmap. Gas on Ethereum measures the computational power needed to execute on-chain actions, such as sending tokens, swapping assets, or deploying contracts. According to Everstake, a leading staking provider, higher gas limits enable “more transactions per block, higher throughput, and better efficiency” across both Layer-1 and Layer-2 systems. It added that once a majority of validators, at least 50%, signal approval, the new cap will be activated automatically under Ethereum’s consensus rules. Already, data from Gaslimits shows that 17% of the blockchain network validators support increasing the limit to 60 million. However, any potential adjustment isn’t without controversy. Some community members, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have long supported gradual increases to ease…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:01
Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential
While Ethereum is surfing the shifting tides of the market, investors are scouring for new DeFi tokens with the potential for explosive expansion. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is such a coin. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its presale. The presale is 50% sold out in stage 6, which is creating huge interest. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 23:00
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot
U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 22:57
Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs
TLDR Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low, indicating growing market exhaustion. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, signaling potential cycle peaks. The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) at 1.01 suggests renewed downside pressure for Bitcoin. The [...] The post Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 22:56
Market News: SWIFT is developing stablecoins and "on-chain messaging" based on the Linea network
PANews reported on September 26 that according to AggrNews, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is developing stablecoins and "on-chain messaging" functions based on the Linea network.
PANews
2025/09/26 22:49
