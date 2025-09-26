2025-09-29 Monday

Did Luke Dashjr really plan a Bitcoin hard fork?

Leaked text messages about Knots leader Luke Dashjr's alleged plan for a Bitcoin hard fork sparked a media frenzy within the Bitcoin community late yesterday afternoon. Tech outlet TheRage reported that Dashjr would consider temporarily hardforking the blockchain, if necessary, to protect node operators from CSAM that might be easier to relay around the Bitcoin network after Core version 30 (v30) changes mempool defaults. However, Dashjr, who runs Knots, an offshoot of the world's dominant Bitcoin node software, Bitcoin Core, has vehemently denied these claims. Reactions to Dashjr's alleged plan were immediate. However, despite TheRage's reporting, it wasn't independently clear whether Dashjr actually advocates for any hard fork at all. Shortly before TheRage's article, Dashjr commented on the possibility of a hard fork in typically ambiguous terms. "If we have community support, no fork is necessary. If we don't, no fork is possible," he posted. Senior Bitcoin developer Adam Back responded to the article, claiming he'd "heard unrelated from several contacts that OCEAN, the mining pool founded by Dashjr, was contacting pools with legal theories to try push their corporate counsel into moderating content. "That connects with and looks much worse in context of leaked, Luke Dashjr instant messages in this article." After TheRage's story, Dashjr claimed that Back's quote-tweet was "parroting more lies again." He's previously claimed that Back was "blatantly lying through his teeth at this point" and has repeatedly claimed Back lies about him. Dashjr also called someone else a liar who claimed he was considering a hard fork to retroactively remove data from the Bitcoin blockchain. 'There is no hard fork' Dashjr repeatedly called the overall intent of TheRage's article false. "There is no hardfork," he stated simply. In response to a question from a Knots user about whether the article was "real," he responded, "No,…
Boost Your Trading with These Powerful MT4 Tips and Tricks

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) has been the most popular trading platform among forex traders globally for quite some time now. It's fast, lightweight, and has all the basic tools necessary for both newbies and experienced pros. However, to unlock the full potential of the platform, there's more to it than meets the eye. Getting to the inner workings of MT4 can truly make a difference in how much success you see from it. Mastering Chart Customization First impressions matter, and the same is true for your trading platform. A simple way to boost performance on MT4 is by customizing charts. Tidy up, clutter-free charts facilitate price concentration. Personalize the color scheme and gridlines, and remove the indicators you don't require. Resave the design you like in the form of a template; it will be there in every new chart opening. You can even set up many timeframes in this way in order to spot the trends and patterns more easily. You can have a 15-minute chart for entry, say, and still have the one-hour or daily chart for bigger trends. MT4 allows the user to have as many chart windows open as they wish and organize them in a way suited to their style. Use Hotkeys to Speed Up Execution Speed is essential in trading and especially in volatile situations. MT4 has extensive keyboard shortcuts that can drastically increase the speed of placing, editing, and closing trades. With user-definable hotkeys, one can open the order form, switch between charts, or even activate the drawing tools. That also without reaching for the mouse. Take a few minutes learning the shortcuts most relevant to your trading schedule by heart. The minutes it will save you accumulate when addressing news or technical situations where speed is critical. Take Advantage of One-Click Trading If you're…
CDC webpages on sexual, gender identity, health equity removed

A sign for the CDC sits outside of their facility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal campus in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 30, 2025. Megan Varner | Reuters More than a dozen pages on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website related to sexual and gender identity, health equity, and other topics have been taken down, CNBC has learned.  The CDC received a directive from the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the agency, to remove certain webpages by the end of the day Sept. 19, according to an internal CDC email viewed by CNBC, which was sent that day to some employees whose work is related to the pages. The pages include one about sexually transmitted infections and gay men, another about healthy equity for people with disabilities, and additional fact sheets on asexuality and bisexuality. Some health equity advocates say removing such resources could create gaps in access to critical health information, especially for marginalized groups, and undermine efforts to promote equitable care. The removal of "critical materials from trusted government resources endangers the health of patients and the public," a spokesperson for the LBGT PA Caucus, a nonprofit promoting LGBTQ+ health-care equity, said in a statement. "Stripping away resources on gender identity does not erase the need, it only erodes trust, creates confusion, and places patients at greater risk," the spokesperson said. "Clinicians and the communities they serve rely on accessible, accurate, and inclusive guidance to deliver safe and effective care." The email did not provide details on why HHS directed the CDC to remove the pages or why it targeted certain topics. But the topics of some of the resources taken down are longtime targets of the Trump administration, which has issued a series of executive actions that limit transgender and…
SHOOK’s 2025 Top Advisor Summit To Feature Mark Cuban And Robert F. Smith, Convening America’s Top Wealth Advisors

The Ninth Annual Event Will Bring Together America's Most Distinguished Wealth Advisors and Industry Leaders in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025 Forbes | SHOOK Top Advisor Summit 2025 Forbes NEW YORK, NY – September 25, 2025 – Forbes today announced the ninth annual Forbes|SHOOK Top Advisor Summit, a gathering of America's top wealth advisors and industry leaders. The exclusive event, which takes place in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025, will feature the America's top financial advisors, investment thought leaders and industry game-changers, and provide a forum for elite professionals to discuss the industry's top trends, best practices and financial strategies. The Summit will convene over 1,000 of America's top wealth advisors who oversee nearly $2 trillion in cumulative assets. These advisors appeared in Forbes' April ranking of its 2025 Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, compiled by SHOOK Research. This year's summit brings top-tier speakers, including Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies, Robert F. Smith Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton and more. Speakers include: Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners John P. Abizaid, Principal Partner, JPA Partners & Senior Advisor, Lazard's Geopolitical Advisory Group Emily Roland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife John Hancock Investments Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income & Head of Global Allocation Investments, BlackRock Cliff Asness, Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, AQR Capital Management Ashmi Mehrotra, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Global Co-Head of the Private Equity, JP Morgan Asset Management Daniel Ivascyn, Group Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO Alisa Amarosa Wood, Partner & Co-CEO, KKR Private Equity Conglomerate Vern Perry, Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners Jenny Johnson,…
Eric Trump’s Bold Vision To Revolutionize The U.S. Dollar

Stablecoins: Eric Trump's Bold Vision To Revolutionize The U.S. Dollar Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins: Eric Trump's Bold Vision to Revolutionize the U.S. Dollar Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-save-us-dollar/
Best Crypto to Buy as Ukraine Users Bought Almost $1B Bitcoin in a Year

Since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has turned to cryptocurrency as a financial lifeline. Crypto has helped citizens bypass disrupted banking systems and enabled rapid global fundraising for wartime needs. Ukraine's growing crypto adoption is a case study on how digital assets can come to the rescue when traditional systems break down. Read on for how this adoption surge affects the best cryptos to buy right now. Ukraine and Nigeria Become Heavy Crypto Users Ukraine and Nigeria have made the list of top ten crypto adopters worldwide, with Turkiye close behind. While these three economies have been witnessing a rapid increase in crypto transaction volumes, the nature of activity varies by the region, according to a recent report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Ukraine's adoption is mostly driven by institutional transfers ranging from $1-10M and professional transfers ranging from $10K–1M. Although crypto use is becoming more popular and, indeed, essential, Ukraine has yet to bring cryptocurrencies under the purview of the law, as attempts in 2022 were delayed by the war. The government is taking active initiatives to promote crypto investments and set clear taxation rules, with Ukraine's unicameral legislature recently approving the draft bill "On Virtual Asset Markets" on its first reading. In Nigeria, growth is primarily fueled by smaller-denomination retail and professional-sized transactions, with 13% of transactions falling under $1K. Turkey's crypto economy, on the other hand, is heavily centered on stablecoins, with trading volume reaching 4% of its GDP. As the SEC Chairman Paul Atkins noted in a recent keynote address, 'an invasion of armies can be resisted, but not an idea whose time has come. And today, we must admit that: crypto's time has come'. Despite the market slump, global trends clearly point to an optimistic future for cryptocurrencies. For serious investors, the recent…
Avalanche (AVAX) Slides 7.1%, Leading Index Lower

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3816.51, down 1% (-38.03) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. None of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: ETH (-0.2%) and ICP (-0.3%). Laggards: AVAX (-7.1%) and NEAR (-6.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/26/coindesk-20-performance-update-avalanche-avax-slides-7-1-leading-index-lower
Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING

Gold edged closer to previous record highs yesterday, while silver prices broke above $45/oz (the highest since May 2011), ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Demand rises for safe haven assets "The rally was driven by the broad weakness across financial markets amid growing geopolitical concerns and the outlook for the economy. Traders are also closely watching Friday's release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. A tame inflation reading could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts and would further support the precious metals complex." "Gold has gained almost 43% so far this year, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, inflows into ETF holdings and geopolitical tensions. Total known Gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 12.8moz this year to stand at 96.2moz as of yesterday (the highest since October 2022) amid rising demand for safe haven assets." Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-continues-to-attract-investment-flows-ing-202509260954
Odds of Bitcoin dropping below $100K by 2026 spike to 60%

The probability that Bitcoin (BTC) will fall below $100,000 before the start of 2026 has surged on crypto prediction platform Polymarket, reflecting growing bearish sentiment after a turbulent week for digital assets. The market, which poses the question"Will Bitcoin dip below $100k before 2026?", has seen odds spike from 47% on September 25 to 60% at the time of publication.  Bitcoin betting odds for end of 2026. Source: Polymarket Earlier this week, when Bitcoin traded above $117,000, the same contract carried just a 44% chance, with confidence eroding just as quickly as price momentum fades. BTC price analysis Bitcoin now trades at $108,950, down more than 2% on the day and over 6% on the week. A red week in a move reflects broader weakness across the crypto market, which has suffered nearly $150 billion in market cap losses in the last 24 hours amid a wave of liquidations and risk-off flows. Polymarket data shows that the total betting volume on the December 31, 2025, contract has climbed to $1.39 million, suggesting a surge of interest in hedging or speculating on the possibility of a deeper correction. While prediction markets are not definitive forecasts, they provide a useful gauge of investor psychology. The rising odds point to mounting concerns that Bitcoin may struggle to hold support levels as macro pressures build and liquidity tightens. Still, with three months left in 2025, the market remains divided, and sharp reversals in sentiment have been a hallmark of the Bitcoin cycle especially in 'Uptober.' Source: https://finbold.com/odds-of-bitcoin-dropping-below-100k-by-2026-spike-to-60/
The SEC Approves The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities For Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And XLM

The SEC Approves The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities For Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And XLM – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home
