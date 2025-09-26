Bursa MEXC
Trump’s $1 million gold card creates buzz among wealthy investors
President Donald Trump's decision to cut the cost of his new Gold Card program has sparked major interest from rich families around the world who want fast access to U.S. residency. Trump signed papers last week to officially start the Gold Card program, which now costs $1 million instead of the original $5 million price he announced in February. The card promises to give buyers residency much faster than the usual methods. The price drop has made the Gold Card one of the cheapest ways for wealthy people to get into America compared to similar programs in other countries. Singapore charges nearly $8 million for its investment visa program, while New Zealand asks for just under $3 million. Even small Samoa requires $1.4 million. Reaz Jafri, who works at the law firm Withers, thinks the new price might be too low. "You get access to the U.S. education system, health care system, banking system, and financial markets, all for $1 million," he said as quoted in a CNBC report. Rich families are already showing strong interest in the program.Jafri spoke at a conference in Singapore this week where three families approached him right away about buying Gold Cards. Two families were from China and one from India. He believes his office will work on hundreds of cases once the program begins operating. According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, officials plan to give out 80,000 Gold Cards. Along with a future Platinum Card and new H-1B visa fees that jumped to $100,000, these programs should bring in $100 billion for the federal government. Gold Card still faces some big problems Even though Trump announced it at the White House on Friday, there's no way to apply for it yet.
BitcoinEthereumNews
PrimeXBT: Top 5 altcoins to watch in 2025
PrimeXBT: Top 5 altcoins to watch in 2025
Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull
Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has vanished after $3.6M was drained in a suspected rug pull. The funds were funneled via Tornado Cash. Users lost $3.6M as Hypervault disappeared, with funds mixed via Tornado Cash. The platform's social media was erased following the collapse.
Cash-like Privacy and Integrated AML Controls
Cash-like privacy and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations can coexist in a private fiat stablecoin built on zero-knowledge proofs. With MiCA in effect from March 12, 2025 and a new EU AML package still under discussion at the institutional level European Commission, 2025 has been confirmed as the year when this architecture can become both technically feasible and regulatory coherent. MiCA is operational from March 12, 2025, and many technical provisions for digital assets are now subject to implementation guidelines by national authorities. In the technical and regulatory review work conducted on proof-of-concept of private stablecoin (2023–2025), industry analysts and security teams found that the integration of ZKP requires pragmatic compromises between latency and usability, but can be made compliant with limit policies and escalation mechanisms. According to data collected during internal audits and testnets, the use of secure elements and verifiable credentials significantly reduces exposure to key thefts and facilitates controlled revocation processes. Private fiat stablecoin: what it is and why now The goal is to enable digital payments with "cash-like" privacy combined with automated anti-money laundering controls. The model combines Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP), verifiable credentials, and operational limits to balance user privacy with regulatory requirements. This results in a private lane on an already regulated fiat stablecoin, alongside transparent accounts. In this context, the private lane preserves data and unlocks only upon exceeding predefined thresholds and in compliance with predetermined rules. Private transaction in practice: the "Alice → Bob" example Alice sends 50 euros to Bob privately. The wallets generate zk‑SNARK (ZKP) that attest to three essential elements: sufficient balance, valid credential, and compliance with operational limits. Validators verify the proofs and record on‑chain only the commitment and the nullifier, without revealing identities or amounts. If a rule is violated, it triggers a move to further checks.
China Opens New Center to Boost Digital Yuan Use Worldwide
Key Highlights Shanghai hub advances digital yuan's role in global payments and trade New center integrates cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets China targets reduced reliance on the U.S. dollar with e-CNY innovation China Launches e-CNY International Operations Center in Shanghai The People's Bank of China (PBOC) officially opened the e-CNY International Operations Center in Shanghai, the nation's financial capital, marking a significant step toward expanding the digital yuan's global footprint. The PBOC announced this development, emphasizing that the new center aims to facilitate the internationalization of the Chinese currency and advance digital financial services. The initiative is part of eight measures unveiled by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng at the Lujiazui Forum in June, who said the center is designed to "promote the internationalization of digital currency and develop financial market services while supporting innovation in digital finance." The opening introduces three main platforms critical to this mission: a cross-border digital payment system, a blockchain platform, and a digital financial marketplace. Shanghai Center Propels China's Digital Currency Ambitions The center's launch arrives amid China's broader efforts to increase yuan usage internationally and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar. Tian Xuan, President of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, highlighted the move's global significance: "This will strengthen China's influence in the global financial system and provide an open, inclusive, and innovative Chinese solution to improve the global cross-border payments system." Adding to this momentum, Chinese authorities are reportedly considering yuan-backed stablecoins, and Hong Kong fintech AnchorX recently launched the first stablecoin pegged to the international yuan (CNH), designed to facilitate payments among Belt and Road countries. Despite China's cryptocurrency trading ban in 2021, the new center and related digital financial initiatives suggest a measured shift toward controlled adoption of digital currencies.
Toncoin Reaches Its Lowest Price Of $2.60
Toncoin market price analysis. The price of TON has fallen considerably, reaching a low of $2.60. Toncoin price long-term forecast: bearish The cryptocurrency has been at $3.00 since August 25, below the barrier of $3.40. The bears broke through support at $3.00 and plunged to a low of $2.60. After the initial slide to a low of $2.60, the bulls bought on dips, resulting in a long candlestick tail. Today, the downtrend is extending again to a low of $2.60 and the cryptocurrency has entered the oversold sector of the market. On the other hand, in another instance, the altcoin fell below $2.35 before rebounding on March 10. Currently, the altcoin is worth $2.67. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50 Analysis of the TON price indicators TON has fallen to the bottom of the charts. The altcoin is approaching its historical lows of $2.60 and $2.35. Long candlestick tails pointing to the lower part of the charts indicate significant buying pressure at lower price levels. Both charts show moving average lines with a decreasing slope, which indicates a deterioration. The price bars are below the downward sloping moving average lines. What is the next move for Toncoin? TON's slide has reached bearish exhaustion and has fallen to a low of $2.60. The altcoin is trading in a narrow range between the support level of $2.60 and the moving average lines or resistance at $2.85. The crypto price is stuck in the middle of its range.
Aave V4 Slated for Q4 2025 — Here’s What Users Should Know
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave said it will release its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and additional risk controls among new features. The update introduces a "hub and spoke" modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes. Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave's current uniform rates. The team wrote: "Each Spoke registers with the Hub, draws liquidity, and, upon repayment, returns both a base rate set at the Hub level and an asset-specific risk premium tied to its collateral composition." The update includes a new user interface that gives a "unified, wallet-level view" of all the modular spokes, allowing users to see detailed information and route trades through different market modules from the unified overview. Aave V4 will feature dynamic risk configurations to prevent unexpected liquidations of positions due to changes like lowering collateral thresholds. Changing these global parameters in Aave V3 created a risk of liquidation if the user had multiple positions open. The liquidation engine will also shift to a "health-targeted" model, where liquidations do not represent a fixed sum or the entire position, but only enough to bring a loan back up to the desired collateral parameters, allowing the lender to collect while leaving the borrower's position open. Users will have the option of selecting a "Position Manager" that can automatically execute actions, including withdrawal, borrowing.
Tesla stock receives two new price targets
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $424.67 as of Friday morning, up 21.5% year-to-date. The stock has staged a strong rebound since early June, when a public spat between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares tumbling to $285. The recovery has been fueled by several factors, including Musk's $1 billion open-market stock purchase in mid-September, the company's steadier fundamentals in Q2, and the rollouts of robotaxi and full self-driving services into new cities. Wall Street's Tesla stock price forecast Both Deutsche Bank and Wedbush issued new Tesla price targets on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised its Tesla price target to $435 from $345 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company's third-quarter delivery report next week. The bank forecasts 461,500 vehicle deliveries for the quarter, roughly flat year-over-year but up 20% from Q2 and well above the consensus estimate of 433,000. Growth is expected to come from the launch of the Model Y L in China and pre-buying in the U.S. ahead of expiring EV incentives. Deutsche Bank also noted that CEO Elon Musk's renewed focus on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot has removed a major overhang on the stock, strengthening the long-term case. Wedbush lifted its target more aggressively, setting it at $600 from $500 and keeping an Outperform rating. The firm argued Tesla is entering what it called an "AI-driven valuation" phase, fueled by robotaxis and robotics initiatives that could reshape the company's trajectory. Wedbush sees robotaxis rolling out to more than 30 U.S. cities within a year.
Koerssprongen voor crypto aankondigingen: SEC ruikt insider trading
Amerikaanse toezichthouders nemen een opvallende ontwikkeling onder de loep: plotselinge koersbewegingen bij beursgenoteerde bedrijven vlak vóórdat zij aankondigen Bitcoin of andere crypto's te kopen. Volgens The Wall Street Journal hebben de SEC en Finra inmiddels meerdere bedrijven benaderd met zogeheten 'inquiry letters'. Mogelijk is dit het begin van diepgaandere onderzoeken.
The First Meme Coin Tied to Both Bitcoin and Ethereum – PUMPD Could Be 2025’s Biggest Sleeper Hit
Here's something interesting: a meme coin that actually burns tokens every time Bitcoin goes up. PUMPD just launched with mechanics that nobody has tried before. This project doesn't just follow the usual meme coin playbook of hype and hope.The team built direct connections to both Bitcoin price action and Ethereum's staking system.
