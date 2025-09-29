2025-09-29 Monday

Institutions Accumulate Over Twenty Million SOL Signaling Growing Confidence in Solana

Institutions Accumulate Over Twenty Million SOL Signaling Growing Confidence in Solana

The post Institutions Accumulate Over Twenty Million SOL Signaling Growing Confidence in Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions now hold over 20.9M SOL, showing growing confidence in Solana. Treasury growth, network expansion, and institutional adoption drive interest. Institutional participation in Solana continues to rise as corporate treasuries now hold more than 20.9 million SOL. This amount represents nearly 3.64% of the token’s total supply, showing growing interest from large investors in the blockchain ecosystem. Expanding Treasury Holdings and Institutional Confidence According to market analyst, Ted Pillows, treasury companies now control over 20,921,000 SOL. This value is equal to more than $4.3 billion at current market prices. He noted that Solana is emerging as a preferred choice for institutions after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana treasury companies now hold 20,921,000 $SOL. This is almost 3.64% of SOL’s total supply. After $BTC and $ETH, SOL is becoming the preferred choice for institutions. pic.twitter.com/M2hhLpf0AN — Ted (@TedPillows) September 28, 2025 Several companies, including Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, have added Solana to their balance sheets. Their positions indicate long-term confidence in Solana’s network. This behavior has drawn comparisons to the accumulation phases of other major tokens during earlier growth stages. Institutional interest has also been supported by exchange-traded funds. ARK Investment Management recently increased exposure through its purchase of shares in Solana-linked projects, signaling that large firms continue to seek exposure to the ecosystem. Market Narratives and Investor Sentiment Furthermore, analysts have connected these treasury accumulations with Solana’s potential price growth. Analyst Gordon noted on X that a $1,000 price target is “coded,” suggesting market participants see long-term upside. While speculative, such narratives show how accumulation data is shaping sentiment among traders and investors. Source: AltcoinGordon/X Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, compared Solana’s ecosystem growth to early-stage blockchain platforms. Her comments followed the rising activity in decentralized trading and Solana’s continued dominance in transaction throughput. Solana has become the second-largest…
SWIFT Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments

SWIFT Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments

The post SWIFT Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SWIFT integrates a blockchain ledger for global payments with support from major banks. Ethereum Layer-2 tech enhances real-time transaction settlements. Increased institutional engagement may shift cross-border payment systems. SWIFT announced a blockchain-based ledger collaboration with over 30 financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC, alongside ConsenSys technology, focusing on real-time cross-border payments. This initiative marks SWIFT’s shift towards blockchain integration, potentially impacting Ethereum and stablecoins in cross-border transactions and institutional engagement frameworks. SWIFT Partners with 30 Banks for Blockchain Integration The integration signifies a strategic shift toward on-chain settlements, marking an advancement in financial innovations. It aligns with prior blockchain ventures by JPMorgan and highlights the growing role of cryptocurrencies in institutional finance. Market reactions have been mixed, with some experts emphasizing the legitimacy brought to Ethereum Layer-2 scaling while others remain cautious about potential regulatory challenges. Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder, stated, “Our collaboration with SWIFT and over 30 global financial institutions marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of blockchain technology for international payments.” Market reactions have been mixed, with some experts emphasizing the legitimacy brought to Ethereum Layer-2 scaling while others remain cautious about potential regulatory challenges. Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder, stated, “Our collaboration with SWIFT and over 30 global financial institutions marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of blockchain technology for international payments.” Ethereum’s Role in SWIFT’s Blockchain Transition Did you know? Swift’s integration of a blockchain ledger is one of the largest adoptions of public blockchain by institutional finance, reminiscent of past private blockchain pilots by major banks. Ethereum (ETH), trading at $4,117.25 with a market cap of roughly $497 billion, has experienced fluctuating movement: a 2.73% increase in 24 hours, yet a 1.99% decrease over the past week. Its position as the backbone for the latest…
JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares

JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares

TLDR JD.com stock closed at $34.50, up 2.12% overnight, ahead of Singles Day preparations. The 2025 Singles Day event starts October 9, the earliest in JD’s history. JD.com allocated 10 billion yuan ($1.4B) for subsidies and discounts. Singles Day 2024 saw JD’s sales grow 20% year-on-year. JD’s 5-year stock return lags at -50%, far behind [...] The post JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.
Germany Looms As A Coveted Major Market For Cricket To Make Waves

Germany Looms As A Coveted Major Market For Cricket To Make Waves

The post Germany Looms As A Coveted Major Market For Cricket To Make Waves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany is a coveted market in cricket. Supplied With Germany in the mix to host an upcoming Summer Olympics, Severin Weiss can’t help ponder the exciting possibilities for cricket in Europe’s powerhouse nation. “That would be handy if Germany hosts an Olympics because Germany would probably get an automatic spot in cricket as host,” chuckled Weiss, who is the Deutscher Cricket Bund president and doyen of cricket in his native Germany. “We’ll see what happens but it would be also good for European cricket and the sport as a whole because Germany is the biggest financial market on the continent.” Germany is becoming a fresh growth market for cricket, a British Commonwealth sport slowly unshackling from its own borders. While India’s heft has provided the heavy lifting for cricket, the sport’s top administrators know that other markets need to be unlocked. Big financial powers are extremely coveted as underlined by the constant efforts to develop the U.S. despite never-ending internal woes. Asian powers China and Japan are amid exciting developments after dormant periods, while Brazil is also emerging as a cricket pioneer in South America. ForbesHow Brazil Became A Major Growth Market For CricketBy Tristan Lavalette That leaves continental Europe as relatively untapped, but hopes are high that Germany – the third largest economy in the world – can start to seriously become a force in cricket, a sport with a rich history in the country but still mired in the fringes. Legend has it that cricket was first played in Germany in the 1850s, even before soccer. The federations of cricket and soccer once enjoyed a close relationship, but the sports eventually went in completely opposite directions. While Germany became a global soccer powerhouse, enjoying unparalleled popularity and supremacy on home soil, cricket faded into obscurity during the war…
For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible

For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible

The post For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Visa is expanding its stablecoin settlement pilots. Stripe now offers USDC (USDC) payouts. PayPal’s PYUSD is integrated across wallets and checkout flows, with a “Pay with Crypto” feature on the way. If you follow the headlines, it might seem like stablecoins have already gone mainstream. Summary Despite big names like Visa and PayPal integrating stablecoins, most merchants aren’t asking for them — they just want fast, reliable, low-cost payments. Current stablecoin tools create friction with wallet management, poor fiat integration, and messy compliance — slowing adoption. The winners in history (Stripe, Shopify, Square) succeeded by making life easier for merchants; stablecoins must do the same. Stablecoins will scale when they “disappear” into the checkout flow — offering instant settlement, clean reporting, and seamless fiat conversion. But talk to real merchants, and the reality is different. Most businesses aren’t asking for stablecoins. They’re not chasing the latest protocols or watching layer-2 trends. They just want to get paid — quickly, reliably, and without high fees or operational hassle. Stablecoins can absolutely support that. But right now, most tools don’t. The future of stablecoin adoption isn’t about ideology or consumer enthusiasm. It’s about infrastructure that works. For merchants, what chain a transaction settles on doesn’t matter. What matters is whether it settles on time, in the right currency, and with clean reporting. The ideal stablecoin checkout should feel like nothing Most businesses aren’t looking to “accept stablecoins” for the sake of it. They’re looking for stablecoins that offer tangible advantages to customers: faster settlement, lower fees, protection from chargebacks, and easier cross-border payments. Right now, most implementations create more complexity than they remove. Wallet management, manual reconciliation, limited fiat…
Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil

Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil

The post Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IJagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images When I told Sadhguru — the Indian yogi, mystic, and founder of Conscious Planet and the Isha Foundation — that I was from Barbados, his eyes lit up. “My first pitch was in the Caribbean,” he said, leaning forward. “They were the first ones to sign the Save Soil proclamation.” He began listing countries: “Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados…” Then, almost as if recalling a fond memory, he added with a smile, “Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley. What a wonderful woman she is.” For Sadhguru, it was no small thing that small island developing states with fragile soils and outsized vulnerability had been among the first to embrace his cause. In early 2022, Caribbean nations signed memorandums of understanding to support the #SaveSoil movement, pledging to weave soil health into policy and technical frameworks. Their commitment helped pave the way for the official launch of Save Soil’s 100-day journey, an audacious global campaign meant to jolt the world awake to the looming threat of soil extinction. But even as he recounted these milestones, Sadhguru’s voice carried the impatience of someone who had spent decades sounding the same alarm, only to watch the world move too slowly. “I’ve been talking about soil for over 30 years,” he shared. “I’ve spoken to farmers who’ve done small changes in what they’re doing. I’ve spoken to bureaucrats, scientists, and ministers around the world. I have spoken to various heads of state. Everybody, without exception, generally says, ‘This is fantastic. This is something that must happen. This is great.’ All superlatives. But it looks like they use my talk as a pillow to sleep well, because no action comes forth.”…
Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs

Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs

The post Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack joins CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday morning to discuss the likelihood of further interest rate cuts and the health of the U.S. economy. Hammack’s comments come shortly after stronger-than-expected economic data appear to have dented Wall Street’s hopes for sharp monetary easing. The Fed approved a widely anticipated rate cut earlier this month, lowering its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.00%-4.25%, and signaled two more were on the way before the end of the year. A robust batch of economic data since, however, has prompted investors to dial back their expectations for rapid rate cuts. This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/cleveland-feds-beth-hammack-on-interest-rates-inflation-and-tariffs.html
PEPENODE Presale Hits $1.5M: This GameFi Project Offers Mining Rewards Minus the Hassles

PEPENODE Presale Hits $1.5M: This GameFi Project Offers Mining Rewards Minus the Hassles

PEPENODE has emerged as the hottest new crypto sensation, racking up more than $1.5M in its viral token presale. Interestingly, the hype’s well-founded this time. One of the most creative meme coin experiments of the year, this crypto presale combines virtual mining and GameFi mechanics with a multilayered reward structure. Let’s take a deep dive […]
First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Marks a New Chapter for Memecoins

First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Marks a New Chapter for Memecoins

The post First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Marks a New Chapter for Memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Dogecoin is set to begin trading in the United States on Thursday, marking a milestone in the uneasy relationship between crypto culture and Wall Street. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (ticker: DOJE) will give institutional investors regulated exposure to the memecoin that started as a joke in 2013 but has since grown into a $36 billion market heavyweight. Approved under the Investment Company Act of 1940, DOJE differs from the spot Bitcoin ETFs that made headlines earlier this year. Instead of holding Dogecoin directly, the fund gains exposure through derivatives and a Cayman Islands subsidiary, a structure designed to meet diversification rules under the 1940 framework. That distinction sets it apart from Bitcoin funds approved under the 1933 Securities Act, which operate more like traditional commodity trusts. The debut comes as interest in memecoins continues to spill over into mainstream markets, with projects like the new site maxidogetoken.com also drawing attention in presale phases. Dogecoin’s surge ahead of the ETF has not gone unnoticed. DOGE prices rose nearly 13% over the last week, according to CoinMarketCap, and retail traders positioned ahead of the launch. Advocates believe DOGE’s durability has allowed it to weather multiple winter downturns while still managing to stay in the top 10 among cryptocurrencies by market cap, which demonstrates that its community-driven nature provides some unique value. Elon Musk’s outspoken remarks in 2021 only helped reinforce this belief. Reactions to the ETF are mixed. Critics believe the product institutionalises speculation, with little more than an expensive wrapper around a product that investors could buy themselves outright. Brian Huang, CEO of Glider, believes that these ETFs are charging big fees when people could create an online account and purchase the token that way. Supporters believe the fund lends legitimacy to DOGE through…
After Aster, HumidiFi protocol rises on demand for dark pool trading

After Aster, HumidiFi protocol rises on demand for dark pool trading

The post After Aster, HumidiFi protocol rises on demand for dark pool trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of Aster DEX revived other protocols offering similar services. Demand for dark pool trading awakened Solana’s HumidiFi, surpassing Orca and Meteora in the past few days.  HumidiFi rose to the top 3 of Solana protocols, on rising demand for dark pool trading. Following the success of Aster, the protocol gained attention, surpassing Orca and Meteora. The dark pool model, also known as proprietary market maker, is gaining on the fully transparent public order DEX, as well as concentrated liquidity pools. HumidiFi reached peak volumes in September, driven by demand for dark pools and veiled orders. | Source: DeFiLlama. The dark pool DEX achieved $8.55B in trading volumes for the past week. On September 25, the DEX achieved an all-time record of $1.91B in daily volumes. HumidiFi rose alongside ZeroFi and SolFi, though those markets are now lagging, with ZeroFi volumes near an all-time low.  During peak Solana trading periods, HumidiFi has risen up the ranks of DEXs. The exchange has carried up to 15% of Solana on-chain trading volumes, even without opening a front-end to retail trades.  HumidiFi acts as a proprietary, closed pool with a single market-maker. The DEX is not permissionless, but its liquidity, spreads and slippage are controlled. HumidiFi is used to make orders for the most liquid pairs, especially SOL/USDC. HumidiFi dark pools prevent sandwich attacks Solana has allowed dark pools as a way for institutional trading, as well as a tool to disable sandwich attacks. The network still undergoes front-running by bots, extracting over $4M in 10 days.  Raydium remains the leading DEX on Solana, still driven by retail activity. However, whales and other professional traders aim for minimal slippage and available liquidity that does not register through on-chain analysis.  Previously, transparent exchanges have led to whale-tracking, as well as aggressive counter-trading. In…
