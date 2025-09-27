Bursa MEXC
How A Government Shutdown Would Hit U.S. Travel And National Parks
The post How A Government Shutdown Would Hit U.S. Travel And National Parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building in Arlington, Virginia. NASA via Getty Images A looming U.S. government shutdown could deliver a devastating blow to the nation’s travel economy, costing an estimated $1 billion every week, according to a new warning from the U.S. Travel Association. Yesterday, the U.S. Travel Association sent a letter urging Congress to act quickly to keep the government open. The Association warned that a shutdown would be a “wholly preventable” blow to the travel industry. However, if it were to happen, the strain would be too much for an already overextended federal travel workforce. A shutdown would also disrupt air and rail travel and lead to longer Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines, flight delays and cancellations. The Association also projected that national parks could close or fall into disrepair, museums and federally owned attractions would shutter and visitor experiences would diminish. A recent Ipsos survey, as quoted in the announcement, found that 60% of Americans would cancel or avoid air travel if the government were to shut down, which would likely cause a ripple effect through local economies across the country. What Is The Congress Voting On? In its 2026 budget request, the National Park Service (NPS) sought $2.1 billion, including $99.5 million for construction, $12 million for activities and $11 million for historic preservation. This request was already significantly less than the $3.3 billion NPS received under the 2025 continuing resolution. 2025 National Parks Crisis At A Glance In February, approximately 1,000 NPS employees, including probationary workers in Yosemite National Park, were terminated as part of a broad federal reduction-in-force. It prompted protests at iconic sites, such as El Capitan, where climbers displayed an upside-down American flag in distress, drawing attention to a national park system they…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:32
Solana’s NFT Dominance Holds, But One Meme-to-Earn Presale Could Rocket 24,900%
As Solana cements its role in NFTs, retail investors eye MAGAX for asymmetric upside. Solana has continued to dominate the NFT conversation in 2025. The chain processed $374M in NFT volume in August, maintaining its position as the second-largest blockchain for NFTs behind Ethereum. Collections like Mad Lads and Famous Fox Federation have seen steady [...] The post Solana’s NFT Dominance Holds, But One Meme-to-Earn Presale Could Rocket 24,900% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 01:30
Solana or XRP? Digitap’s Visa Utility Is Surging
Down to your last $500, which cryptocurrency will make a great investment? The Solana coin or Ripple XRP? While these top altcoins could yield modest gains, Digitap ($TAP) promises so The post Solana or XRP? Digitap’s Visa Utility Is Surging appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/27 01:25
Major support at 1.1610 is likely out of reach for now – UOB Group
The post Major support at 1.1610 is likely out of reach for now – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a chance for Euro (EUR) to continue to decline, but the major support at 1.1610 is likely out of reach for now. In the longer run, rapid improvement in downward momentum is likely to continue to weigh on EUR; the risk of a break below 1.1610 has increased, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Improvement in downward momentum is likely to continue to weigh on EUR 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp decline in EUR on Wednesday that reached a low of 1.1727, we highlighted the following yesterday, Thursday: ‘Conditions are deeply oversold, but the sharp decline has scope to break below 1.1715. Given the oversold conditions, EUR might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level, and the next major support at 1.1670 is also unlikely to come into view. On the upside, resistance levels are at 1.1755 and 1.1775.’ EUR subsequently edged up to 1.1753, but in a sudden move in the early NY session, it staged a sharp selloff that reached a low of 1.1645. While the decline is deeply oversold, there is no sign of stabilisation just yet. Today, as long as EUR holds below 1.1715 (minor resistance is at 1.1685), there is a chance for EUR to continue to decline. That said, the major support at 1.1610 is likely out of reach for now.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After expecting EUR to trade in a range for several days, we stated yesterday (25 Sep, spot at 1.1745) that ‘downward momentum is starting to build, and if EUR breaks and holds below 1.1715, it is likely to trigger a drop toward the next major support at 1.1670.’ We also indicated that ‘to maintain the build-up in momentum, EUR must not break above 1.1795 (‘strong resistance’ level).’ While our revision…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:08
Ethereum On-Exchange Holdings Falls To Multi-Year Low – Here’s How Much ETH Is Left
In a shocking development, the price of Ethereum has fallen below the key $4,000 level as the ongoing bearish pressure in the broader crypto market intensifies. On-chain data shows that a notable portion of ETH is still being withdrawn from crypto exchanges in the face of the growing market volatility. Investors Are Still Withdrawing Ethereum […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 01:00
CIFR Prices $1.1B Upsized Convertible Note Offering
The post CIFR Prices $1.1B Upsized Convertible Note Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining (CIFR) priced a $1.08B private offering of a 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031, upsized from $800M initially. The notes, senior unsecured obligations, are convertible at an initial price of $16.03 per share, a 37.5% premium to Thursday’s $11.66 close. Investors may require repurchase in 2029 at par, while Cipher can redeem starting in 2028 if shares trade 30% above the conversion price. Net proceeds of $1.08B will fund capped call transactions, the Barber Lake data center buildout, and expansion of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing pipeline. The financing comes as Cipher yesterday secured a $3B AI hosting deal with Google and Fluidstack. CIFR shares fell as much as 17% on Thursday and are. down a further 1% in premarket trading at $11.55. The decline in the stock price Thursday was likely driven by delta hedging activity from banks involved in the convertible note deal, which often pressures shares in the short term as counterparties manage their exposure. Similar price action has occurred following past convertible note offerings at Strategy and Semler Scientific. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/26/cipher-mining-prices-usd1-1b-upsized-convertible-note-offering
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:00
Despite the declines in BTC, ETH, and XRP, ProfitableMining offers holders daily contracts that can earn $6,100
Amidst continued volatility in the global crypto market, major currencies like BTC, ETH, and XRP have all fallen, and investor sentiment has generally become cautious. Faced with falling prices and uncertainty, many are choosing to wait and see, or even sell at a loss. However, for those who truly understand opportunities, a bear market isn’t […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 01:00
Xiaomi takes long-term path with $7B chip investment, avoids Apple's annual launch race
Xiaomi is building a powerful new smartphone chip, but won’t follow Apple’s yearly playbook. Vice President Xu Fei said the company is “planning ahead” for the next phase of its chip strategy, but made it clear that an annual launch cycle just doesn’t make sense for them right now. The Beijing-based company released its first […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 00:47
Telegram treasury groeit: AlphaTON koopt miljoenen aan TON
AlphaTON Capital gooit hoge ogen in de crypto wereld met een ambitieuze nieuwe stap. Het bedrijf, dat zich volledig richt op het Telegram ecosysteem, heeft een financieringsronde van $71 miljoen afgerond en heeft inmiddels $30 miljoen daarvan geïnvesteerd in TON tokens. Daarmee legt het een stevig fundament voor verdere groei... Het bericht Telegram treasury groeit: AlphaTON koopt miljoenen aan TON verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 00:35
Firms Face Scrutiny Over Crypto Deal Timing
A growing wave of corporate interest in cryptocurrencies is drawing increased attention from financial regulators. This newfound curiosity has led regulatory bodies to focus on trading patterns that occur just before companies announce significant cryptocurrency acquisitions.Continue Reading:Firms Face Scrutiny Over Crypto Deal Timing
Coinstats
2025/09/27 00:25
