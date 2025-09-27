2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Vanguard Prepares to Open Brokerage Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

TLDR Vanguard is preparing to add third-party crypto ETFs to its brokerage platform as demand from investors grows. The firm has no plans to launch its own crypto products but is consulting partners on external ETF access. Regulatory changes since 2024 have accelerated crypto ETF approvals, encouraging traditional finance firms to act. SEC and CFTC [...] The post Vanguard Prepares to Open Brokerage Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/27 01:16
Digitap Price in 2025: Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise?

It wasn’t long ago that top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) were unknown crypto projects trading for mere pennies. In early 2017, XRP traded as low as The post Digitap Price in 2025: Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise? appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
2025/09/27 01:15
Global Banking Giant SWIFT Ignites Mainstream Adoption With Ethereum Stablecoin Payment Test

SWIFT, the backbone of global financial messaging, has begun testing on-chain payments and messaging using Ethereum’s Layer 2 network Linea, in a move that signals deeper integration between traditional finance and blockchain. According to the report, the project involves more than a dozen global banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, and is exploring the use of a stablecoin-like token for settlement. The trial marks a significant step for SWIFT, which connects over 11,000 financial institutions and processes billions of messages annually. Traditionally, SWIFT has functioned as a secure messaging service that transmits payment instructions between banks. SWIFT Blockchain Pilot With Ethereum Could Redefine International Payments Initial tests seek to focus on on-chain messaging and settlement functions, with the interbank stablecoin token serving as a model for how financial institutions could settle transactions directly on blockchain infrastructure. SWIFT has emphasized that this effort goes beyond transmitting digital cash transfers, expanding its role into comprehensive on-chain activities. The blockchain experiment seeks to extend this role into direct value transfer, potentially reducing reliance on multiple intermediaries and streamlining international settlements. Notably, Linea was selected for its zk-rollup technology, which provides low-cost, high-throughput transactions while retaining Ethereum’s security. Its design also emphasizes data privacy through advanced cryptographic proofs, a feature seen as essential for banks navigating strict compliance requirements. The experiment could take several months to materialize, but industry participants say it represents a major technological step forward for the interbank sector. A banking source described it as a “significant transformation” for international payments, which today remain dependent on intermediaries and cumbersome legacy infrastructure. The collaboration with Linea also builds on SWIFT’s earlier experiments in blockchain interoperability. In recent years, the network partnered with Chainlink to test cross-chain communication solutions. In August 2023, SWIFT published the results of a series of trials examining how tokenized value can be transferred across both public and private blockchains. At the time, the organization said the findings could help ease barriers that have slowed the expansion of tokenized asset markets, creating conditions for them to scale more efficiently on a global level as they continue to mature. For Ethereum, the project reinforces its central role in financial experimentation. Linea, launched by Consensys, is designed to scale Ethereum through zk-rollups, and its ecosystem is supported by the LINEA token, which rewards ETH stakers bridged onto the network. By leveraging Ethereum’s security while introducing cost-efficient settlement, the Layer 2 platform has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized systems. Banks and Big Tech Circle Stablecoin as Adoption Accelerates Stablecoins are moving from niche crypto instruments into the mainstream of global finance, with adoption accelerating across technology, payments, and banking. The market now exceeds $230 billion in value, led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), according to Morningstar DBRS. Their rise has been fueled by speed and cost advantages: transactions settle instantly at minimal fees, compared with up to $50 and multi-day delays on traditional rails like SWIFT or wire transfers. Monthly volumes are surging. Chainalysis data shows USDT clearing over $1 trillion per month this year, while USDC peaked at more than $3 trillion in activity last October. Regulation is also reshaping the sector. Following the U.S. passage of its first federal stablecoin law in July, banks are weighing launches of their own tokens. Analysts warn that widespread use could divert deposits and payment revenues away from traditional banks, with the Bank for International Settlements noting stablecoins already account for 1.5% of U.S. deposits. Big tech is taking notice. Apple, Airbnb, Uber, and X have all held early talks on stablecoin integration, while Google Cloud has already accepted PYUSD payments. On September 16, Google announced a new AI-focused payment framework supporting stablecoins alongside card networks, developed with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. Institutional infrastructure is expanding in parallel. Fireblocks, a crypto services firm valued at $8 billion, has launched a stablecoin payments network with more than 40 participants, including Circle and Stripe-owned Bridge. The system supports multiple stablecoins and is designed for enterprise cross-border transactions, with pilots underway in Japan. Together, these moves point to a financial system where dollar-pegged digital tokens operate alongside, and potentially in competition with, legacy banking rails
2025/09/27 01:05
Analyst Opinion on Best Crypto Presales

The post Analyst Opinion on Best Crypto Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 17:54 $XRP is one of the most exciting projects in the crypto market, and we’re diving deeper into why it’s expected to surge as we approach the end of the year. While $XRP is currently pulling back from recent highs around $3.56, the big-picture view of $XRP indicates more growth. Why Will Ripple Continue to Grow? Analysis from ChartNerd shows a repeating fractal pattern trending toward a breakout point with descending resistance and ascending support from lows in 2018. The last time these factors coincided, $XRP experienced an explosive rally in 2017. It seems like investors are already in the midst of $XRP’s rise, which could push it to at least $8.44. If momentum continues, it might even reach a high of $27.10. Caption: Source: CoinMarketCap Institutional interest in $XRP reflects this optimism. On the first day of trading, the XRPR spot exchange recorded a trading volume of $37.7M, making it the most successful ETF launch of 2025 so far. Another breakout could mark the official beginning of Uptober, as the altcoin market would gain significantly from increased interest away from Bitcoin and Ethereum. That’s why you can check three crypto presales right now as many investors anticipate another $XRP surge: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), and Remittix ($RTX). 1. Snorter ($SNORT) – Hunt New Altcoins with this Telegram-Based Trading Bot Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter Bot, a Telegram-based trading bot that makes it easier to find and trade new altcoins. Whenever the crypto market grows, a flood of new tokens emerges on popular DeXs as creators try to ride the hype. Sadly, this also means you’ll encounter more scam coins that could take your hard-earned money. The time you take to verify whether a coin is real could…
2025/09/27 01:05
Stablecoins Could Power $100 Trillion in Payments, Top Bank Predicts

The bank’s research team now expects stablecoin issuance to approach $1.9 trillion within five years, up from an earlier forecast […] The post Stablecoins Could Power $100 Trillion in Payments, Top Bank Predicts appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/27 01:03
China Launches Blockchain Hub to Boost Digital Yuan

China opens Shanghai blockchain hub to expand digital yuan, enhance cross-border payments, boost financial infrastructure, and strengthen yuan’s global role. China has taken another step to expand the role of its central bank digital currency. The People’s Bank of China has opened a new operations center in Shanghai to accelerate the adoption of the digital […] The post China Launches Blockchain Hub to Boost Digital Yuan appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/27 01:00
Fed Rate Cut Sparks Crypto Rally Hopes

The post Fed Rate Cut Sparks Crypto Rally Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal Reserve broke ground on September 17, 2025, by cutting interest rates for the first time since December 2024, lowering the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came in response to mounting signals of labor market weakness, alongside inflation that remains above target but showing signs of cooling. While this cut was widely expected, markets had priced nearly a 95%+ chance of a 25bps cut in advance, may mark the start of a broader easing cycle. With the Fed projecting two additional cuts this year and possibly more in 2026, analysts believe this policy inflection could catalyze a once-in-a-generation rally across crypto markets. What drove the Fed cut, and why it matters Labor market indicators have softened: recent reports point to slowing in job creation and mounting signs of unemployment creeping up, though official numbers remain relatively stable. Inflation, measured by core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), is still elevated, around 2.9% year over year—well above the Fed’s 2% target. But the combination of cooling inflation, a weakening job market, and easing global pressures has given the Federal Open Market Committee enough justification to begin trimming rates. Chair Jerome Powell described the cut as “risk management,” emphasizing that policy is now more about guarding against downside risks than pressing on with tightening. Lowering rates generally eases borrowing costs, weakens the U.S. dollar, and increases liquidity—conditions that can be highly favorable for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. When rates fall, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin or meme coins declines, and interest in speculative yield and high growth tends to rise. Historically, major rate cuts have preceded substantial crypto rallies, especially when combined with dovish forward guidance. Market reaction: muted but loaded with potential Although the 25bps cut was priced in…
2025/09/27 00:55
Urgent: SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns for Solana

BitcoinWorld Urgent: SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns for Solana The cryptocurrency market is often a fascinating landscape of rapid movements and significant transactions. Recently, the Solana ecosystem witnessed a notable event that has captured the attention of many: a substantial SOL whale deposit. This kind of activity, involving large holders moving their assets, frequently signals potential shifts in market dynamics. What Does This SOL Whale Deposit Mean for Solana? According to reports from blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, two distinct whale addresses recently deposited a staggering 277,000 SOL tokens to various exchanges. To put this into perspective, this amount is valued at approximately $54.23 million. Such large transfers are not just mere transactions; they are often interpreted by the market as a precursor to selling activity. When a significant amount of a cryptocurrency is moved from cold storage or a private wallet to an exchange, it typically increases the supply available for trading. This heightened supply, especially if met with consistent or reduced demand, can exert downward pressure on the asset’s price. For Solana, a project known for its high-speed transactions and growing ecosystem, a substantial SOL whale deposit can naturally lead to investor apprehension. Increased Selling Pressure: Whales often move assets to exchanges when they intend to liquidate a portion or all of their holdings. Market Sentiment Shift: Such moves can trigger a negative sentiment among smaller investors, potentially leading to further selling. Price Volatility: The sudden influx of supply can cause short-term price fluctuations for SOL. Understanding the Behavior of Crypto Whales Who are these ‘whales’ we often talk about in the crypto space? Essentially, they are individuals or entities holding massive amounts of a particular cryptocurrency. Their movements, whether buying, selling, or simply transferring, can have a disproportionate impact on market prices due to the sheer volume of their holdings. Tracking a SOL whale deposit, therefore, becomes a crucial aspect of market analysis. Why do whales make such moves? The reasons can be varied: Profit-Taking: After significant price appreciation, whales might decide to realize their gains. Portfolio Rebalancing: They might be shifting assets to invest in other projects or stablecoins. Market Speculation: Some whales anticipate future market downturns and move assets to exchanges to sell before a potential dip. It’s important to remember that not every deposit to an exchange automatically leads to a sell-off. Sometimes, whales might move funds for other reasons, such as participating in staking pools offered by exchanges, or preparing for large OTC (Over-The-Counter) deals that don’t directly impact spot exchange prices. However, the immediate market interpretation leans towards potential selling, given the history of such large transfers. What Should Solana Investors Watch For? For current and prospective Solana investors, this recent SOL whale deposit highlights the importance of vigilance. While it’s impossible to predict exact market movements, paying attention to on-chain data and whale activity can provide valuable insights. Here are a few actionable insights: Monitor Trading Volume: A significant increase in SOL’s trading volume alongside a price drop could confirm selling pressure. Observe Order Books: Keep an eye on the buy and sell walls on major exchanges to gauge market depth and potential support/resistance levels. Analyze Funding Rates: In the derivatives market, funding rates can offer clues about market sentiment and future price expectations. Stay Informed: Follow reliable blockchain analytics platforms and news outlets for real-time updates on whale movements and market sentiment. While the immediate reaction to a large SOL whale deposit is often one of caution, it’s also an opportunity for the market to absorb these tokens. The resilience of Solana’s ecosystem, its ongoing development, and increasing adoption will ultimately play a larger role in its long-term price trajectory. Short-term volatility is a natural part of the crypto landscape, and understanding its drivers helps investors navigate it more effectively. In conclusion, the recent movement of 277,000 SOL to exchanges by two whale addresses is a significant event that warrants attention. While typically signaling potential selling pressure and market concerns, it also underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors are encouraged to stay informed and consider various market indicators before making any decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a crypto whale? A crypto whale is an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of a particular cryptocurrency, enough to potentially influence its market price with their trades. Why is a SOL whale deposit to an exchange significant? Depositing a large amount of SOL to an exchange typically suggests an intention to sell, which can increase the available supply on the market and potentially lead to downward price pressure. Does every whale deposit lead to a price crash? Not necessarily. While often interpreted as a selling signal, whales might move funds for other reasons like staking, OTC deals, or portfolio rebalancing. However, the market usually reacts cautiously. How can I track SOL whale activity? You can track whale activity using blockchain analytics platforms like Lookonchain, Whale Alert, or Nansen, which monitor large transactions on various blockchains. What impact does this have on Solana’s long-term prospects? While a large SOL whale deposit can cause short-term volatility, Solana’s long-term prospects are more influenced by its technological development, ecosystem growth, and overall adoption rather than individual whale movements. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to help others understand the implications of significant crypto whale movements! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Urgent: SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns for Solana first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/27 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26

Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) get back to $110,000 zone soon?
2025/09/27 00:31
Semiconductor Production: Trump’s Bold Plan to Boost US Chip Manufacturing Faces Crucial Hurdles

BitcoinWorld Semiconductor Production: Trump’s Bold Plan to Boost US Chip Manufacturing Faces Crucial Hurdles In an era where technology dictates much of our daily lives, the tiny semiconductor chip holds immense power. From powering our smartphones and AI systems to enabling the infrastructure behind blockchain and cryptocurrency networks, these chips are the bedrock of modern innovation. So, when a major government administration signals a significant shift in its approach to semiconductor production, the entire tech world, including the cryptocurrency community, pays close attention. The Trump administration recently unveiled a bold strategy aimed at bolstering domestic chip manufacturing, a move that promises to reshape the global supply chain but also introduces a layer of complexity and potential disruption. Understanding the Trump Semiconductor Policy: What Does It Entail? The Trump administration’s proposed policy is a novel, ratio-based approach designed to incentivize and, perhaps, compel increased US chip manufacturing. At its core, the plan suggests that domestic semiconductor companies would be mandated to produce a volume of chips within the United States equivalent to the volume their customers import from overseas manufacturers. This 1:1 ratio is a direct challenge to the current globalized supply chain model, where many US-based companies rely heavily on international fabrication plants. According to reports, non-compliance with this ambitious ratio would lead to significant financial penalties in the form of tariffs. While the specific timeline for achieving this parity remains unclear, the intent is unmistakable: to aggressively bring chip fabrication back stateside. This initiative stems from a broader push to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, enhance national security, and create high-tech jobs within the United States, aligning with the ‘America First’ economic agenda that characterized the Trump presidency. The Drive for US Chip Manufacturing: A Bold Vision for Economic Resilience The strategic importance of semiconductors cannot be overstated. They are critical components not just for consumer electronics, but also for defense systems, advanced computing, and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities of relying on concentrated overseas manufacturing, as supply chain disruptions sent shockwaves through industries worldwide. This experience amplified calls for greater self-sufficiency in critical sectors, and US chip manufacturing quickly rose to the top of the policy agenda. President Trump had been vocal about imposing tariffs on the semiconductor industry since early August, signaling a strong intent to address what was perceived as an imbalance in global production. The proposed ratio-based system is a particularly direct method to achieve this goal, aiming to create a robust domestic ecosystem for chip design, fabrication, and packaging. The vision is to ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of technological innovation and maintains control over a crucial aspect of its economic and national security. Potential Impacts and Chip Industry Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword? While the long-term goal of increased domestic production is appealing, the immediate implications of the proposed chip industry tariffs and ratio mandate could be complex. Such an approach, while potentially leading to more domestic semiconductor output over time, also carries the risk of initially hurting the very industry it aims to bolster. Ramping up manufacturing capabilities to meet immense demand is not a simple task, and the transition period could be fraught with challenges. Consider the following potential impacts: Increased Costs: Domestic manufacturing can be more expensive than overseas production, especially initially. Tariffs on imported chips or penalties for non-compliance could lead to higher production costs for US companies, which may be passed on to consumers. Supply Chain Disruptions: Forcing a rapid shift could disrupt existing, finely tuned global supply chains, potentially leading to shortages or delays in the short term. Competitive Disadvantage: US companies might face higher operational costs compared to international competitors not subject to similar mandates, potentially impacting their global market position. Innovation Hurdles: If companies are heavily focused on meeting production quotas, it might divert resources from research and development, which is crucial for staying competitive in the fast-evolving semiconductor landscape. Here’s a quick look at the potential pros and cons: Potential Benefits Potential Challenges Enhanced National Security Higher Production Costs Job Creation in High-Tech Sector Short-term Supply Chain Disruptions Economic Resilience and Self-Sufficiency Potential for Reduced Competitiveness Control Over Critical Technology Long Lead Times for New Facilities Challenges in Domestic Semiconductor Production: A Long Road Ahead Establishing new chip manufacturing plants is an incredibly capital-intensive and time-consuming endeavor. It’s not just about building a factory; it involves creating a highly specialized ecosystem of suppliers, skilled labor, and advanced infrastructure. Intel’s Ohio plant, for instance, initially slated for opening this year, has faced multiple delays and is now targeting a launch in 2030. This highlights the immense logistical and technical hurdles involved in expanding domestic semiconductor production capabilities. Even with significant commitments from industry giants, the path is long. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a global leader in chip fabrication, announced a $100 billion investment over four years to build infrastructure for chip production plants in the U.S. While this is a substantial commitment, the details of its implementation and the speed at which these facilities can become operational and contribute to the 1:1 ratio remain to be seen. The sheer complexity of chip manufacturing means that quick solutions are rarely feasible. Navigating the Future of Domestic Chipmaking: What’s Next? The Trump administration’s proposed policy represents a significant strategic pivot, emphasizing the critical need for a robust domestic supply of semiconductors. However, the journey to achieving true self-sufficiency in domestic chipmaking is paved with considerable challenges. Success will likely depend on a delicate balance of governmental pressure, industry incentives, and a realistic understanding of the time and investment required. For the tech industry at large, including those deeply invested in cryptocurrencies and AI, these developments are crucial. The cost, availability, and reliability of chips directly impact everything from mining hardware efficiency to the scalability of blockchain networks and the development of advanced AI models. A stable and resilient supply chain, whether domestic or diversified, is paramount for continued innovation and growth. The proposed ratio-based approach, coupled with potential tariffs, signifies a determined effort to reshape the semiconductor landscape. While the path ahead is uncertain and fraught with potential pitfalls, the conversation around strengthening domestic capabilities is undoubtedly vital. As the global technological race intensifies, ensuring a secure and ample supply of these foundational components will be key to national competitiveness and innovation. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Semiconductor Production: Trump’s Bold Plan to Boost US Chip Manufacturing Faces Crucial Hurdles first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/27 00:30
