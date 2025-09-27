2025-09-29 Monday

SWIFT Advances Blockchain Transition with Linea Pilot, Positioning Against Ripple

TLDR SWIFT pilots blockchain messaging with Linea, aiming to modernize payments. SWIFT teams with Linea for faster, cheaper blockchain interbank settlement. Blockchain enters SWIFT: Pilot tests zkEVM tech with global banking giants. SWIFT takes on Ripple, launching Linea-based onchain pilot with big banks. SWIFT enters the blockchain race with zkEVM-powered Linea pilot program. The global [...] The post SWIFT Advances Blockchain Transition with Linea Pilot, Positioning Against Ripple appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 01:33
$210 in view for Solana (SOL) as whales move $836M to exchanges; Is Mutuum Finance The Crypto Saving Portfolios?

Solana’s market is on high alert this week after a sudden movement of more than $836 million in SOL by large holders sparked new volatility on exchanges. Although Solana’s fundamentals remain intact, aggressive whale activity is normally a precursor to violent market action, so some investors are hedging into new opportunities like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:30
Dealers blame IRS backlog for sharp slowdown in U.S. EV sales

EV sales in the U.S. have slowed down hard, and dealers are blaming the IRS for it. The entire rebate process, meant to help people afford electric vehicles, is now stuck, less than a week before the tax break vanishes. According to CNBC, car dealerships in multiple states say the IRS stopped approving and paying […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:27
Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears

Leaked messages from Bitcoin Knots developer Luke Dashjr suggest plans for a hardfork to address potential issues with the Bitcoin Core v30 upgrade, intensifying the ongoing Bitcoin community divide. The post Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/27 01:23
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally

Discover MoonBull, the best crypto presale in Q4 2025. Learn about its high-yield staking, referral rewards, and presale stages. Also, get the latest updates on Dogecoin and FLOKI.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 01:15
China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Apple AI Models Unleash Remarkable Developer Innovation in iOS 26 Apps

BitcoinWorld Apple AI Models Unleash Remarkable Developer Innovation in iOS 26 Apps In a world increasingly focused on decentralization and efficient resource allocation, Apple’s latest stride with local Apple AI models in iOS 26 presents a fascinating parallel. Just as blockchain technologies aim to distribute power and reduce reliance on centralized servers, Apple’s Foundation Models framework empowers developers to integrate sophisticated artificial intelligence directly onto user devices. This shift not only eliminates inference costs but also enhances privacy and real-time responsiveness, echoing the core tenets of a self-sovereign digital experience. As iOS 26 apps roll out to users, we’re seeing a surge of creativity, demonstrating the immense potential of this new era of on-device intelligence. The Power of Local Processing: Apple AI Models in Action Earlier this year, Apple unveiled its groundbreaking Foundation Models framework at WWDC 2025. This framework fundamentally changes how developers can build AI-powered features. By providing access to Apple’s local AI models, developers can integrate advanced intelligence directly into their applications without the burden of inference costs. This is a significant advantage, particularly for smaller development teams or those building privacy-centric applications. These local models are designed with core capabilities such as guided generation and tool calling, enabling a new class of smart features that are both efficient and user-friendly. The shift towards on-device AI means that many common AI tasks can now be performed without an internet connection, leading to faster responses and enhanced data security. While Apple’s models are currently more compact compared to leading models from giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or Meta, their strength lies in their optimization for local processing. This means that instead of introducing radical overhauls to an app’s core workflow, these local-only features primarily focus on improving the quality of life for users. They streamline everyday tasks, offer intelligent suggestions, and make interactions more intuitive. This approach ensures that AI enhances the user experience rather than complicating it, making iOS 26 apps more capable and enjoyable. Driving Developer Innovation with Foundation Models The introduction of the Foundation Models framework has sparked a wave of developer innovation across the app ecosystem. Developers are now experimenting with how to best leverage these powerful yet compact AI tools to create truly smart applications. Here are some compelling examples of how early adopters are integrating Apple’s local AI models: Lil Artist: This educational app for kids now features an AI story creator. Users can select a character and theme, and the app generates a unique story using the local AI model, fostering creativity and engagement without relying on external servers. Daylish: A daily planner app, Daylish is prototyping automatic emoji suggestions for timeline events, making entries more expressive and quicker to create. MoneyCoach: This finance tracking app uses local models to provide insights into spending habits (e.g., comparing grocery spending to averages) and automatically suggests categories for new transactions, simplifying financial management. LookUp: The word learning app has introduced new modes. It leverages a local model to create contextual examples for words and generates a map view of a word’s origin, enriching the learning experience. Tasks: This productivity app suggests tags for entries, detects recurring tasks for automatic scheduling, and can break down spoken instructions into actionable tasks, all processed on-device. Day One: Automattic’s journaling app utilizes Apple’s models to generate highlights, suggest titles for entries, and create prompts that encourage deeper reflection. Crouton: The recipe app employs Apple AI models to suggest tags for recipes, assign names to timers, and break down complex text into easy-to-follow cooking steps. SignEasy: This digital signing app uses local models to extract key insights and provide summaries of contracts, helping users understand documents quickly. Dark Noise: Users can describe a desired soundscape in a few words, and the app generates one using on-device AI, allowing for personalized ambient sound experiences. Lights Out: A new F1 tracking app, Lights Out, uses on-device AI to summarize race commentary, keeping fans informed in real-time. Capture: This note-taking app provides category suggestions as users type, streamlining organization. Lumy: The sun and weather tracking app now offers intelligent, weather-related suggestions. Cardpointers: This credit card management app allows users to ask questions about their cards and offers, with AI providing instant, personalized advice. Guitar Wiz: This guitar learning app explains chords, provides insights for advanced players, and supports over 15 languages, all powered by the Foundation Models framework. The Future of On-Device AI and iOS 26 Apps The examples above are just the beginning of what’s possible with on-device AI. As more developers explore Apple’s Foundation Models, we can expect to see an explosion of innovative features that prioritize user privacy, efficiency, and a seamless experience. The ability to perform complex AI tasks locally reduces latency, ensures data remains on the device, and frees developers from ongoing inference costs, which can be a significant barrier for many. This democratization of AI capabilities empowers a broader range of creators to integrate intelligence into their products, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of smart iOS 26 apps. This approach also aligns with a growing user demand for privacy. By processing data on the device, Apple is setting a new standard for how AI can be integrated responsibly into personal technology. The emphasis on quality-of-life improvements over radical changes means that AI is being used to augment existing experiences, making them better, faster, and more intuitive, rather than completely reinventing them. This strategic application of Apple AI models will likely define the next generation of mobile applications. Empowering Developers for the Next Era of Mobile Computing The rollout of iOS 26, coupled with the robust Foundation Models framework, marks a pivotal moment for developer innovation. It’s an invitation to think creatively about how AI can solve everyday problems and enhance user interactions in meaningful ways. The accessibility of these powerful tools, without the typical cost implications, lowers the barrier to entry for AI integration, allowing even small teams to build sophisticated features. As we move forward, the continued evolution of these local AI capabilities will undoubtedly lead to even more impressive and impactful applications, solidifying Apple’s vision for intelligent, private, and powerful mobile experiences. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Apple AI Models Unleash Remarkable Developer Innovation in iOS 26 Apps first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:45
From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in liftoff mode, and still flying under the radar? That hunger to spot the new meme coin to watch before everyone else is real. Investors chase the next viral token like it’s a ticket to space. Meme coin culture thrives on hype, viral community energy, and […]
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:30
Baby Shark Token Faces Shocking 90% Crash as Pinkfong Denies Official Ties

BitcoinWorld Baby Shark Token Faces Shocking 90% Crash as Pinkfong Denies Official Ties The cryptocurrency world is often a wild ride, and sometimes, the biggest waves come from unexpected places. Recently, the Baby Shark token, a project built on Story Protocol, experienced a shocking and dramatic plunge, leaving many investors with significant losses. This incident serves as an urgent reminder of the absolute importance of official verification and brand authenticity in the volatile digital asset landscape. It highlights the dangers lurking beneath the surface of seemingly innocent projects. What Caused the Baby Shark Token’s Dramatic Plunge? The Baby Shark token saw its value crash by over 90% in a swift market correction. This severe decline was triggered by official revelations that the project was not an officially issued or endorsed venture by Pinkfong. Pinkfong is the globally recognized creator behind the incredibly popular “Baby Shark” phenomenon. CoinDesk reported on this significant clarification, which quickly sent shockwaves through the token’s community and its market value. The token, leveraging the beloved brand, operated without the necessary authorization from the intellectual property owner. This lack of official backing proved to be its ultimate undoing. Understanding the Core Issue: Unofficial vs. Official Baby Shark Tokens Pinkfong, as the rightful intellectual property owner, has made its stance unequivocally clear: only two tokens currently carry their official license and endorsement. For any investor, discerning this crucial difference is paramount for protecting their capital. The first officially licensed token is the Baby Shark Meme, operating on the Solana blockchain. The second officially licensed token is the Baby Shark Universe, built on the BNB Chain. These are the only digital assets recognized and approved by Pinkfong. Any other project, including the Baby Shark token that crashed, claiming official ties or using the brand without explicit licensing, should immediately raise a red flag. The recent plunge vividly demonstrates the severe consequences of investing in projects lacking proper official endorsement and legal backing. Why is Official Licensing So Crucial in Crypto? In the decentralized world of cryptocurrency, the line between legitimate innovation and speculative ventures can often blur. Official licensing provides several layers of security and trust: Brand Integrity: It assures investors the project is sanctioned by the original brand owner, upholding the brand’s reputation. Legal Standing: Licensed projects operate within a legal framework, offering protection and accountability. Long-Term Vision: Official projects typically have a clearer roadmap, integrated into the brand’s broader strategy. The unauthorized Baby Shark token failed on these fundamental points, leading to its catastrophic failure. This highlights a persistent challenge within the crypto space: the ease with which bad actors can co-opt popular brands to launch unverified projects. Protecting Your Investments: Vital Lessons from the Baby Shark Token Incident The rapid and devastating crash of the unlicensed Baby Shark token offers invaluable lessons for every cryptocurrency investor. It is a stark reminder that due diligence is an absolute necessity. Always Verify Official Endorsements: Before committing funds, proactively check official websites, social media, and press releases from the original brand owner. Do not rely solely on project marketing. Conduct Thorough Due Diligence: Research beyond the hype. Investigate the project’s team, technology, and whitepaper. Look for transparent communication and verifiable partnerships. Beware of Imposter Projects: Scammers frequently leverage popular brands or cultural phenomena to create fake tokens, hoping to attract unsuspecting investors. The incident with the Baby Shark token is a textbook example. Understand Risk: All crypto investments carry risk. Unlicensed projects introduce an additional, often catastrophic, layer of risk related to legitimacy and legal challenges. Adopting this diligent approach can significantly help protect your assets from sudden market downturns caused by legitimacy issues and potential fraud. Navigating the Crypto Waters: The Future of Official Baby Shark Tokens While one Baby Shark token faced a devastating crash, the officially licensed projects continue to navigate the crypto waters. These legitimate tokens, backed by Pinkfong, aim to build sustainable ecosystems and engage with their communities responsibly. However, their long-term success will still depend on broader market conditions, their inherent utility, and their ability to deliver on their promises. This incident powerfully highlights the ongoing challenge of intellectual property protection and brand integrity in the often-unregulated decentralized crypto world. Investors must remain exceptionally vigilant, prioritizing authenticity, verified partnerships, and robust project fundamentals above all else. Conclusion: The Enduring Power of Authenticity The dramatic fall of the unauthorized Baby Shark token serves as a powerful and undeniable cautionary tale. It profoundly underscores the critical need for every investor to perform rigorous due diligence and verify official licensing before committing funds to a cryptocurrency project. In the fast-paced, high-stakes world of digital assets, authenticity is absolutely paramount. Always remember that an official endorsement provides a fundamental layer of trust, legitimacy, and potential longevity that unofficial, unauthorized projects simply cannot offer. Stay informed, stay cautious, and always invest wisely to protect your financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What was the Baby Shark token that crashed? The token that crashed was an unofficial Baby Shark token built on Story Protocol. It had no official ties or endorsement from Pinkfong, the creators of the “Baby Shark” brand. Why did the Baby Shark token crash so dramatically? The token crashed over 90% after Pinkfong publicly denied any official association with it. This revelation exposed its lack of legitimacy, causing investors to lose confidence and sell off their holdings. Are there any official Baby Shark tokens? Yes, Pinkfong has officially licensed two tokens: the Solana-based Baby Shark Meme and the BNB Chain-based Baby Shark Universe. These are the only projects officially recognized by the brand. How can investors avoid similar scams or unofficial projects? Investors should always conduct thorough due diligence. Verify official endorsements directly from the brand owner’s official channels, research the project’s team and technology, and be wary of projects leveraging popular brands without clear, verifiable licensing. What role does Pinkfong play in this situation? Pinkfong is the intellectual property owner of the “Baby Shark” brand. They clarified that the crashed token was not officially licensed by them, thereby protecting their brand and informing the public about legitimate versus illegitimate projects. Was this article helpful in understanding the risks of unofficial crypto projects? Share this crucial information with your friends and fellow investors on social media to help them stay informed and make safer investment decisions! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency investment strategies. This post Baby Shark Token Faces Shocking 90% Crash as Pinkfong Denies Official Ties first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:25
