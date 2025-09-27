2025-09-29 Monday

China offers no response to Trump’s TikTok deal announcement

China offers no response to Trump’s TikTok deal announcement

The post China offers no response to Trump’s TikTok deal announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a word. No press release, no confirmation, not even a half-assed comment from any official. Chinese state media has completely ignored Trump’s statement. Social media discussions were almost non-existent. One state-linked Weibo account quietly quoted a professor from Fudan University calling the deal a “win-win,” but beyond that, silence. That’s raised questions, because the deal can’t actually move forward without China’s approval. Trump pushes joint-venture plan while Beijing stays silent Trump’s new executive order laid out plans to create a joint-venture company that would take over TikTok’s U.S. business, including its data and algorithm. ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, would keep less than 20% ownership in the new firm. That structure was designed to meet U.S. national security law requirements. The law says ByteDance must give up control or face a ban in the country. On Friday, Chinese outlet LastPost reported that TikTok’s U.S. operations would actually be split into two separate companies. One would be the joint-venture company with majority American ownership. The other would be a separate ByteDance-run U.S. entity focusing on e-commerce, brand partnerships, and relationships with TikTok’s overseas markets. Trump’s order is the latest in a back-and-forth that’s been dragging on for years. The pressure on TikTok began under Joe Biden, who signed the law requiring ByteDance to divest or shut down TikTok in the U.S. But since returning to the White House, Trump has taken over negotiations and extended the deadline multiple times. He’s insisted he wants a deal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:44
Digital Renminbi Operations Begin in Shanghai, Promoting Global Integration

Digital Renminbi Operations Begin in Shanghai, Promoting Global Integration

The post Digital Renminbi Operations Begin in Shanghai, Promoting Global Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Shanghai launches digital Renminbi center; PBOC oversees expansion. Aimed to resolve cross-border payment issues globally. Directly impacts RMB-linked crypto markets. The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center officially launched in Shanghai, establishing three business platforms to support the global integration of the digital RMB, managed by the People’s Bank of China. This initiative enhances China’s influence in global finance, aiming to improve cross-border payments through standardization and innovation, without directly impacting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Shanghai’s New Platforms to Expand Renminbi’s Global Reach The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center in Shanghai has initiated activities through three primary platforms. These include a cross-border digital payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform, aimed at broadening the global scope of the Renminbi. Lu Lei, Vice Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), remarked on the inevitability of currency system evolution and stressed innovative and inclusive solutions. The platforms underpin the Renminbi’s internationalization ambitions, facilitating infrastructure for digital transactions. Market observers are closely examining these developments. Tian Xuan, President of Tsinghua University’s National Institute of Financial Research, noted the move enhances China’s influence in global finance. No direct statements from major crypto influencers have surfaced, but industry analysts predict indirect effects on RMB-related stablecoins. “The upgrading and evolution of the currency and payment system is inevitable. The PBOC is committed to providing open, inclusive, and innovative solutions to improve global cross-border payment systems.” – Lu Lei, Vice Governor, People’s Bank of China Economic Analysts Predict Impact on Global Finance and Crypto Did you know? The introduction of the cross-border digital payment platform marks an extension of China’s earlier digital currency pilots in Hong Kong, potentially setting a precedent for further RMB integration in international markets. As of September 26, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $3,987.33,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:34
Crypto ETFs Could Deal Fatal Blow to Digital Asset Treasury Firms: Expert

Crypto ETFs Could Deal Fatal Blow to Digital Asset Treasury Firms: Expert

TLDR Nate Geraci predicts that the approval of Crypto ETFs could spell the end for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet, and Bitmine. Geraci emphasizes that regulatory changes, such as the SEC’s new generic listing standards. Regulators like the SEC and FINRA are closely monitoring unusual trading activity in shares of companies holding large [...] The post Crypto ETFs Could Deal Fatal Blow to Digital Asset Treasury Firms: Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 02:23
SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns For Solana

SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns For Solana

The post SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns For Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns For Solana Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: SOL Whale Deposit Sparks Market Concerns for Solana Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sol-whale-deposit-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:07
How to Spot a Legitimate Online Casino – Essential Checks

How to Spot a Legitimate Online Casino – Essential Checks

The post How to Spot a Legitimate Online Casino – Essential Checks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online casinos are rapidly growing. There are thousands of online casinos offering everything from slot games to poker to live dealer experiences. The digital shift provides conveniences to players all around, where they can comfortably play their favorite games. However, it also opens doors to scams and shady businesses that can be very risky.  There are many questionable online casinos, and some are outright fraudulent. So, if you are planning to bet real money online, protecting yourself is crucial. Now, there are clear signs that can separate the trustworthy platforms from the bad ones.  In this article, we will walk through some key essential checks. They will help you spot a legitimate online casino without any doubt.  Licensing and Regulation  Checking for a license is the first and most important step when evaluating an online casino. A proper license means a reputable gaming authority regulates the platform. This ensures the casino must follow strict rules regarding fairness, security, and responsible gambling. For example, on https://gry-hazardowe-zadarmo.com/, you can find reviews of casinos with reliable licenses. The platform usually displays a valid license on its website’s footer or in the “About Us” section. Licensing bodies, including the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), and Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, are globally respected gaming authorities. Be cautious of licences from jurisdictions like Curaçao or Panama. Some of them are legitimate, but others may not offer the same level of consumer protection. Website Security and Data Protection  When you gamble online, you need to trust your platform with your personal information and financial details. A legitimate top-tier casino platform uses advanced website encryption protocols such as SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) to protect your data.  Beyond technical security, platforms that offer transparent privacy policies detailing how they collect, store, and use your information are more trustworthy.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:05
SitonMining helps XRP holders enter a new “mining + income” model

SitonMining helps XRP holders enter a new “mining + income” model

SitonMining introduces “mining + income” model to help XRP holders earn amid volatility. The cryptocurrency market has been turbulent recently, with XRP’s price fluctuations being particularly dramatic. While this globally renowned cryptocurrency boasts significant advantages in the payment sector, its…
Crypto.news2025/09/27 02:01
Pump Fun streamers bait users with fake jet crash

Pump Fun streamers bait users with fake jet crash

The post Pump Fun streamers bait users with fake jet crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump Fun streamers have resorted to cringeworthy private jet stunts as trading volume, tokens launched, revenue, and the market cap of the memecoin platform’s own token have fallen across the board. Specifically, a group of Pump Fun streamers filmed themselves in a rented private jet mock-up and staged a crash.  The clips baited a host of X users into pointing out that it was fake, not understanding that this was likely the streamer’s intention from the beginning.  Read more: Gaza coins, fireworks, and pornstars: Pump Fun livestreams are back If it wasn’t already obvious from looking at how the crash was staged, the “jet’s” shoddy flooring or the fact that they shared the set’s exterior, should have given the game away. Users quickly pointed out that the fake jet belongs to the LA-based FD Photo Studio. The studio company offers various sets and backdrops for hire. In this case, streamers SolJakey, Never Goon, MiniKon, and OG Shoots, among others, chose the “Olympic 4” private jet that’s bookable for $34.99 an hour. All this jet malarkey appears to be just another desperate attempt to promote Pump Fun with the memecoin platform struggling to maintain altitude. Photos from the FD Photo Studio of the Olympic 4 set. Read more: Crypto party on plane sparks Qatar Airways safety concerns Indeed, the market cap of its token has fallen 41% over 12 days from an all-time high of $3 billion to almost $1.8 billion.  Data from Dune analytics @Adam_tehc show the number of daily tokens dropping from 30,000 in mid-September to below 20,000 this past week. The percentage of tokens “graduating” has also dropped to 0.53%. Meanwhile, daily revenue dropped from a high of $2.4 million in mid-September to below $1 million on Wednesday. Token Terminal recorded daily trading volume falling from $263 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 01:52
BlackRock Cites Client Demand in Evaluating Potential XRP ETF

BlackRock Cites Client Demand in Evaluating Potential XRP ETF

TLDR BlackRock’s Robbie Mitchnick explained that the firm has not filed for an XRP ETF due to various market considerations. The decision to launch a crypto-related ETF depends heavily on client demand and investor interest. BlackRock evaluates the maturity, liquidity, and market capitalization of assets before launching any crypto ETFs. The firm remains cautious about [...] The post BlackRock Cites Client Demand in Evaluating Potential XRP ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 01:46
SoftBank and ARK Invest in discussions to join Tether’s multibillion-dollar funding round

SoftBank and ARK Invest in discussions to join Tether’s multibillion-dollar funding round

The post SoftBank and ARK Invest in discussions to join Tether’s multibillion-dollar funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SoftBank and ARK are reportedly in discussions to participate in Tether’s upcoming $15-20 billion funding round, valuing Tether at around $500 billion. Tether is seeking new capital to expand beyond its core stablecoin business; USDT currently dominates the stablecoin market with over $170 billion in market cap. SoftBank, a Japanese investment conglomerate, and ARK Invest, a US-based investment firm focused on disruptive innovation, are in talks to participate in a major funding round for Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, Bloomberg reported today. Tether is seeking $15-20 billion in new capital through a private placement that would value the company at around $500 billion. The funding round would position Tether to rival OpenAI as one of the most valuable private companies globally. The stablecoin operator plans to use the capital to fuel expansion beyond its core stablecoin business. Tether’s USDT token maintains a market capitalization of over $170 billion and serves as a key infrastructure component in crypto trading. SoftBank has been actively expanding its crypto investments, recently seeding Bitcoin-focused ventures with billions in capital. The conglomerate’s potential participation reflects growing institutional interest in stablecoin infrastructure. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has been negotiating participation in several high-profile crypto funding deals amid surging institutional adoption of digital assets. The firm’s involvement would mark another major move into the crypto sector. The funding talks highlight accelerating institutional interest in stablecoins as core crypto infrastructure, with major investment firms deploying significant capital into the sector. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/softbank-ark-tether-funding-round-bloomberg-report/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 01:46
Risk of a Government Shutdown in the US is Growing: If It Happens, Will the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Be Affected?

Risk of a Government Shutdown in the US is Growing: If It Happens, Will the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Be Affected?

The possibility of a temporary government shutdown in the US could result in the Fed's data being incomplete. Continue Reading: Risk of a Government Shutdown in the US is Growing: If It Happens, Will the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Be Affected?
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
