China’s retail bulls go all in CSI 300 tech index hits 10-year high

Retail investors in China are flooding the stock market like it's a clearance sale, and the CSI 300 Information Technology Index just hit its highest point since 2015. The broader CSI 300 has now jumped about 16% since January, putting it near a level it hasn't touched in over three years. The rally's being driven by AI hype, a nationwide push to build its own chip supply, and Beijing's attempt to stop companies from slashing prices into the ground. While bulls are celebrating fresh liquidity support and policy incentives, analysts are already flashing warnings. Raymond Cheng, who oversees North Asia as CIO at Standard Chartered, said this whole rally feels off. "China's ongoing equity rally appears disconnected with the economic fundamentals," Raymond said. He thinks retail investors are the ones doing the heavy lifting — moving their money out of banks and into stocks. They're not doing this quietly either. Retail investors now make up 90% of trading volume across China's onshore stock exchanges. That's insane compared to the New York Stock Exchange, where retail action only covers about 20–25%. It's not institutions calling the shots in China, it's people sitting at home with trading apps and free time. Retail momentum piles into risky bets Right now, China's households are sitting on 160 trillion yuan in savings, roughly $22 trillion. But barely 5% of that is in the stock market. Analysts told CNBC there's a huge gap for more retail cash to flood in, especially as deposit interest keeps shrinking and property investing stays dead. That cash is looking for action, and equities are where it's going. Still, not everyone is relaxed about it. Hao Hong, managing partner and CIO at Lotus Asset Management, said the whole thing doesn't make sense when you look at the numbers.