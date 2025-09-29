Citigroup Forecasts Stablecoin Market Surge by 2030
Key Points: Citigroup projects stablecoin issuance to reach $4 trillion by 2030. Current stablecoin market cap is approximately $296.8 billion. Stablecoins could support $100 trillion in annual transactions. Citigroup's "Stablecoins 2030" report projects stablecoin issuance to reach $1.9 trillion by 2030, with potential to hit $4 trillion, suggesting vast future transactional growth. This forecast highlights the transformative potential of stablecoins in global finance, with far-reaching implications for the crypto market and broader economic systems. Stablecoins Set to Transform Global Finance by 2030 The Citigroup report highlights that by 2030, stablecoins may support up to $200 trillion in transaction activity, bolstering their role in global finance. Citigroup's prediction illustrates a rapid growth trajectory for stablecoin adoption within financial markets, framing them as a key component of future transactions. According to Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future of Finance at Citigroup, "Our projections suggest that stablecoin issuance could exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030, fundamentally reshaping financial transactions." The forecast aligns with current trends, as recent data from DeFiLlama indicates the total market capitalization of stablecoins stands around $296.8 billion. Currently, USDT captures 58.75% of this market share, underlining its dominance. Despite the optimistic outlook outlined, immediate changes in market dynamics are not evident, yet the potential for a dramatic shift remains in focus. USDT, the leader among stablecoins, maintains a steady price of $1.00, with a market cap of $174,395,011,377, according to CoinMarketCap. The token's 24-hour trading volume surged 36.98% to $108,670,139,122, while its market dominance is at 4.52%. Regulatory Frameworks and Stablecoin Growth: A Pivotal Nexus Did you know? The stablecoin market is rapidly evolving, with significant implications for global finance and transaction efficiency. Coincu research suggests that regulatory frameworks will play a pivotal role in this potential growth. The interplay between evolving regulatory landscapes and technological enhancements could significantly shape…
