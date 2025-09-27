Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
UK Finance i największe banki w Wielkiej Brytanii startują z pilotażem cyfrowego funta
Wielka Brytania otwiera nowy rozdział w historii bankowości i cyfrowych płatności. UK Finance i największe banki, ogłosiły uruchomienie dwuletniego programu pilotażowego z zakresu kryptowalut. Wspomniana organizacja zrzesza ponad 300 instytucji finansowych Jego celem jest przetestowanie tokenizowanych depozytów w funtach. W projekt zaangażowało się sześć największych banków działających na brytyjskim rynku, czyli Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking […]
W
$0.104
+1.50%
Distribuire
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 02:37
Distribuire
Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive
TLDRs; Just Eat Takeaway is cutting 450 jobs globally, citing efficiency gains from AI and automation integration. The layoffs mainly target customer service and sales administration across multiple international markets. The company is piloting autonomous delivery robots in Switzerland to expand automation beyond back-office roles. Rising competition and post-pandemic cost pressures are pushing Just Eat [...] The post Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1184
+0.08%
GAINS
$0.02259
+1.39%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:34
Distribuire
Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals Formula to Save the Dollar! Crypto Market Could Be Affected! Details Here
The post Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals Formula to Save the Dollar! Crypto Market Could Be Affected! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, argued that stablecoins could protect the strength of the US dollar. Eric Trump: “Stablecoins Will Save the US Dollar” In an interview with the New York Post, Eric Trump said he believes stablecoins will “save the US dollar.” Trump specifically highlighted the stablecoin USD1, developed by his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). WLFI’s plans, announced in March, sparked conflict of interest debate in Washington, where lawyer Andrew Rossow argued the initiative was “in direct violation of constitutional safeguards.” In April, Maxine Waters, a ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, claimed that Donald Trump aimed to manipulate the US dollar for his own benefit with his stablecoin project. Five Democratic senators also emphasized in a letter published in March that a sitting president gaining direct financial benefits from a stablecoin poses “unprecedented risks.” Despite criticism, the Trump administration implemented stablecoin regulations in the US with the GENIUS Act. However, during this period, allegations emerged that Donald Trump had increased his wealth by approximately $2.4 billion thanks to his crypto ventures. On the other hand, US Federal Reserve Board Member Christopher Waller argued that stablecoins would strengthen the dollar’s role as a global reserve currency. LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino has also stated that stablecoins are “the most powerful tool to protect the dollar’s global dominance.” However, some European financial institutions argue that these regulations could weaken the dollar’s dominance in the long run. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/eric-trump-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-reveals-formula-to-save-the-dollar-crypto-market-could-be-affected-details-here/
TRUMP
$7.537
+0.18%
HERE
$0.000219
--%
COM
$0.010513
-0.17%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:33
Distribuire
Brazil’s Nubank appoints former Coinbase director as crypto lead
The post Brazil’s Nubank appoints former Coinbase director as crypto lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nubank, Brazil’s largest digital bank, named Michael Rihani, ex-Coinbase director, as Head of Crypto. Rihani oversaw non-trading products and helped launch nearly $1 billion in Bitcoin-backed loans at Coinbase. Brazil’s Nubank, a digital financial services platform with over 123 million customers, appointed Michael Rihani as Head of Crypto today. Rihani recently left his role at Coinbase, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, where he led non-trading products. Rihani will report to Nubank’s executive director of crypto and digital assets, focusing on advancing the Nubank Crypto platform for digital asset services. His departure from Coinbase on September 23 highlighted his role in launching Bitcoin-backed loans nearing $1 billion in onchain originations. Nubank’s crypto service now allows direct card payments with USDT and USDC stablecoins, which account for 90% of local crypto usage in Brazil as of September 22. The platform has integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network for payments among its 100 million Latin American customers. Nubank holds over 60% of Brazil’s adult population as customers and maintains a market cap exceeding $75 billion as of September. The appointment signals the company’s continued expansion into digital asset services in the Latin American market. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nubank-appoints-former-coinbase-director-crypto-lead/
COM
$0.010513
-0.17%
BANK
$0.0721
-3.51%
1
$0.006993
+9.78%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:19
Distribuire
Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing
TLDRs; Google is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a Play Store order set to take effect in October 2025. The order stems from Epic Games’ antitrust victory, requiring Google to allow competing app stores and billing systems. Google argues sudden reforms risk Android user security and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court [...] The post Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing appeared first on CoinCentral.
APP
$0.002107
-0.66%
U
$0.010234
+0.82%
PLAY
$0.0396
+2.19%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:09
Distribuire
Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks
TLDR Tether eyes $500B valuation with massive raise backed by SoftBank & Ark Tether seeks $20B in capital to dominate global stablecoin finance USDT fuels Tether’s rise as it targets record $500B valuation Tether’s USAT launch & $20B raise mark major U.S. push & global leap SoftBank & Ark may back Tether’s bold $500B stablecoin [...] The post Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks appeared first on CoinCentral.
ARK
$0.4121
-0.02%
RISE
$0.011
-2.88%
MAJOR
$0.12185
-1.07%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:08
Distribuire
Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle
TLDRs; Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) stock rose nearly 1% Friday as investors welcomed swift resolution of a costly FTC case. Amazon will pay $2.5B, split between a $1B civil penalty and $1.5B refunds to about 35M Prime users. Executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay barred from unlawful conduct involving deceptive sign-up and cancellation practices. Settlement avoids [...] The post Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.
COM
$0.010513
-0.17%
ROSE
$0.02508
-0.63%
1
$0.006993
+9.78%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:01
Distribuire
South Korean Actress Hwang Jung-eum Suspended For $3 Million Crypto Embezzlement
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum has been sentenced to a two-year prison suspension for a $3 crypto embezzlement. According to the court ruling, she would not be locked up behind prison bars unless she commits another crime within the next four years. The court made this decision because of her personal circumstances and also because […]
NOT
$0.001534
-0.90%
Distribuire
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 02:00
Distribuire
XRP Made Early Buyers Rich – Now BlockchainFX at $0.025 Is Tipped as 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Gem
What if the next big crypto success was staring investors in the face right now? XRP turned early believers into millionaires when it rocketed from fractions of a cent to nearly $3.84, proving that timing and conviction matter more than anything. Fast forward to today, XRP trades near $2.86, and while it remains a household
XRP
$2.8583
+2.73%
NOW
$0.00562
-8.31%
MORE
$0.07774
+1.79%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:45
Distribuire
Russia’s crypto-facilitated trade reached 1 trillion rubles in 2025
Russia’s foreign trade settlements with cryptocurrency approached $12 billion in the first half of the year, according to the Kremlin’s business advisor. The Russian president’s representative is convinced that cryptocurrencies are catching up with gold in terms of stability and are no longer a niche phenomenon. Kremlin official compares cryptocurrency to gold Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin […]
TRADE
$0.09565
-0.44%
1
$0.006993
+9.78%
LIKE
$0.00739
-3.13%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 01:37
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase