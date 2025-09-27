2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Global banks join SWIFT in blockchain test run on Consensys’ Linea

SWIFT has reportedly mobilized a consortium including BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas for a pivotal experiment that includes migrating its core messaging system onto ConsenSys’ Ethereum layer-2, Linea. According to a Sept. 26 report from The Big Whale, the global…
Crypto.news2025/09/27 02:35
Philippines Moves Public Records to Blockchain

Philippines adopts blockchain for public records, boosting transparency, curbing corruption, and enhancing trust with immutable digital trails and civic validation. The Philippines has started shifting public records to a blockchain system in an effort to strengthen transparency. Government agencies announced that the new framework will make it more difficult to make changes on documents and […] The post Philippines Moves Public Records to Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 02:30
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: U.S. & UK Drive Global Rules as SEC, CFTC Indicate Shakeup

This week marked a key moment for crypto regulation, with transatlantic cooperation advancing, U.S. lawmakers clashing over market structure, and regulators weighing exemptions that could reshape the digital asset industry. Here’s what you need to know. UK–US Launch Transatlantic Crypto Task Force The UK and the U.S. have announced the formation of the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future, designed to strengthen regulatory cooperation on digital assets and capital markets. Revealed during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, the initiative represents the first major step toward harmonizing rules between the world’s two largest financial hubs. The task force will focus on laying the groundwork for a unified approach to tokenization and crypto oversight. Senate Divisions Over Market Structure Bill In Washington, crypto legislation is heating up. Twelve Senate Democrats, including Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker, urged Republicans to pursue bipartisan authorship of a landmark market structure bill. The group pointed out the $4 trillion scale of the digital asset market and called for balanced representation ahead of an expected Banking Committee vote. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has pressed lawmakers to fast-track the bill, with the White House reportedly setting a deadline. Retirement Savings, Innovation Exemptions on the Table Lawmakers are pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening the $12.5 trillion 401(k) retirement market to alternative assets, including crypto. Committee leaders, French Hill and Maxine Waters, called for swift action and expanded access for accredited investors. Separately, the SEC is preparing to roll out an “innovation exemption” by year-end, intended to give crypto firms breathing room to launch new products without immediate compliance hurdles. Chairman Atkins described the exemption as a platform for development that could accelerate the U.S. push to become a global crypto hub. Scrutiny, Tax Hearings, and Leadership Shifts The crypto regulation microscope intensified as U.S. authorities probed suspicious trading activity ahead of corporate crypto treasury announcements, warning firms against selective disclosure of material information. At the same time, the Senate Finance Committee scheduled an October 1 hearing to grill Coinbase executives and tax experts on digital asset taxation, showing an incoming crackdown. Meanwhile, the White House is weighing new picks to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. With Brian Quintenz’s confirmation stalled, former CFTC officials Josh Sterling, Jill Sommers, Kyle Hauptman, and others are reportedly under consideration. CFTC Explores Stablecoin Collateral to Boost U.S. Market Edge The CFTC’s decision to examine tokenized collateral and stablecoin integration in derivatives markets this week also marks a key moment for digital finance. With stablecoins now approaching a $300 billion global market cap, their role has shifted from niche instruments to foundational building blocks of modern capital markets. This latest initiative is not just about adopting new technology—it’s about securing U.S. competitiveness in a financial landscape where Asia and Europe are moving quickly on digital asset infrastructure. Ryne Saxe, Co-Founder and CEO at Eco, explains, “Like every other financial market built on traditional rails, derivative markets have been held back by legacy technology. As we rebuild these markets atop programmable money, you get better capital efficiency, lower market risk, and greater transparency.” The speed of change is striking: within a year, stablecoins have moved from being explained in policy briefings to adoption in U.S. payments and derivatives markets. The CFTC’s exploration shows Washington’s recognition that programmable money isn’t just the future of finance—it’s the present. The Bottom Line The week just shows how fast the crypto regulation ground is shifting. From task forces to exemptions, retirement markets to tax scrutiny, both the U.S. and the UK are positioning digital assets squarely within mainstream finance. The challenge now will be whether coordination and bipartisan willpower can match the pace of innovation
CryptoNews2025/09/27 02:18
UK launches national commission to regulate AI in healthcare

The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS).  The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 02:07
Ripple’s XRP Positioned for Growth as SWIFT Launches Faster Payment System

TLDR SWIFT has unveiled an upgrade to make cross-border retail payments as fast and reliable as domestic transactions. The new initiative involves partnerships with major banks to meet strict performance targets for speed, cost, and transparency. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity platform, using XRP, aligns with SWIFT’s goals for faster and more predictable settlements. Ripple supporters believe [...] The post Ripple’s XRP Positioned for Growth as SWIFT Launches Faster Payment System appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 01:59
AI Data Centers: Unleashing Billions in a Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave

BitcoinWorld AI Data Centers: Unleashing Billions in a Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where breakthroughs are measured in petabytes and processing power, a monumental shift is underway that echoes the early days of crypto innovation: the unprecedented investment in AI Data Centers. Just as blockchain technology reshaped our understanding of decentralized finance, artificial intelligence is now redefining infrastructure, demanding colossal resources and attracting billions in capital. For those plugged into Bitcoin World, understanding this seismic shift isn’t just about tracking tech trends; it’s about recognizing the foundational changes that will power the next generation of digital economies and potentially influence everything from trading algorithms to network security. Understanding the AI Data Centers Phenomenon The sheer scale of capital flowing into AI Data Centers is staggering. Recent reports, like the purported $100 billion commitment for OpenAI’s compute infrastructure, highlight a level of investment previously unimaginable. These aren’t your typical server farms; AI Data Centers are highly specialized facilities, optimized for the intensive computational demands of machine learning models. They require: Massive GPU Clusters: Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs are adept at parallel processing, crucial for training complex AI models. Advanced Cooling Systems: The heat generated by these powerful processors necessitates sophisticated cooling solutions. High-Bandwidth Networking: Moving vast datasets between servers and storage requires ultra-fast network infrastructure. Sustainable Power Solutions: The energy consumption is immense, driving demand for greener and more efficient power sources. These facilities are the bedrock upon which the future of AI will be built, enabling everything from advanced generative AI to autonomous systems. The race to build and expand these centers signifies a profound belief in AI’s transformative power and its potential to reshape global industries. Fueling the Future: The Surge in AI Infrastructure Beyond the physical walls of AI Data Centers, the entire AI Infrastructure ecosystem is experiencing an unprecedented surge. This includes not only the hardware—like NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPUs and custom AI chips from companies like Google and Amazon—but also the intricate software layers, specialized networking solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures required to protect and manage these complex systems. The demand for this infrastructure is driven by: Rapid AI Model Development: As models grow larger and more sophisticated, so does their computational appetite. Enterprise AI Adoption: Businesses across sectors are integrating AI, from customer service chatbots to predictive analytics, requiring scalable infrastructure. Cloud AI Services: Major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) are heavily investing to offer AI-as-a-service, making powerful AI accessible to more users. This comprehensive build-out of AI Infrastructure is not merely about capacity; it’s about creating a resilient, efficient, and secure foundation that can support the next wave of AI innovation, making it a critical area for observation for anyone tracking major tech shifts and their impact on the digital economy. Decoding the Massive AI Investment Landscape The sheer volume of AI Investment is perhaps the most telling sign of the times. We’re witnessing a multi-faceted financial commitment from venture capitalists, tech giants, and even sovereign wealth funds. This isn’t just about funding startups; it’s about strategic long-term plays in foundational technology, reflecting a global belief in AI’s inevitable dominance. Consider the following aspects of this investment surge: Corporate Spending: Tech titans like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pouring billions into their AI divisions and infrastructure, securing their positions at the forefront. Startup Funding: AI startups continue to attract massive rounds, often with valuations soaring into the billions before product launch, indicating high market confidence. Government Initiatives: Nations are recognizing AI as a strategic imperative, allocating funds for research, development, and infrastructure to maintain competitive edges. This influx of capital is creating a self-reinforcing cycle: more investment leads to more innovation, which in turn attracts more investment. The implications for the global economy, including sectors relevant to cryptocurrency, are profound, as this AI Investment fuels new applications and potentially new digital assets. Is This the New AI Gold Rush? The term ‘AI Gold Rush‘ is frequently used, and for good reason. The parallels to historical periods of rapid expansion and wealth creation are striking. From the California Gold Rush to the dot-com boom, moments of transformative technology often spark frenzied activity. Today, the ‘gold’ is computational power, data, and skilled expertise, driving an unprecedented scramble for resources. What defines this AI Gold Rush? Rapid Value Creation: Companies leveraging AI are seeing exponential growth in valuation and market cap, often outpacing traditional industries. Intense Competition: The race to acquire resources—compute, talent, data—is fierce, leading to soaring costs and aggressive acquisition strategies. Speculative Investment: While much investment is strategic, there’s also an element of speculative capital chasing the next big AI breakthrough, reminiscent of past tech booms. Infrastructure Scramble: The urgent need for robust AI Infrastructure is creating immense opportunities for hardware manufacturers, cloud providers, and energy companies. While the opportunities are immense, like any gold rush, there are inherent risks. Over-speculation, unsustainable business models, and the potential for market correction are factors that savvy investors, including those in the crypto space, are carefully monitoring. The long-term winners will be those who build sustainable value amidst the frenzy. Navigating the AI Talent Shuffle: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst the hardware and capital, the human element—AI Talent—remains arguably the most critical and most expensive resource. The demand for skilled AI engineers, researchers, and data scientists far outstrips supply, leading to unprecedented competition for top professionals. The article’s mention of $100,000 visa fees is a stark illustration of how far companies are willing to go to secure the best minds globally. The AI Talent shuffle presents: Skyrocketing Salaries: Top AI professionals command salaries rivaling executive compensation, reflecting their value. Global Competition: Companies are recruiting globally, leading to brain drain concerns in some regions and fostering international talent wars. Upskilling Imperative: Existing workforces face pressure to adapt and acquire AI-related skills to remain relevant in an evolving job market. Ethical Considerations: As AI becomes more powerful, the need for ethical AI developers who understand its societal impact becomes paramount for responsible innovation. This intense focus on AI Talent acquisition and development underscores that while machines may be learning, human ingenuity and expertise are still the ultimate drivers of innovation in this transformative field. For crypto enthusiasts, understanding the flow of this talent can indicate where the next wave of innovation in decentralized AI or blockchain-AI integration might emerge, shaping future projects and ecosystems. The narrative of billions being poured into AI Data Centers and the broader AI Infrastructure is not just a fleeting headline; it’s a foundational story shaping the future of technology. From the strategic AI Investment driving unprecedented growth to the intense competition defining the AI Gold Rush, and the crucial scramble for AI Talent, every aspect points to a paradigm shift. As discussed on Bitcoin World’s ‘Equity’ podcast, this isn’t merely an expansion; it’s a redefinition of what’s possible, impacting every industry, including the burgeoning world of digital assets. The coming years will undoubtedly reveal the full extent of AI’s transformative power, making this a pivotal moment for observation and strategic engagement. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Data Centers: Unleashing Billions in a Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:55
Tether’s potential $20 billion funding round could draw SoftBank, Ark as backers: Bloomberg

Tether is in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion at around a $500 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported this week.
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:43
UK’s New Digital ID Scheme ‘Target for Hackers’

Tech experts have highlighted privacy and security risks in the UK government’s new mandatory Digital ID card scheme.
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:42
ABD’de Hükümet Kapanma İhtimali Büyüyor: Gerçekleşirse FED’in Faiz Kararı Etkilenecek Mi?

ABD’de hükümetin kapanması ihtimali, kritik ekonomik veri akışını riske atıyor. ABD Çalışma Bakanlığı’nın daha önce yayımladığı operasyonel acil durum planına göre, federal hükümetin kapanması halinde gelecek hafta açıklanması planlanan Eylül ayı istihdam raporu ertelenecek. Hükümetin hangi kapsamda kapanabileceği ise belirsizliğini koruyor. İstihdam raporunu hazırlayan Çalışma İstatistikleri Bürosu (BLS) da dahil olmak üzere birçok kurum, güncel […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:30
Husky Inu (HINU) Is Set To Take The Memecoin Ecosystem By Storm

Husky Inu (HINU) is a newly launched Solana-based memecoin project that is making waves in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The project concluded a highly successful presale and followed it up with its pre-launch phase. The pre-launch phase is still ongoing, and has helped the project raise $897,612 so far.
Cryptodaily2025/09/27 01:23
