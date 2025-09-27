Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Bitcoin Reclaims $110K As Inflation Holds Steady
The post Bitcoin Reclaims $110K As Inflation Holds Steady appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency climbed to $110K after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis published its personal consumption expenditures report on Friday. BTC Inches Upward After Tepid Inflation Report The Bureau of Economic Analysis released a relatively uneventful personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report on Friday, showing a 0.3% rise in prices for August, bringing the annual inflation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-reclaims-110k-as-inflation-holds-steady/
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
U
$0.010241
+0.89%
BTC
$112,373.13
+2.53%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:45
Distribuire
Cango mines 141 Bitcoin worth $15.4 million
The post Cango mines 141 Bitcoin worth $15.4 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cango mined 141 BTC this week, bringing total holdings to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025. The firm has steadily accumulated Bitcoin throughout 2025, including 664 BTC mined in August. Cango, a NYSE-listed Chinese firm that pivoted from auto trading to Bitcoin mining, said on X that it mined 141 BTC worth $15.4 million this week. In August, the company reported mining 664 BTC, lifting its total holdings to 5,193 BTC. With the latest September update, Cango’s stack has climbed to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cango-buys-141-bitcoin-2025-september/
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
BTC
$112,373.13
+2.53%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:28
Distribuire
Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
The post Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking The Future: Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Skip to content Home AI News Unlocking the Future: Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision for Enterprise Software at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/enterprise-software-levie-disrupt/
VISION
$0.0002817
--%
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
FUTURE
$0.12409
+0.20%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:13
Distribuire
Theta Capital Management targets $200 million for blockchain fund
The post Theta Capital Management targets $200 million for blockchain fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Theta Capital Management launches its fifth blockchain-focused fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, aiming to raise $200 million. The fund plans to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds, targeting a 25% net IRR. Theta Capital Management, an Amsterdam-based investment firm, today launched Theta Blockchain Ventures V, targeting $200 million to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds with a 25% target net IRR. The fund represents the firm’s fifth blockchain-focused venture, reflecting continued institutional interest in digital assets within Amsterdam’s expanding VC ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/theta-capital-blockchain-ventures-v-200m-launch/
FUND
$0.0169
+4.32%
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
NET
$0.00007366
-0.17%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:52
Distribuire
We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over
"The pullback is in line with the historical retracements," ChatGPT stated.
BTC
$112,373.13
+2.53%
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
LINE
$0.000028
-8.19%
Distribuire
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 02:05
Distribuire
U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-core-pce-crypto-impact/
U
$0.010241
+0.89%
CORE
$0.3846
+0.26%
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:59
Distribuire
SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally
Key Takeaways Analysts are split between SHIB price’s short-term bounces and long-term breakout scenarios Descending triangle signals pressure building toward a decisive move Rally projections leaned more on speculation than fundamentals The Shiba Inu coin, SHIB, has been in a downtrend since reaching its monthly high on Sept. 13. The memecoin was down more than […] The post SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIB
$0.00001175
+0.25%
WILD
$0.2336
+1.34%
SHIBA
$0.000000000517
+1.37%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:32
Distribuire
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MET
$0.2321
+2.88%
LIKE
$0.007392
-3.10%
OP
$0.6652
+0.30%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:31
Distribuire
Fed’s Proactive Rate Cut Signals Shift in Economic Strategy
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-crypto-impact-rate-cut/
COM
$0.010508
-0.21%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:30
Distribuire
Bank Big With MoonBull Presale – The Best Upcoming Crypto as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Surge Ahead
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies, timing is everything. Investors are constantly on the lookout for the best upcoming crypto projects, aiming to get in before the next big surge. The thrill of early investment is undeniable, but the risk of missing out is real. As the crypto market evolves, identifying promising projects early can […] The post Bank Big With MoonBull Presale – The Best Upcoming Crypto as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Surge Ahead appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BANK
$0.0721
-3.51%
SHIBA
$0.000000000517
+1.37%
GET
$0.004546
--%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 00:30
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase