White Sox Hope To Reclaim No. 1 Pick Lost To Anti-Tanking Rules

UCLA's Roch Cholowsky (1) bats during an NCAA baseball game against BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. You'd think 121 losses would at least get a baseball franchise the first overall pick in the draft. Yet the White Sox were left waiting for almost an hour after Washington selected shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick last July. Major League Baseball's anti-tanking rules left them with the 10th pick because Chicago is a large market. But there is a better outlook for the 2026 draft. While the White Sox have improved considerably as they developed a core of young players, they are well positioned for the draft lottery, which will be held during the winter meetings in December. Their loss to the Yankees on Wednesday gave them 100-plus losses for the third year in a row. Colorado (43-115), the only team with a worse record than the Sox, is ineligible for a pick at the top of the draft because of the anti-tanking rules. The Nationals, Angels and Cardinals are also ineligible to enter the lottery for a second consecutive year. The eligible teams with the three worst records — currently the White Sox, Twins and Pirates — will each be given a 16.5-percent chance to pick first overall. They each will be guaranteed a top-six pick and have almost a 90-percent chance to wind up in the top four. There doesn't seem to be a strong early frontrunner like Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg in next year's draft class. But draft analysts suggest the 2026 draft class will be better than the '25 class, including several prospects that would have gone first overall ahead of Willitts. Among the players who are expected to…