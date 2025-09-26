All About The New Trump Tariffs Set To Hit The Market On 1 October

New Trump tariffs could influence inflation and crypto prices. Here's how the new trade policies might affect the future of crypto. President Donald Trump recently announced new U.S. tariffs, set to start on October 1. This announcement has already shaken the international financial markets. It targets imports such as pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks.