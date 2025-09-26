Bursa MEXC
Dutch Bitcoin Reserve Debunked, SEC Tightens Grip, and Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF Launches
Crypto news today: Netherlands Bitcoin reserve rumor proven false, SEC probes 200+ firms on crypto-treasuries, and 7RCC launches Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF. BullZilla presale continues to surge.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 03:45
Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Hits Target: Rate Cut In October?
TLDR: Rate cut bets jumped to 87.7% after PCE data hit forecasts, boosting confidence that easing could come as early as October. Core PCE held steady at 2.9%, showing no fresh price acceleration and keeping the Fed’s inflation target within reach. Consumer spending stayed balanced, giving policymakers room to ease without risking renewed inflation pressure. [...] The post Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Hits Target: Rate Cut In October? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 03:28
OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content
TLDRs; OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers. Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight. Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep. Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content. OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a [...] The post OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 03:13
All About The New Trump Tariffs Set To Hit The Market On 1 October
New Trump tariffs could influence inflation and crypto prices. Here’s how the new trade policies might affect the future of crypto. President Donald Trump recently announced new U.S. tariffs, set to start on October 1. This announcement has already shaken the international financial markets. It targets imports such as pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks. […] The post All About The New Trump Tariffs Set To Hit The Market On 1 October appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 03:00
Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why
TLDR: Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price. Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years. The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses. Hayes teased a comeback [...] The post Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 02:48
Justin Sun Faces Allegations of Controlling 60% of Tron’s TRX Supply
TLDR Justin Sun is reportedly controlling over 60% of all circulating Tron (TRX) tokens. The claim challenges Tron’s mission of decentralization, which aims to provide a more distributed blockchain ecosystem. Despite the allegations, the TRX price has not shown significant volatility in response to the news. Justin Sun is currently involved in a legal battle [...] The post Justin Sun Faces Allegations of Controlling 60% of Tron’s TRX Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:45
Meta is launching ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the UK
Meta is reportedly offering its UK customers the option to pay £2.99 a month for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram. According to reports, Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing to launch ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in the United Kingdom. In the coming weeks, UK-based users will be able to subscribe for £2.99, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:35
Chainlink And ICE Collaboration Could Be A Game-Changer For Real-World Asset (RWA) Data
A new partnership is set to shake up how real assets are tracked and shared online. Chainlink has joined forces with ICE to bring more trust and speed to information about stocks, bonds, and other assets.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/27 02:00
Ethereum Whale with $2.9B Awakens After 8 Years to Move its ETH
A long-dormant Ethereum whale has re-emerged after more than eight years of silence. Blockchain tracking platforms and analysts confirmed that approximately 200,000 ETH, worth around $800 million, moved earlier today from two legacy wallets that had not been active since Ethereum’s early days.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:52
Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Worth $21B Expire Today: Here’s What to Expect from Prices
Bitcoin and Ethereum are both under pressure at a critical moment, as the market braces for the expiration of billions in options contracts. For context, today, Sept.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:15
