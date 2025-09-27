2025-09-29 Monday

3 reasons Little Pepe is stealing attention in the memecoin market

Little Pepe presale hits $26m, drawing attention from Dogecoin fans with 16b tokens sold. While DOGE still enjoys its loyal community and whale support, a new contender is pulling in more hype, investor interest, and fresh capital: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). …
Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin’s recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bloomberg Claims Most of This Altcoin’s Total Supply is Controlled by Justin Sun

The post Bloomberg Claims Most of This Altcoin’s Total Supply is Controlled by Justin Sun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Tron founder Justin Sun may hold approximately 64% of the circulating TRX supply. This claim is based on a list of assets Sun’s team shared with Bloomberg. The Tron network, led by Sun, has become a prominent global payments system. By enabling fast, cheap, and anonymous cross-border money transfers through dollar-backed stablecoins, Tron has reached a monthly transaction volume of $600 billion. This figure is more than four times PayPal’s volume. Meanwhile, as some allies in Washington are pushing for regulations that will pave the way for Tron’s further expansion in the US, the Trump family is also promoting their own stablecoin project using Tron’s infrastructure. However, the Tron network has long been mired in controversy. Money laundering experts allege that the platform has become a payment network favored by terrorist organizations, Russian sanctions evasion groups, and Chinese criminal groups operating large-scale fraud. Sun maintains that it helps authorities block illegal transactions but claims it bears no direct responsibility due to the network’s decentralized nature. The controversy escalated further with a valuation published by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in August. The index claimed Sun held 60 billion TRX, based on wealth calculations he shared in February, putting his net worth at $12.5 billion. Sun filed a lawsuit in federal court in Delaware challenging this report. Sun’s lawyers argued that the list shared with Bloomberg erroneously included ecosystem wallets not owned by Sun, arguing that Sun does not control the majority of the Tron supply. However, Sun’s lawyers declined to specify which wallets were not owned by him, Bloomberg reported in a court filing. On September 22, a court rejected the Sun’s request for an injunction to block the story. The case is still ongoing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and…
CDARI Joins Forces with GPT360 to Advance AI-Powered E-commerce Capabilities, Empower Users with Optimized Shopping Experience

By collaborating with GPT360’s AI solutions, CDARI develops the effectiveness of its e-commerce platform and delivers advanced benefits to its customers.
AI Won’t ‘Kill’ Bitcoin Mining – It Might Reprice It

Since the latest Bitcoin halving cut block rewards in half, compressing revenues across the mining sector, large operators have been searching for ways to stabilize income streams. Increasingly, they are leasing their energy footprints to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing clients. The model is not speculative; it is already being written into multiyear contracts. In September, Cipher Mining signed a 168-megawatt agreement with Fluidstack, an AI cloud provider. The deal runs for ten years and is valued at $3 billion. Google provided financing support worth $1.4 billion and also acquired a 5% equity stake in Cipher. The arrangement allows Cipher to maintain ownership of its facilities while converting part of its power allocation into contracted AI revenue. TeraWulf, another U.S.-based miner, followed a similar path. It announced hosting agreements that dedicate more than 200 megawatts to AI workloads at its Lake Mariner site. Analysts estimate the value of the deal could exceed $3.7 billion. Contracts That Change Miner Balance Sheets The financial character of these companies is beginning to change. Miner equity has historically traded with a high correlation to the price of Bitcoin. New long-dated contracts give investors a different risk profile to consider. Regular dollar-denominated payments from AI customers may reduce the exposure of miner stocks to Bitcoin cycles. Iren, an Australian operator, provides an example. It recently expanded its AI cloud business by purchasing more than 12,000 GPUs. The company projects $500 million in annual AI revenue by early 2026. Analysts at Arete initiated coverage on Iren, Riot Platforms, and Cipher Mining with buy ratings, citing the stability of contracted AI revenue as a driver. The case of CoreWeave and Core Scientific stresses the point. CoreWeave, once an Ethereum miner, shifted into GPU-based hosting. In 2025, it acquired Core Scientific in a transaction valued at $9 billion. The deal cemented its place as a supplier of computing power for AI firms, moving entirely beyond token mining. Why the AI Shift Is Different The entry into AI hosting is not simply diversification. It forces miners to rethink operations. Unlike Bitcoin mining, AI customers demand strict service level agreements. Data centers must offer redundancy, cooling efficiency, and long-term maintenance commitments. In practice, this means capital is redeployed from short-cycle ASIC purchases toward infrastructure upgrades that support higher-density workloads. There is also the allocation question. Every megawatt committed to AI hosting cannot be used for Bitcoin mining. Operators will have to balance the immediate predictability of contracted revenue with the option value of a potential Bitcoin price rally. From Hashprice to Lease Price The mining business has long been tied to hashprice, the dollar value of one terahash of computing power per day. That metric is now being supplemented by what could be called lease price, the value of contracted power sold to external clients. In time, the lease price may become as influential for valuation models as the hash price itself. This shift has implications for the broader network. If miners dedicate more capacity to external hosting, the growth of network hash rate may slow. That could alter the competitive dynamics among remaining pure miners and impact difficulty adjustments. At the same time, the capital stability provided by AI contracts could keep some firms alive through periods of low Bitcoin prices, preventing sharp declines in total hash rate. A Changing Capital Formation Cycle The sector’s capital cycle is also adjusting. Past expansions were often financed during bull markets when high margins justified the rapid purchase of machines. Now, multi-year AI contracts provide the collateral base for raising capital in less favorable markets. That changes the rhythm of how mining infrastructure is built. The long-term outcome is not that AI erases mining. Rather, it layers another economic activity on top of the same infrastructure. For investors, miner equities may look less like high-beta proxies for Bitcoin and more like hybrid firms that combine commodity-linked income with contracted service revenue
Shiba Inu ETF: Expert Lists 3 Essential Conditions for U.S. Launch

TLDR Luis Delgado outlines three essential conditions for launching a Shiba Inu ETF in the U.S. The first condition is having a reputable asset manager sponsor the Shiba Inu ETF. The second requirement is the presence of trusted leadership for public confidence. A solid compliance strategy to meet U.S. securities regulations is the third condition. [...] The post Shiba Inu ETF: Expert Lists 3 Essential Conditions for U.S. Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tesla Urges White House to Protect Public Health in Emissions Debate

TLDRs; Tesla urged the Trump administration not to repeal vehicle emissions standards, warning of public health and climate risks. The EPA’s proposed rollback could weaken incentives for EV innovation and remove emissions accountability for traditional automakers. Tesla risks losing billions in regulatory credit revenue if the current standards are dismantled. The clash adds to rising [...] The post Tesla Urges White House to Protect Public Health in Emissions Debate appeared first on CoinCentral.
Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Nearly Full as Meme Culture Powers 2025’s Next Big Token

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS whitelist is nearly full as millions of fans drive presale demand. With staking, NFTs, and charity pools, $HUGS blends culture with utility.
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Monthly RSI Signals Another Massive Move Ahead

Dogecoin’s monthly RSI and chart structure mirror previous bull runs. Analysts say DOGE may rally if $0.22 support holds.
Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.Read more
