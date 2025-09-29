2025-09-29 Monday

Malaysian retiree loses over $100k in crypto investment scam

The post Malaysian retiree loses over $100k in crypto investment scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Police in Malaysia are investigating a crypto scam that allegedly duped a 71-year-old retiree out of RM 525,000 by promising a significant return on investment. Summary A 71‑year‑old retiree in Kuala Terengganu lost RM525,000 after falling for a Facebook‑linked cryptocurrency investment scam. Malaysian officials have warned of a rise in crypto fraud targeting senior citizens. The incident took place in the city of Kuala Terengganu, where scammers approached the victim via online communication after the victim came across the dubious investment opportunity via a Facebook advertisement, local media outlet Malaysiakini reported on Sep. 29. In recent times, Facebook ads have earned a notorious reputation as a tool that crypto scammers have been seen employing to promote fake crypto investment schemes, or redirect victims towards fake crypto exchanges and fraudulent investment platforms designed to drain their savings. Often, these ads are seen donning false claims of celebrity endorsements or ties to well-known crypto projects, and are designed to look professional enough to pass as legitimate. Although the Malaysiakini report did not provide much information regarding how the scam played out, it cited Kuala Terengganu district police chief Azli Noor, who said the victim was promised returns of $500,000 on his investment. “The victim made seven transactions into the suspect’s account between Aug 20 and 27 using his retirement savings,” Noor said in a statement. As of press time, no arrests had been made, but police suspect that a syndicate operating behind the scenes orchestrated the scam. Earlier this year, Malaysian authorities had warned that bad actors were increasingly targeting locals, especially senior citizens. Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said at the time that scammers would often impersonate trusted entities such as financial regulators, police officers, and banks, to gain victims’ trust and pressure them…
2025/09/29
The Crypto Mining Crisis Meets Its Match as PEPENODE Surges Past $1.5M in Presale

The post The Crypto Mining Crisis Meets Its Match as PEPENODE Surges Past $1.5M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crypto Mining Crisis Meets Its Match as PEPENODE Surges Past $1.5M in Presale Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-mining-crisis-finds-fix-in-pepenode-1-5m-presale/
2025/09/29
For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible | Opinion

Stablecoins won’t win by hype. Merchants don’t want “crypto payments,” they want fast, reliable, low-cost settlements that just work.
2025/09/29
Pakistan Crypto Czar Explore Ways to Deepen US Blockchain Ties, Places Bitcoin on UN Agenda

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, held a high-level meeting with Patrick Witt, US President Trump’s crypto advisor, at the White House to discuss collaboration on crypto and blockchain. “I explored how Pakistan can draw on US experience to unlock new opportunities in the digital assets space,” said Saqib. He added that it was a “remarkable day for Pakistan in Washington.” According to a local report, the discussion centred on exploring avenues to enhance crypto cooperation between the US and Pakistan. Additionally, both parties emphasized the importance of innovation-driven partnerships. Minister Saqib highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to global leadership in crypto, stressing that the collaboration would help boost bilateral relations. Further, Pakistan is actively pursuing policies that would accelerate modern technological innovation, Saqib added. Saqib’s meeting with the US crypto counterpart comes days after he met with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development and Innovation, Zhaslan Madiyev, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “Maybe it’s about time we dropped the world’s first UN Crypto Resolution,” he posted on X, drawing community speculation. Is the First UN Resolution on Bitcoin Coming? Speaking at the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Bilal bin Saqib stressed the importance of AI, blockchain and digital governance for emerging economies like Pakistan. “It is critical to be part of shaping the global discourse on AI, blockchain, and digital governance, because the future of these technologies will be written not only in the West, but in the Global South,” he said. Further, he held up a Bitcoin sign at the UN and said that “it’s time the world considered the first UN Resolution on Bitcoin.” The General Assembly has so far passed resolutions on climate, peace and sustainable development; however, it hasn’t debated Bitcoin. Pakistan Closely Follows US Crypto Playbook The Asian country now sits third on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Per industry estimates, more than 40 million Pakistanis are already active crypto users, a number that rivals traditional finance participation. Saqib pointed out that millions of citizens use digital tools to receive remittances faster and cheaper. He called this adoption a “necessity,” rather than being driven by hype cycles. Pakistan has already announced its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Saqib credited the US for leading the way in Pakistan’s crypto push, adding that these Bitcoins are not meant for speculation
2025/09/29
Ethereum sluit week sterk af na verrassende opleving

Ethereum laat een opvallende comeback zien na een spannende week vol koersschommelingen. Terwijl analisten dachten dat de munt onder een cruciaal niveau zou zakken, schieten de bulls op het laatste moment te hulp. De koers sluit uiteindelijk de week boven het vorige piekpunt, wat zorgt voor nieuw optimisme onder beleggers.... Het bericht Ethereum sluit week sterk af na verrassende opleving verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/29
Pi Coin Tanks As Pi Network Allegedly Misused $20 Million Funding

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/29
October Showdown: SEC Weighs 16 Spot Crypto ETFs

The SEC will decide on 16 spot crypto ETFs in October. Final deadlines fall across the month, and actions can arrive earlier.Filings cover Solana ETF, XRP ETF, Litecoin ETF, and Dogecoin ETF products. Issuers include Canary, Grayscale, and WisdomTree.This cluster of October deadlines concentrates regulatory events. Exchanges and sponsors prepared notices, seed capital, and market-making […] The post October Showdown: SEC Weighs 16 Spot Crypto ETFs appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/29
Dogecoin Price Spikes 2% Amid Broader Crypto Rally, Analyst Flags 'Make-Or-Break Zone' For Memecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) capped an otherwise underwhelming week on a high, rallying alongside the broader cryptocurrency market on Sunday.read more
2025/09/29
Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood mentioned the altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) and revealed that she holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Continue Reading: Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!
2025/09/29
Büyük Boğa Cathie Wood Yeni Bir Altcoini Övdü, Bitcoin Dışında Yatırım Yaptıkları İki Altcoini Açıkladı!

En büyük Bitcoin boğalarından biri olan Ark Invest CEO’su Cathie Wood yeni bir altcoin ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu. Yakın tarihte Master Investor podcast’inde konuşan Cathie Wood, Hyperliquid (HYPE) isimli altcoinden bahsetti. Hyperliquid’in kendisine Solana’nın ilk günlerini hatırlattığını belirten Wood, Hyperliquid’i “bloğun yeni yıldızı” olarak adlandırdı. Wood, Solana’nın değerini kanıtladığını ve ana akım blokzincir kategorisine girdiğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
2025/09/29
