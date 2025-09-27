Strobe Finance’s mXRP Spurs XRP Market Excitement
mXRP sold out in one hour, cap raised immediately by Strobe Finance. mXRP offers 6–8% XRP yields plus DeFi deployment options. Analysts see mXRP as a "perpetual buyer" for XRP demand. The launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing version of XRP, triggered intense demand on its first day. Strobe Finance, the XRPL-native DeFi platform behind the rollout, confirmed that the initial cap sold out in less than one hour, forcing the team to increase the supply cap to 882,000 mXRP. $mXRP Cap Increased! The last cap was maxed out within an hour We've confirmed everything is running smoothly, so we're raising the cap in line with the current $XRP cap. New Cap: 882,000 mXRP Don't blink or you might miss it 👀 pic.twitter.com/bRSLP9CLvp — Strobe Finance (@StrobeFinance) September 26, 2025 Yield-Bearing XRP (mXRP) Gains Instant Traction mXRP, developed by Midas and Interop Labs (creators of the Axelar interoperability protocol), is designed to pull dormant XRP supply into decentralized finance. It is a transferable ERC-20 token issued on the XRP Ledger's EVM sidechain that is composable across DeFi platforms. Related: Axelar-Ripple Partnership Enhances XRP Ledger, Fuels Axelar ETF Application, XRP Price Watch Holders earn a base yield of 6–8% paid directly in XRP, with added options to deploy the token in lending pools, liquidity venues, and other Axelar-linked yield strategies. The rapid sellout shows the growing appetite for yield-based XRP products, particularly ones that integrate with cross-chain DeFi infrastructure. Why Timing Drove Demand Most crypto analysts are not surprised by mXRP's massive demand, considering the timing of its launch. It is crucial to note the growing conversation about XRP's potential surge in demand, alongside increasing awareness about stable yield in crypto. These, amid other fundamental factors, contribute to the significant influx of users towards mXRP. In the meantime, XRP has experienced significant…
