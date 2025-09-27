Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout

Ethereum developers have locked in the testnet rollout for the Fusaka upgrade, paving the way for mainnet activation and turning their sights to the next hard fork, Glamsterdam. During Thursday's All Core Devs call #221, contributors confirmed testnet timelines, approved a long-anticipated gas limit bump, and advanced early plans for Glamsterdam, including a proposal to formalize EIP "champions." Fusaka testnet schedule, gas limit raised to 60M Fusaka will activate on Holesky on October 1, followed by Sepolia two weeks later, and Khudai two weeks after that. Each testnet will enable blob parameter optimizations (BPOs) one week after Fusaka itself. The full timeline is now published in META EIP-7607. The precise mainnet date remains TBD. Speaking of blobs, on-chain data shows blobs have now roughly hit the network's target usage for the first time since their introduction, thanks to a steady rise over the past month. The average number of blobs per block climbed to just shy of 6 on Thursday. Source: Blockworks Research Dragonfly data head hildobby noted that "2/3 of blobspace [is] being occupied by Base and World," with Base alone accounting for 42% of current usage. In response to growing concerns about validator storage burdens and MEV inefficiencies, Vitalik Buterin reassured the community: "Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data." Client releases — the software running on those nodes — are expected imminently. "Congrats everyone. It's been a long, long sprint to get the Fusaka releases," project coordinator Tim Beiko said on the call. The upgrade will also include a default gas limit increase to 60 million, which has already been adopted on…