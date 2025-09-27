BRICS bank plans debut rupee bond by March 2026

The New Development Bank, backed by BRICS countries, is working toward its first Indian rupee bond sale in the domestic market by March 2026, according to Reuters. The move is part of a growing push by the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-founded lender to boost fundraising in local currencies. Discussions with the Reserve Bank of India are almost finalized, but the bank still needs approvals before going ahead with the deal. If cleared, the New Development Bank (NDB) will raise between $400 million and $500 million in its initial tranche using three- to five-year bonds. The plan comes as India and China both try to push their currencies beyond their borders, while investors hunt for alternatives outside traditional Western markets. In the same week, China introduced new policies to help develop the yuan bond market in Hong Kong. On India's side, the RBI has announced changes that make it easier for foreign funds to be deployed from Indian bank accounts. So far, the NDB has raised capital using the yuan and rand, but it has never issued bonds in rupees, despite earlier attempts. Back in 2023, the bank had plans to enter the Indian debt market, but Reuters said the initiative stalled due to a lack of approval from both the government and the central bank. Now, the same proposal is back on the table with more momentum. Regulators delay bond as NDB targets rupee "NDB is working with the government of India and regulators to explore raising funds in the local markets to provide local currency finance for Indian projects," said Monale Ratsoma, the bank's Chief Financial Officer, when asked about the current plan. Monale refused to offer any additional details on timing or scale. Two other people familiar with the conversations confirmed that the plan is…