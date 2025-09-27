2025-09-29 Monday

Soothr Expands East Village Thai Restaurant To Long Island City

The post Soothr Expands East Village Thai Restaurant To Long Island City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A selection of dishes at Soothr in Long Island City, New York Pratya Jankong A popular East Village Thai restaurant has expanded to a new borough. On Tuesday, September 24, Soothr opened its second location in Long Island City, Queens. Co-founded by Chef Chidensee Wattanawongwat, Kitiya Mokkarrat, and Supatta Banklouy of Sawasdee Hospitality Management. Soothr LIC reimagines the vibrant energy of Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown district through an all-day, multi-concept space with distinct zones. “Our vision for Soothr has always been to celebrate the vibrant food and culture of Bangkok’s Yaowarat district,” said Wattanawongwat. “With our new Long Island City location, we are expanding from a single-meal destination into a full-day culinary experience. We aim to capture the true rhythm of Yaowarat, from morning dim sum and tea to midday noodles and roasted duck, followed by Asian-inspired tapas and cocktails in the evening.” Outside Soothr LIC at 25-40 43rd Ave in Queens Soothr Soothr, which is Michelin recognized and consistently booked up, is a difficult reservation to secure. Now, with the opening of a second location, diners will have more opportunity to enjoy the food. “The incredible reception to our East Village location confirmed a deep appreciation for authentic Thai cuisine and the warm, familial atmosphere we’ve worked hard to cultivate,” said Wattanawongwat. “Soothr began as a cozy noodle shop inspired by cherished family recipes, and the overwhelming support has fueled our passion to evolve the concept.” Inside Soothr LIC Designed by Mokkarrat, Soothr LIC aims to blend the nostalgic charm of Yaowarat’s bustling Chinatown with the cinematic romance of a Wong Kar-wai film. Details including Bangkok-sourced vintage tiles, Chiang Mai woodwork, imported handcrafted lanterns and custom neon signs bring energy and intrigue. The restaurant has three main zones, each with its own atmosphere and hidden secrets, all offering the same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:41
The Real Face Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Success

The post The Real Face Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 00:30 Discover how Antony Turner, the founder of BlockDAG, is leading with execution — from a $410M presale and 3M+ mobile miners to a live Testnet and 19.5K+ hardware rigs. BlockDAG has a real face, and it’s delivering. In a space dominated by pseudonymous founders and faceless ventures, Antony Turner stands out as a name and face that carries weight. At a time when investor trust is fragile, Turner’s leadership brings something many crypto projects can’t offer: visible accountability and operational credibility. BlockDAG, under Turner’s direction, has raised over $410 million in presale funds, rolled out a live Testnet dubbed “Awakening,” shipped over 20k mining devices, and is powering more than 3 million mobile miners. Unlike founders who sell future potential, Turner is already delivering performance through real infrastructure and product rollouts. And this isn’t his first rodeo; his prior roles at Spirit Blockchain and SwissOne Capital established a track record of results in both public markets and regulated crypto investing. With Batch 30 now live, a current price of $0.0016, BlockDAG’s climb is driven by one thing: leadership that executes, not speculates. From Public Markets to Protocol Mechanics: Turner’s Road to BlockDAG Antony Turner didn’t appear out of nowhere. Long before the word “blockchain” became a marketing buzzword, Turner had already planted his roots in the financial and operational core of the industry. His role as Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain wasn’t symbolic; it was hands-on. He helped manage a publicly listed investment vehicle through volatile market conditions, ensuring transparency, regulatory reporting, and real capital allocation across blockchain-focused assets. This wasn’t about narratives. It was about managing investor money under compliance rules while building exposure to one of the world’s riskiest asset classes. Before that, Turner founded SwissOne Capital, a first-of-its-kind digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:35
Will DOGE Triumphantly Reach 1 Dollar By 2030?

The post Will DOGE Triumphantly Reach 1 Dollar By 2030? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Triumphantly Reach 1 Dollar By 2030? Skip to content Home Crypto News Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Triumphantly Reach 1 Dollar by 2030? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dogecoin-price-prediction-future/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:34
BRICS bank plans debut rupee bond by March 2026

The post BRICS bank plans debut rupee bond by March 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Development Bank, backed by BRICS countries, is working toward its first Indian rupee bond sale in the domestic market by March 2026, according to Reuters. The move is part of a growing push by the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-founded lender to boost fundraising in local currencies. Discussions with the Reserve Bank of India are almost finalized, but the bank still needs approvals before going ahead with the deal. If cleared, the New Development Bank (NDB) will raise between $400 million and $500 million in its initial tranche using three- to five-year bonds. The plan comes as India and China both try to push their currencies beyond their borders, while investors hunt for alternatives outside traditional Western markets. In the same week, China introduced new policies to help develop the yuan bond market in Hong Kong. On India’s side, the RBI has announced changes that make it easier for foreign funds to be deployed from Indian bank accounts. So far, the NDB has raised capital using the yuan and rand, but it has never issued bonds in rupees, despite earlier attempts. Back in 2023, the bank had plans to enter the Indian debt market, but Reuters said the initiative stalled due to a lack of approval from both the government and the central bank. Now, the same proposal is back on the table with more momentum. Regulators delay bond as NDB targets rupee “NDB is working with the government of India and regulators to explore raising funds in the local markets to provide local currency finance for Indian projects,” said Monale Ratsoma, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, when asked about the current plan. Monale refused to offer any additional details on timing or scale. Two other people familiar with the conversations confirmed that the plan is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:32
Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List

The post Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud In a night of star-studded performances, ​the 2025 Premios Juventud ​t​elecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions. Bad Bunny​, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year. ​Celebrating Talent and Agent​s of Change Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress. Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.” Panama Tribute and Performances Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.” During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:26
What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:20
Tether Pursues Major Funding with SoftBank, ARK Investments

The post Tether Pursues Major Funding with SoftBank, ARK Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether considers a massive funding round with SoftBank and ARK Invest. The potential $500 billion valuation underscores the importance of stablecoins. Institutional interest in crypto continues to grow. SoftBank and ARK Invest are reportedly negotiating a private equity stake in Tether, aiming to raise $15-20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg. This could position Tether among the most valuable private firms globally, rivaling entities like OpenAI and SpaceX, with no immediate market reactions reported. Potential $20 Billion Stake Highlights Crypto’s Rising Impact SoftBank and ARK Invest are in talks to participate in Tether’s anticipated funding round. The prospective investment could see the stablecoin issuer aim for up to $20 billion as part of a major funding endeavor. If realized, this would mark a significant increase in stablecoin market dynamics. It underlines a growing institutional interest in the crypto sector and could position Tether alongside leading technology entities. Currently, no official statements have been made by Tether, SoftBank, or ARK Invest. The market has reacted with speculation rather than confirmed movement, with key stakeholders remaining silent as negotiations continue. Stablecoin Market Dynamics and Tether’s Market Leadership Did you know? Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation would rank it among the top tech companies, showcasing its formidable role in the global stablecoin ecosystem. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether’s USDT currently holds a $173 billion market cap with a 4.59% dominance. A consistent trading volume of approximately $164.8 billion reflects minor price changes. The market indicators reinforce Tether’s strong sector presence, highlighted by its leading stablecoin status. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that Tether’s funding could bring regulatory interest and enhanced financial scrutiny, further solidifying stablecoins’ foundation in global markets. Persistent growth trends highlight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:13
SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags

TLDR SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion. SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow. SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales. SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern. SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite [...] The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 05:08
Beijing boosts digital yuan for global trade with new operations center

The post Beijing boosts digital yuan for global trade with new operations center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has launched a new operations center in Shanghai dedicated to advancing the digital yuan. The People’s Bank of China announced the opening on Sept. 25, describing it as a step to expand the digital yuan’s role in global finance. The center will focus on cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. According to Xinhua News Agency, the hub includes a cross-border payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform. The launch follows commitments outlined by central bank governor Pan Gongsheng in June, when he presented eight measures to strengthen the yuan’s international use. He positioned the effort within a “multipolar” monetary framework, in which several currencies support global trade and investment. Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, said the new center could enhance China’s standing in the international financial system and improve cross-border infrastructure with what he described as a “Chinese solution.” Reducing dollar reliance The move highlights Beijing’s ambition to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar and extend the yuan’s international reach. China is simultaneously exploring the role of yuan-backed stablecoins, despite having banned crypto trading and mining in 2021. In August, media reports surfaced that Chinese regulators were considering authorizing such stablecoins to support global use of the yuan. The discussion followed a July meeting in Shanghai by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which examined digital currency strategies. AnchorX, a Hong Kong-based fintech firm, introduced the first stablecoin tied to the offshore version of the yuan earlier this month. The token facilitates payments across countries linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the global infrastructure program stretching from Asia to Europe and the Middle East. Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/beijing-boosts-digital-yuan-for-global-trade-with-new-operations-center/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:04
Tether (USDT) Fundraising Interest Reportedly From Softbank, Ark Invest

The post Tether (USDT) Fundraising Interest Reportedly From Softbank, Ark Invest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech-focused investment companies SoftBank and Ark Invest are among the firms in early stage talks to invest in Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT (USDT), Bloomberg reported on Friday. The report follows this week’s news about Tether looking to raise up to $20 billion in a fundraising round that would value the firm at around $500 billion, which would make it one of the world’s most valuable private companies. The fundraising and the hefty valuation underscores the red-hot stablecoin trend, a fast-growing crypto sector with a potential to disrupt global payment flows. Stablecoins are a class of cryptocurrencies with prices tied to fiat money like the U.S. dollar, and could offer a cheaper, faster alternative for cross-border transactions using blockchain rails, proponents say. The sector has grown 40% year-to-date to $287 billion, RWA.xyz data shows, and analysts at global bank Citi project stablecoins will hit $4 trillion in market value in its bull market scenario. Tether’s USDT is the market leader with a $173 billion market capitalization, predominantly backed by U.S. Treasuries that has provided a windfall of profits from bond yields over the past years. The company reported $4.9 billion in profits in the second quarter of this year. Circle (CRCL), issuer of the second-largest stablecoin USDC of over $70 billion, went public this June and saw its stock price skyrocket to $300 from around $30, underscoring the investor appetite to gain exposure to the stablecoin theme. Tether, which has focused on serving emerging markets with limited U.S. dollar access, announced earlier this month it intended to formally enter the U.S. market with a dollar token dubbed USAT, designed to meet the requirements of the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first federal crypto law which sett rules for stablecoins. It also poached Bo Hines, former director of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:00
