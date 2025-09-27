Bursa MEXC
Development in Claim That Would Significantly Impact the Market if Realized for Tether: Two More Companies in Talks
The post Development in Claim That Would Significantly Impact the Market if Realized for Tether: Two More Companies in Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Bloomberg, SoftBank and ARK are in talks to participate in Tether’s major funding round. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation. If successful, the deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable private companies, in the same league as companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The company aims to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, equivalent to about 3% of the company’s total valuation. The talks are still in the early stages. The company’s closest competitor, Circle, has a market capitalization of around $30 billion. Tether’s USDT, with a market capitalization of $172 billion, is the world’s largest stablecoin. Circle’s USDC, with a market capitalization of around $74 billion, comes in second. Circle, currently listed on the NYSE, has gained 51% in the last six months. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/development-in-claim-that-would-significantly-impact-the-market-if-realized-for-tether-two-more-companies-in-talks/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:36
The Real Face Behind BlockDAG: Antony Turner's Execution-Driven Legacy
In a space dominated by pseudonymous founders and faceless ventures, Antony Turner stands out as a name and face that […] The post The Real Face Behind BlockDAG: Antony Turner’s Execution-Driven Legacy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 05:30
How Tether Plans for $500 Billion Fundraising and Possible IPO
The post How Tether Plans for $500 Billion Fundraising and Possible IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to recent reports, SoftBank and Ark Invest are in talks about joining Tether’s impending fundraising round. The stablecoin issuer aims to reach a $500 billion valuation. These financial giants could contribute substantial progress to Tether’s ambitious goals. The firm could be poised to launch a record-breaking IPO in the near future. Tether Aims for Massive Fundraising Round Since Circle had its massively successful IPO a few months ago, there have been persistent rumors that Tether is planning one too. Earlier this week, Arthur Hayes fueled the hype as Tether reportedly considered a new fundraising round, aiming at a $500 billion valuation. Today, these rumors are looking more true. Sponsored Sponsored According to a report from Bloomberg, Tether is engaging in official talks with SoftBank and Ark Investment about this potential fundraising round. These high-profile tech financiers have a lot of sway in the markets, and could help make the $500 billion goal a reality. Indeed, these firms may be the “key investors” that CEO Paolo Ardoino recently alluded to: Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several… — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 24, 2025 How Plausible Are These Claims? Tether and SoftBank already partnered this April to launch a new Bitcoin investment firm, so further cooperation in this fundraising round seems very plausible. SoftBank’s total assets number in the hundreds of billions so that it could make a huge impact. Ark Invest is not quite so large an institution, but it still makes sizable commitments and would undoubtedly be an asset to Tether’s fundraising. The firm predicted Circle’s IPO several months ahead of time, and it may…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:22
Stricter Rules To Combat Rising Digital Payments Fraud
The post Stricter Rules To Combat Rising Digital Payments Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India Cracks Down: Stricter Rules To Combat Rising Digital Payments Fraud Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/india-cracks-down-stricter-rules-to-combat-rising-digital-payments-fraud/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:21
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise With Google Backstop Support
The post TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise With Google Backstop Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining company TeraWulf is reportedly raising approximately $3 billion through Morgan Stanley to build data centers, with tech giant Google providing support. The TeraWulf funding round will support the build-out of its data centers with a structure supported by Google, according to company finance chief Patrick Fleury, who spoke to Bloomberg on Thursday. Deal could launch as soon as October in high-yield bond or leveraged loan markets. Google’s backstop commitment to support the debt financing is an additional $1.4 billion, bringing its total to $3.2 billion. The Google support could give the Morgan Stanley transaction a higher rating from credit rating firms. However, the terms of the transaction are still under negotiation, and there is no guarantee a deal will launch, Bloomberg said. The AI boom has created severe shortages of data center space, GPU chips, and reliable electricity access, and large crypto mining companies are well-positioned because they already possess the two scarcest resources, existing data center infrastructure and secured power capacity. Fluidstack agreement backed by Google In August, TeraWulf announced a ten-year colocation lease agreement with Fluidstack, an AI infrastructure provider. The deal, worth $3.7 billion in contract revenue, was also backstopped by Google, which took a 14% stake in TeraWulf. Related: TeraWulf secures $3.7B AI hosting deal backed by Google, shares soar Google has now committed $3.2 billion across both deals, showing serious long-term investment in crypto-to-AI infrastructure conversion. Cointelegraph reached out to Terawulf for further details, but did not receive an immediate response. TeraWulf stock spikes TeraWulf stock (WULF) spiked 12% on Thursday, hitting an intraday high of $11.72 before it retreated to end up down 3.7% on the day at $10.97 in after-hours trading, according to Google Finance. Company shares surged after the initial announcement in August, jumping 80% in the days that followed.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:03
Fetch.ai introduces Agentverse MCP, enabling AI agent creation in minutes
The post Fetch.ai introduces Agentverse MCP, enabling AI agent creation in minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fetch.ai launched Agentverse MCP, enabling fast AI agent creation and deployment across various platforms, including Claude AI and OpenxAI Network. A streamlined variant, Agentverse MCP-Lite, allows for quick agent setup and monitoring. Fetch.ai today launched Agentverse MCP, a server enabling rapid AI agent creation and deployment for platforms like Claude AI and OpenxAI Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure provider. The new tool allows users to build and deploy AI agents in minutes across compatible MCP clients. The launch includes Agentverse MCP-Lite, a streamlined server variant for quick agent setup and monitoring. Users can deploy agents on platforms including Cursor AI and OpenAI Playground, with agents becoming instantly discoverable through the Agentverse Marketplace. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fetchai-introduces-agentverse-mcp-enabling-rapid-ai-agent-creation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:01
USDC Maker Eyes Reversible Transactions Amid Crypto Shakeup
Circle, a USDC issuer, is exploring reversible stablecoin transactions to limit fraud without impacting settlement finality, a subject of controversy within the crypto community. Circle, the developer of the USDC stablecoin, is considering the option of reversible transactions. This is what its president, Heath Tarbert, discussed in an interview with the Financial Times. This is […] The post USDC Maker Eyes Reversible Transactions Amid Crypto Shakeup appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 05:00
Trump Calls Democrats 'Crazy'—Says He Won't Compromise
The post Trump Calls Democrats ‘Crazy’—Says He Won’t Compromise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump suggested Republicans won’t cave to Democrats’ demands in negotiations to avert a shutdown Friday, deepening the partisan stalemate just four days before the government could close without a new spending plan in place. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Friday, Sept. 26: Trump told reporters “if it has to shut down, it’ll have to shut down,” alleging Democrats “want to have transgender for everybody,” calling them “crazy.” Trump has repeatedly brought up gender-affirming healthcare in discussing the government shutdown—though it’s unclear what he’s referring to. Politico notes some Trump allies argue that an extension of federal tax credits in the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats insist on, continues taxpayer support for gender-affirming healthcare, since five states require insurance to cover some services. Wednesday, Sept. 24: The Office of Management and Budget instructed federal agencies in a memo to formulate plans for mass layoffs if the government shuts down by identifying programs whose discretionary funding will expire on Oct. 1, along with those that don’t align with Trump’s agenda. The move was widely viewed as a way to exact maximum pain on Democrats if they refuse to agree to Republicans’ proposal to avert a shutdown by setting the stage to blame them for staffing reductions. Tuesday, Sept. 23: Trump canceled a meeting with congressional Democratic leaders planned for later in the week, accusing them of “unserious and ridiculous demands” in exchange for their votes for a GOP spending plan to keep the government open. Friday, Sept. 19: The Senate rejected proposals from both Republicans…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:59
Smart Digital Group stock crashes 87% after crypto pivot announcement
Smart Digital Group faced a brutal investor revolt as its Nasdaq-listed shares imploded following a surprise announcement to establish a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool, a move markets likely viewed as a high-risk diversion. On Sept. 26, Smart Digital Group Limited…
Crypto.news
2025/09/27 04:53
PayPal's PYUSD Surges to New All-Time High After Spark Partnership
The post PayPal’s PYUSD Surges to New All-Time High After Spark Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin’s market capitalization has increased by 42% this week. Fintech giant PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin recorded strong growth this week on the back of a new partnership with Spark, an onchain capital allocator incubated by Sky (formerly MakerDAO). Spark announced the move yesterday and aims to boost PayPal’s stablecoin ecosystem by $1 billion over the coming weeks. PYUSD surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization mark for the second time in August, and the stablecoin’s total valuation is up 100% since the beginning of Q3, with further growth anticipated as Spark begins to deploy more capital towards minting PYUSD. PYUSD Market Capitalization – DeFiLlama The growth makes PYUSD the ninth-largest stablecoin in DeFi, closely trailing Blackrock’s BUIDL USD and Falcon’s USDf stablecoin. Spark has also been on a tear in 2025, with its total value locked (TVL) surging by 110% since the beginning of the year to an all-time high of $9 billion earlier this month. The move comes as stablecoins continue to dominate headlines, with the most recent development being the launch of Plasma, the Tether-affiliated stablechain. Plasma’s launch has exceeded expectations, and it has quickly become the seventh-largest chain in DeFi, with its XPL token soaring from its ICO valuation of $500 million to as high as $10.4 billion less than 24 hours after it began trading. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/paypal-s-pyusd-surges-to-new-all-time-high-after-spark-partnership
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:52
