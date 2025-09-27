How Tether Plans for $500 Billion Fundraising and Possible IPO

The post How Tether Plans for $500 Billion Fundraising and Possible IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to recent reports, SoftBank and Ark Invest are in talks about joining Tether’s impending fundraising round. The stablecoin issuer aims to reach a $500 billion valuation. These financial giants could contribute substantial progress to Tether’s ambitious goals. The firm could be poised to launch a record-breaking IPO in the near future. Tether Aims for Massive Fundraising Round Since Circle had its massively successful IPO a few months ago, there have been persistent rumors that Tether is planning one too. Earlier this week, Arthur Hayes fueled the hype as Tether reportedly considered a new fundraising round, aiming at a $500 billion valuation. Today, these rumors are looking more true. Sponsored Sponsored According to a report from Bloomberg, Tether is engaging in official talks with SoftBank and Ark Investment about this potential fundraising round. These high-profile tech financiers have a lot of sway in the markets, and could help make the $500 billion goal a reality. Indeed, these firms may be the “key investors” that CEO Paolo Ardoino recently alluded to: Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several… — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 24, 2025 How Plausible Are These Claims? Tether and SoftBank already partnered this April to launch a new Bitcoin investment firm, so further cooperation in this fundraising round seems very plausible. SoftBank’s total assets number in the hundreds of billions so that it could make a huge impact. Ark Invest is not quite so large an institution, but it still makes sizable commitments and would undoubtedly be an asset to Tether’s fundraising. The firm predicted Circle’s IPO several months ahead of time, and it may…